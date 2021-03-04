3D printer Market Size is Projected to be Around $ 14.49 Billion by 2024 - Technavio | Featuring Key Vendors - 3D Systems Corp., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Formlabs Inc., and Others
NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D printer Market by Product, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The 3D printer market is expected to grow by USD 14.49 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 39% during the forecast period. Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES
The demand for 3D customized products is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as high cost of training the workforce will hamper the market growth.
What our reports offer:
How businesses can stay relevant
What values are driving customer loyalty
Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
3D printer Market: Technology Landscape
Fused deposition modeling (FDM) technology is user-friendly and uses filaments such as acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) and polylactic acid (PLA) plastics, which cost much lower than materials used in selective laser sintering (SLS) and stereolithography (SLA) technology. These factors are expected to boost the demand for FDM-based 3D printers, especially from the automotive, aerospace, and consumer electronics sectors. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the SLS and SLA segments.
3D printer Market: Geographic Landscape
North America was the largest market for 3D printers in 2019, and the region will continue to offer the maximum growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing government investments and growing demand for 3D printers from the aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, and healthcare sectors are fueling 3D printer market growth in this region. Over 34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for 3D printers in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA and South America.
Companies Covered:
3D Systems Corp.
EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems
Formlabs Inc.
HP Inc.
Materialise NV
Proto Labs Inc.
SLM Solutions Group AG
Stratasys Ltd.
Ultimaker BV
XYZprinting Inc.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Commercial Aerospace 3D Printing Market by 3D Printing Vertical and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The commercial aerospace 3D printing market size has the potential to grow by USD 2.09 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Large Format Printers Market by Technology and Region - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The large format printers market size has the potential to grow by USD 325.65 mn during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Industrial 3D printer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Desktop 3D printer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market Segmentation by Technology
FDM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
SLS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
SLA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Market drivers
Volume driver - Demand led growth
Volume driver - Supply led growth
Volume driver - External factors
Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver - Inflation
Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
3D Systems Corp.
EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems
Formlabs Inc.
HP Inc.
Materialise NV
Proto Labs, Inc.
SLM Solutions Group AG
Stratasys Ltd.
Ultimaker BV
XYZprinting Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/3d-printer-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3d-printer-market-size-is-projected-to-be-around--14-49-billion-by-2024--technavio--featuring-key-vendors---3d-systems-corp-eos-gmbh-electro-optical-systems-formlabs-inc-and-others-301240301.html
SOURCE Technavio