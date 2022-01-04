U.S. markets open in 4 hours 32 minutes

3D Printed Medical Devices

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Report Scope: The taxonomy of the market by component, material, technology, application, end user and geographical region was considered for this study. Using 2020 as the base year, the report.

New York, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Printed Medical Devices" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05770107/?utm_source=GNW
provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2021 through 2026). Market values
have been estimated based on total revenue from hardware, software and services, and material provider revenues.

This report also focuses on the drivers and challenges impacting the market. The report explores current trends in the 3D printed medical devices market, concluding with an analysis of the vendor landscape and profiles of the major players in the global market.

Report Includes:
- 55 data tables and 20 additional tables
- An up-to-date review of the global market for 3D printed medical devices
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, 2022 and 2024, along with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Highlights of the market potential for 3D printing technologies in orthopedic and cranial implants, surgical instruments and dental restorations; opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand; and impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market
- Evaluation and forecast the global 3D printed medical devices market size in dollar value terms, and corresponding market share analysis by technology, material, application, component, end user and geographic region
- Discussion of key market dynamics (DROs), technology advancements, regulatory scenario, pricing analysis in the global market and its sub-segments
- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of their competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues
- Insight into the recent R&D activities, mergers and acquisitions, collaboration agreements, and competitive environment of the leading vendor companies
- Company profile descriptions of the leading market players including 3D Systems, EnvisionTec, EOS, General Electric Additive, Materialise N.V.,and Stratasys Ltd.

Summary:
3D printed medical devices are a segment of the larger medical device industry. These devices can be manufactured at end-user facilities with 3D printers and compatible scanners and software or purchased through a 3D printing vendor, which uses transmitted patient scans digitally to print the device that is then delivered to the healthcare provider. There are numerous end-user markets for 3D printed medical devices. Hospitals, physical therapist clinics, outpatient care centers and physicians’ offices worldwide use millions of medical devices for implanting joints, surgeries (instruments), joint braces (orthopedics) and prosthetics. 3D printed orthodontic appliances are becoming increasingly common and are manufactured in-house at an growing rate.

The term 3D printing originally referred to a process that deposits a binder material onto a powder bed with inkjet printer heads layer by layer.More recently, the term is being used to encompass a broader variety of additive manufacturing techniques.

While the industry is enjoying dramatic success, there are hurdles to maintaining this in the future. Insiders recognize the continued need for global industry standards, both in terminology and production methodologies but also in testing standards and safety standards. Many of these standards are being applied to the industry by government agencies that test devices and give approval to new devices, but it is the industry companies that will work together to
enhance these standards.

Government regulations are another hurdle for industry companies. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves devices and sets guidelines that companies must adhere to when submitting new devices to testing. The FDA issued guidance for 3D printing medical device manufacturers in 2017 which serves as technical considerations for additive manufactured devices. The guidance is intended for public health safety and product development.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05770107/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


