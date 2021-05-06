3D Printed Jewelry Market value to increase over $ 2.5 Bn during 2021-2025 | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The global 3D printed jewelry market is set to grow by USD 2.51 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 22%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Arlette Gold Ltd., Imaginarium (I) Pvt. Ltd., Melorra, MIRAKIN, Nervous System Inc., Pipa Bella Accessories Pvt. Ltd., RADIAN, Shapeways Inc., VEVILE AB, and YIELD are some of the major market participants. The growing emphasis on product premiumization will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
3D Printed Jewelry Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
3D Printed Jewelry Market is segmented as below:
Technology
Geography
3D Printed Jewelry Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the 3D printed jewelry market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Arlette Gold Ltd., Imaginarium (I) Pvt. Ltd., Melorra, MIRAKIN, Nervous System Inc., Pipa Bella Accessories Pvt. Ltd., RADIAN, Shapeways Inc., VEVILE AB, and YIELD.
The report also covers the following areas:
3D Printed Jewelry Market size
3D Printed Jewelry Market trends
3D Printed Jewelry Market industry analysis
The increasing adoption of 3D printing across industries is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 globally may threaten the growth of the market.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
3D Printed Jewelry Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist 3D printed jewelry market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the 3D printed jewelry market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the 3D printed jewelry market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D printed jewelry market vendors
