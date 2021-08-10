U.S. markets closed

3D Printer Market|Expected Growth of $16.94 Billion |Emerging Trends, Company Risk & Key Executives|Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Technavio Research Analysis, the 3D printer market is likely to register a CAGR of over 23% with an incremental growth of $ 16.94 billion during 2021-2025. The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. 3D Systems Corp.(US), EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems (Germany), Formlabs Inc. (US), HP Inc. (US), Materialise NV (Belgium) are some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled 3D Printer Market by Product, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled 3D Printer Market by Product, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on 3D Printer Market can now be gained through our report.

Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a negative impact on the 3D printer market. In the short term, the market demand will show At par growth due to the increase in infections and reduced economic activity.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by Technology, which is the leading segment in the market?
    The 3D printer market share growth by the FDM segment will be leading the market.

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The 3D printer market has the potential to grow by USD 16.94 billion during 2021-2025.

  • Who are the top players in the market?
    3D Systems Corp., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Formlabs Inc., HP Inc., Materialise NV, Proto Labs Inc., SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., Ultimaker BV, XYZprinting Inc. are a few of the key vendors in the 3D printer market.

  • What is the key market driver and challenge?
    An increase in the consumer interest for 3D customized products is notably the key market driver & the high cost of training workforce has been identified as the market challenge that limits the growth of market vendors.

  • How big is the North American market?
    North America will register the highest growth rate of 34.15% among the other regions.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global 3D Desktop Market Report - The global 3D desktop printer market size has the potential to grow by USD 9.29 billion and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period because of the steady increase in year-over-year growth. Get a free sample report now!

Facilities Management Market Report -The facilities management market size is expected to reach a value of USD 660.29 billion, at a CAGR of 8.30%, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period because of the steady increase in year-over-year growth. Get a free sample report now!

Although the increasing investments in additive manufacturing and emphasis on reducing the time-to-market will offer immense growth opportunities, however, the lack of availability of raw materials and in-house additive manufacturing resources is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this 3D printer market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

3D Printer Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

3D Printer Market is segmented as below:

  • Technology

  • Product

  • Geography

3D Printer Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The 3D printer market report covers the following areas:

  • 3D Printer Market Size

  • 3D Printer Market Trends

  • 3D Printer Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing demand for new materials as one of the prime reasons driving the 3D Printer Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

3D Printer Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist 3d printer market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the 3D printer market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the 3D printer market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D printer market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Industrial 3D printer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Desktop 3D printer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Technology

  • FDM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • SLS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • SLA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers Challenges and Trends

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • 3D Systems Corp.

  • EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

  • Formlabs Inc.

  • HP Inc.

  • Materialise NV

  • Proto Labs Inc.

  • SLM Solutions Group AG

  • Stratasys Ltd.

  • Ultimaker BV

  • XYZPRINTING Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3d-printer-marketexpected-growth-of-16-94-billion-emerging-trends-company-risk--key-executivestechnavio-301352257.html

SOURCE Technavio

