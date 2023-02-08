U.S. markets closed

3D printer market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global 3D printer market size is estimated to grow by USD 25,095.58 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.49% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 36%. For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D Printer Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D Printer Market 2023-2027

3D printer market - Five Forces
The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • Threat of Substitutes

  • Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

3D printer market – Customer Landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

3D printer market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market by Product (Industrial 3D printer and Desktop 3D printer), Technology (Fused deposition modeling, Selective laser sintering, Stereolithography, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The market growth will be significant in the industrial 3D printer segment during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing adoption of industrial 3D printers for designing, prototyping, and tooling in industries such as aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer electronics, and healthcare.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global 3D printer market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global 3D printer market.

  • North America will account for 36% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by increasing investments by governments and industry participants in additive manufacturing.

Download a Sample Report

3D printer marketMarket Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

  • The market is driven by the increase in consumer interest in 3D customized products.

  • Consumers are exhibiting high interest in customized 3D products.

  • They are either ordering the product from the companies that provide customized products or are purchasing a desktop 3D printer to design and develop in-house 3D printed products.

  • Besides, 3D printers are becoming more affordable, and the increasing disposable incomes of consumers are encouraging them to invest in 3D printers to develop customized products.

  • Industrial professionals are also actively investing in 3D printers to develop customized products and reach the expectations of customers and increase profits.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The increase in 3D printing outsourcing is a key trend in the market.

  • Many companies are outsourcing 3D printing projects for both prototypes and production runs to cut down costs.

  • The lack of equipment and the high cost of owning 3D printers are other major factors leading to a significant rise in the demand for 3D printing outsourcing services.

  • Moreover, it requires the right knowledge and experience to operate the machine and to set up the right mix of materials.

  • Hence, many end-users in the market have started to outsource 3D printing services, which is expected to foster market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • The high cost of training the workforce is a major factor hindering market growth.

  • Providing technical training to the workforce on additive manufacturing is high as 3D printers and their materials come at a high cost.

  • Several companies are investing in educating students on additive manufacturing to build the future workforce for the global 3D printer market.

  • Many vendors in the market are also providing technical training for operators, developers, and designers on additive manufacturing.

  • However, the high cost associated with training the workforce on additive manufacturing is reducing the growth potential in the market.

Driver, trend, and challenges are the factor of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this 3D printer market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the 3D printer market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the 3D printer market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the 3D printer market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D printer market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The metal additive manufacturing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.84% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 7,574.3 million. The increased preference for additive manufacturing is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as high production costs may impede the market growth.

  • The laser engraving machine market is projected to grow by USD 511.91 million with a CAGR of 7.18% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The increasing applications of laser engraving in multiple industries are one of the key factors driving the global laser engraving machine market growth.

3D Printer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

173

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.49%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 25095.58 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

22.33

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

3D Systems Corp., Autodesk Inc., Desktop Metal Inc., EOS GmbH, Formlabs Inc, General Electric Co., HP Inc., JINHUA WANHAO SPARE PARTS CO. LTD., Materialise NV, N3 Technologies Inc., Nano Dimension Ltd., Organovo Holdings Inc., Proto Labs Inc., SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., Ultimaker BV, voxeljet AG, XYZPRINTING Inc., YFC BonEagle ELECTRIC CO. LTD., and Zhejiang Flashforge 3D Technology Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global 3D printer market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Industrial 3D printer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Desktop 3D printer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 7.3 Fused deposition modeling - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Selective laser sintering - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Stereolithography - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Technology

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 3D Systems Corp.

  • 12.4 Desktop Metal Inc.

  • 12.5 EOS GmbH

  • 12.6 Formlabs Inc

  • 12.7 General Electric Co.

  • 12.8 HP Inc.

  • 12.9 Materialise NV

  • 12.10 Nano Dimension Ltd.

  • 12.11 Organovo Holdings Inc.

  • 12.12 Proto Labs Inc.

  • 12.13 SLM Solutions Group AG

  • 12.14 Stratasys Ltd.

  • 12.15 Ultimaker BV

  • 12.16 XYZPRINTING Inc.

  • 12.17 YFC BonEagle ELECTRIC CO. LTD.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Coal Tar Pitch Market 2021-2025 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Global Coal Tar Pitch Market 2021-2025 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3d-printer-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-the-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301739255.html

SOURCE Technavio

