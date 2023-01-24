U.S. markets open in 7 hours 16 minutes

3D printed jewelry 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global 3D printed jewelry market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,711.23 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 40% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D Printed Jewelry Market 2023-2027

For more insights on market size, request a sample report

Global 3D printed jewelry market - Five forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • Threat of Substitutes

  • Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Global 3D printed jewelry market – Customer landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global 3D printed jewelry market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on Technology (SLA, SLS, DLP, FDM, and Others) and Type (Gold, Silver, Brass, and Others),

  • The SLA segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Stereolithography (SLA) technology is widely used to create models, prototypes, patterns, and parts in various industries, including jewelry. The technology involves converting liquid materials into solid parts, layer by layer, by selectively curing them using a light source in a process called vat polymerization. SLA technology is ideal for prototyping and casting jewelry with intricate details. It provides improved speed and convenience while producing stronger and more intricate jewelry. These factors will facilitate market growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global 3D printed jewelry market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global 3D printed jewelry market.

  • North America is estimated to account for 40% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by high technological advances and increasing investments by governments and industry participants in additive manufacturing. Another reason for the market domination by North America is the growing demand for personalized jewelry. Consumers in the region are exhibiting high demand for personalized and unique design jewelry studded with cut and polished diamonds. Technological innovations in online retail channels along with the inclusion of AR technologies have further boosted the growth of the 3D-printed jewelry market in North America.

Download a Sample Report

Global 3D printed jewelry market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

  • The increasing adoption of 3D printing across industries is notably driving the market growth.

  • 3D printing technology is increasingly being adopted across different industries, such as healthcare, automobile, defense, consumer products, machinery, and aerospace.

  • Increased manufacturing speed when compared with traditional manufacturing methods is one of the major advantages of 3D printing technology, which is driving its adoption.

  • The low cost of manufacturing is another factor driving the adoption of 3D printing technology.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The introduction of extended reality in the jewelry market is an emerging trend in the market.

  • Players in the market are investing in technologies such as AR and VR to provide enhanced customer experience.

  • Many e-commerce companies that are engaged in the selling of jewelry are developing platforms based on extended reality technologies.

  • The platform allows customers to virtually try the jewelry online with the help of the camera on their device.

  • The feature also helps users in deciding the perfect product based on their requirements.

  • The extension of such features is allowing customers to make informed decisions when purchasing their jewelry online. This trend is positively influencing the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • High consumer propensity toward substitutes is a major challenge impeding market growth. The demand for jewelry is continuously increasing in Asian countries where consumers view jewelry as an investment.

  • However, the adoption of 3D-printed jewelry is low in these countries due to the lack of awareness about the availability of 3D-printed jewelry.

  • Moreover, many vendors do not focus much on advertising these products commercially when compared with traditional jewelry. Hence, many consumers in developing regions are unaware of 3D-printed jewelry and its availability.

  • As a result, potential buyers opt for traditional jewelry, which is widely available. Furthermore, the absence of hallmarking on 3D-printed jewelry fails to garner trust among consumers, which is hindering the growth of the market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this 3D printed jewelry market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the 3D printed jewelry market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the 3D printed jewelry market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the 3D printed jewelry industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D printed jewelry market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The 3D-printed footwear market share is expected to increase to USD 1.62 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.86%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers 3D-printed footwear market segmentation by end-user (men and women) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The orthopedic 3D printing devices market share is expected to increase by USD 901.59 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.61%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers orthopedic 3D printing devices market segmentation by application (orthopedic implants, surgical planning, and surgical instruments) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

3D Printed Jewelry Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

169

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 22%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 3,711.23 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

21.16

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

3D Systems Corp, All3DP GmbH, August Jewelery Pvt. Ltd., Diana Law Printed Accessories, Doug Bucci Studios LLC, Formlabs Inc, Freres Berger Ltd., General Electric Co., Imaginarium India Pvt. Ltd., Kapit Mas, LuxMea Studio, MIRAKIN, Morris and Watson, Nervous System Inc., Nykaa Fashion Pvt. Ltd., OLA Jewelry, RADIAN, Rapid Shape GmbH, Shapeways Inc., and Ultimaker BV

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global 3D printed jewelry market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 6.3 SLA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 SLS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 DLP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 FDM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Technology

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Gold - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Silver - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Brass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 All3DP GmbH

  • 12.4 August Jewelery Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.5 Diana Law Printed Accessories

  • 12.6 Doug Bucci Studios LLC

  • 12.7 Formlabs Inc

  • 12.8 Freres Berger Ltd.

  • 12.9 Imaginarium India Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.10 Kapit Mas

  • 12.11 LuxMea Studio

  • 12.12 MIRAKIN

  • 12.13 Nervous System Inc.

  • 12.14 Nykaa Fashion Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.15 RADIAN

  • 12.16 Rapid Shape GmbH

  • 12.17 Shapeways Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global 3D Printed Jewelry Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3d-printed-jewelry-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301727899.html

SOURCE Technavio

