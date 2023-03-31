U.S. markets open in 3 hours 23 minutes

3D Printed Prosthetics Global Market Report 2023: Reduced Production Costs and Capacity for Modification Drives Adoption

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printed Prosthetics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented by Product Type (Sockets, Limbs, Joints, Covers, Others), By Material, By End User, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global 3D Printed Prosthetics Market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.

This can be ascribed to growing advancements in 3D printed prosthetics such as the in-house 3D printed program for orthotics and prosthetics practices in the healthcare industry across the globe. Additionally, the growing demand for 3D printed prosthetic implants from different regions like North America, Europe, along with rising disposable income among the regional population and major players giving efforts to develop new technology in the prosthetic industry, has significantly increased the demand for 3d printed prosthetic implantation across different parts of the globe.

Additionally, the growing geriatric population worldwide, susceptible to different kinds of chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular disease and rapidly increasing accidental injuries, is further expected to increase the demand for different 3D-printed prosthetic procedures through 2028. Besides, growing awareness about the use of prosthetic implantation procedures, along with the increasing expenditure on health problems across the globe is further expected to support the 3d printed prosthetics market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the growing prevalence of sports injuries causing leg injuries is further expected to increase the demand for 3d printed prosthetic procedures, thereby supporting market growth. There are nearly 2 million people with limb loss in the United States alone, according to Amputee Coalition. There are approximately 185,000 amputations performed each year in the United States, resulting from a variety of causes.

Increasing Cases of Accidental Injuries are Fueling The Market Growth

The increasing number of accidental injuries is propelling the growth of the 3D printing prosthetic devices market during the forecast period. Accidental injuries may cause serious damage to a person and can sometimes lead to amputation. In 2019, car crashes in the United States resulted in the death of 38,800 people.

According to a report from National Centre for Health Statistics, approximately 50,000 new amputation cases come up each year in the United States. An increase in incidences of different medical conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases is also leading to the rise in amputation cases, thus propelling the sales of 3D printing prosthetics. For instance, according to the American Journal of Managed Care, they estimated that one patient's leg is amputated every 30 seconds across the globe and among them, 85% of amputations were done due to diabetic foot ulcers. People needing prosthetic implantation would be satisfied with the lower cost as the traditional method is expensive.

Benefits Associated With 3D Printed Prosthetics

There are numerous benefits associated with the use of 3D Printed Prosthetics. While using this technique, production costs will decrease, and an individual can easily modify the design. It is a faster procedure than traditional procedures. In addition, the use of 3D printing prosthetic implantation can significantly reduce manufacturing costs, which, in turn, is expected to increase investments in this space, thereby supporting market growth during the forecast period.

However, increased awareness of the benefits of these medications, such as their immediate solubility, faster manufacturing time, reduced waste, and easy on-demand manufacturing, is likely to create multiple prospects for market growth. A rising number of product approvals for the 3D printed prosthetic implant is anticipated to propel the market growth in the upcoming years. One major factor which will boost the market growth could be an increasing adoption of expansion strategies by the manufacturers.

Report Scope:

In this report, global 3D printed prosthetics market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

3D Printed Prosthetics Market, By Product Type:

  • Sockets

  • Limbs

  • Joints

  • Covers

  • Others

3D Printed Prosthetics Market, By Material:

  • Polypropylene

  • Polyethylene

  • Acrylics

  • Polyurethane

  • Others

3D Printed Prosthetics Market, By End User:

  • Hospitals

  • Rehabilitation Clinics

  • Prosthetic Clinics

  • Others

3D Printed Prosthetics Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • France

  • Germany

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

5. Global 3D Printed Prosthetics Market Outlook

6. North America 3D Printed Prosthetics Market Outlook

7. Europe 3D Printed Prosthetics Market Outlook

8. Asia-Pacific 3D Printed Prosthetics Market Outlook

9. South America 3D Printed Prosthetics Market Outlook

10. Middle East and Africa 3D Printed Prosthetics Market Outlook

11. Market Dynamics

12. Market Trends & Developments

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Strategic Recommendations

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • LimbForge Inc.

  • Stratasys Ltd.

  • D Systems Corporation

  • EnvisionTEC Inc.

  • Open Bionics Limited

  • Bio3D Technologies, Inc.

  • Bionicohand

  • Youbionic

  • UNYQ

  • Mecuris

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g0503m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


