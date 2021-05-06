U.S. markets open in 5 hours 2 minutes

3D Printed Jewelry Market value to increase over $ 2.5 Bn during 2021-2025 | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled 3D Printed Jewelry Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled 3D Printed Jewelry Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The global 3D printed jewelry market is set to grow by USD 2.51 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 22%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Download Our Free Sample Report to Know More

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Arlette Gold Ltd., Imaginarium (I) Pvt. Ltd., Melorra, MIRAKIN, Nervous System Inc., Pipa Bella Accessories Pvt. Ltd., RADIAN, Shapeways Inc., VEVILE AB, and YIELD are some of the major market participants. The growing emphasis on product premiumization will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

3D Printed Jewelry Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

3D Printed Jewelry Market is segmented as below:

  • Technology

  • Geography

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43785

3D Printed Jewelry Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the 3D printed jewelry market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Arlette Gold Ltd., Imaginarium (I) Pvt. Ltd., Melorra, MIRAKIN, Nervous System Inc., Pipa Bella Accessories Pvt. Ltd., RADIAN, Shapeways Inc., VEVILE AB, and YIELD.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • 3D Printed Jewelry Market size

  • 3D Printed Jewelry Market trends

  • 3D Printed Jewelry Market industry analysis

The increasing adoption of 3D printing across industries is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 globally may threaten the growth of the market.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Luxury Handbags Market - Global luxury handbags market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Luxury Watch Market - Global luxury watch market is segmented by end-user (men and women), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

3D Printed Jewelry Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist 3D printed jewelry market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the 3D printed jewelry market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the 3D printed jewelry market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D printed jewelry market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Technology

  • SLA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • SLS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • DLP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • FDM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Arlette Gold Ltd.

  • Imaginarium (I) Pvt. Ltd.

  • Melorra

  • MIRAKIN

  • Nervous System Inc.

  • Pipa Bella Accessories Pvt. Ltd.

  • RADIAN

  • Shapeways Inc.

  • VEVILE AB

  • YIELD

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/3d-printed-jewelry-market-industry-analysis

