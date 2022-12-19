3D Printed Gummies, Plant-Based Gummies, And Flavoured Gummies - The Latest Trends In The Gummy Vitamins Market 2023 With The Rise In Digital Media Marketing And Social Media As The Driver

As Per The Business Research Company's Gummy Vitamins Global Market Report 2023, The global gummy vitamins market is expected to grow from over $7 billion in 2023 to nearly $14 billion by 2032 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%.

LONDON, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This massive growth of the gummy vitamins market in the forecast period is supported by the major driver of the gummy vitamins market ie. the rise in digital media marketing and social media.

(PRNewsfoto/The Business Research Company)

The increasing social media penetration is expected to contribute to the growth of organic food sales through online channels over the forthcoming years. The number of social media users globally grew from 4.2 billion in January 2021 to 4.62 billion in January 2022, recording a year-on-year growth of 10.1%. Social media and digital media marketing are driving the market for different types of vitamin products including gummy vitamins. The companies are starting new social media campaigns to advertise their products and encourage consumers to try new recipes.

For instance, Power Gummies, an India based company offering gummy vitamins, is active on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and YouTube. Social media marketing accounts for 70-80% of its revenue. Shraddha Kapoor, a well-known Indian actress, is the face of Power Gummies. She became a brand ambassador in 2021, has been in numerous commercials and is the primary influencer for Power Gummies, an India based company offering gummy vitamins. Increased product awareness through social media is expected to fuel the growth of the gummy vitamins market.

Get Your Free Sample For The Gummy Vitamins Global Market Report 2023 –

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5812&type=smp

Latest Trends In The Gummy Vitamins Market 2023 - 3D Printed Gummies, Plant-Based Gummies, And Flavoured Gummies

Launch Of 3D Printed Gummy Vitamins

3D printed gummy vitamins is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. By 3D printing gummy vitamins, the process is highly sustainable, using virtually no plastic waste. Plus, there is re-sterilize, re-use and clean all utensils within the facility.

Story continues

For example, in March 2022, Nourished, a Birmingham, a UK-based company providing a customized nutrition product that uses patented 3D printing technology, launched Nutristacks, an innovative new range of 3D printed vitamin gummies that have been developed in partnership with Colgate, a USA based consumer products company. Each Nutritstack is 3D printed on demand to ensure optimum efficacy and higher absorption levels.

Use Of Plant-Based Gummies

The use of plant-based gummies is gaining traction in the gummy vitamins market. Plant-based gummy candy helps vegans and vegetarians get their vitamins and the rapidly increasing vegan population is expected to propel the growth of the gummy vitamins market during the forecast period to avoid the pitfalls of vitamin deficiencies, people who adhere to plant-based diets take supplements.

Flavored Gummy Vitamins

Gummy vitamins are designed to be a more palatable alternative to regular vitamins since consumers are searching for more convenient and entertaining supplement experiences, which will lead to a move towards flavoured gummy vitamins. Gummy formulations are commonly made from gelatine, corn starch, water, sugar, and added colourings.

Major Player Covered In The Global Gummy Vitamins Market Report 2023

The global gummy vitamins market is fragmented, with a large number of players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 15% of the total market. Majority of the companies are local players have large number of domestic manufacturing facilities and have presence across the supply chain. However, some large companies are trying to expand their presence in other low cost economies to take advantage of low cost labor and cheaper raw material prices. Church & Dwight Co Inc was the largest competitor with more than 4.7% share of the market, followed by Unilever PLC, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., Sirio Pharma Co., Hero Nutritionals LLC., Herbaland Naturals Inc., and more.

Read More On The Gummy Vitamins Global Market Report 2023 –

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gummy-vitamins-global-market-report

Regional Analysis of the Global Gummy Vitamins Market 2023

North America is the largest region in the gummy vitamins market, accounting for more than 45% of the total market. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the gummy vitamins market will be Asia Pacific and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 9.2% and 9.0% respectively.

Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies. – (https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/opportunities-and-strategies-reports)

Find Similar Reports –

Functional Foods Global Market Report 2023

Multivitamin Capsules And Tablets Global Market Report 2022

Vitamin And Minerals Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Multivitamin, Single Vitamin, Multi Mineral, Single Mineral), By Application, By Distribution Channel, By End-User – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally, it has strategy enablement specialists in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3d-printed-gummies-plant-based-gummies-and-flavoured-gummies--the-latest-trends-in-the-gummy-vitamins-market-2023-with-the-rise-in-digital-media-marketing-and-social-media-as-the-driver-301703531.html

SOURCE The Business Research Company