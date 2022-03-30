U.S. markets open in 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,608.50
    -17.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,074.00
    -116.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,150.25
    -87.50 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,123.60
    -7.70 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.92
    +3.68 (+3.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.40
    +14.40 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    25.08
    +0.35 (+1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1130
    +0.0037 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4060
    +0.0060 (+0.25%)
     

  • Vix

    19.56
    -0.07 (-0.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3156
    +0.0057 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.8700
    -0.9960 (-0.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,286.53
    -541.97 (-1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.55
    +4.18 (+0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,546.03
    +8.78 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.25
    -225.17 (-0.80%)
     

3D Printing: Automotive Additive Manufacturing Market Report 2021-2031

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Forecasts by Technology (Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Stereo Lithography (SLA), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Electronic Beam Melting (EBM), Three Dimensional Inkjet Printing (3IDP), Selective Laser Melting (SLM), Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)), by Material (ABS, Nylon, Resin, Wax, Metal), by Application (Design and Concept of Communication, Prototyping Validation, Preproduction Sampling And Tooling, Customised Parts), by Product Type (Battery Cover, Console Prototype, Air Conditioning Ducting, Front Bumper, Alternator Mounting Bracket, Suspension Wishbone, Dashboard Interface, Headlight Prototypes) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios

New York, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Printing: Automotive Additive Manufacturing Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195541/?utm_source=GNW

Global 3D Printing: Automotive Additive Manufacturing market was valued at US$ xx million in 2020. Market is expected to witness a CAGR of xx% from 2021 to 2026 and is expected to reach US$xx million in 2026. The analyst further projects market to grow at a CAGR of xx% from 2021 to 2031. Rapid advances in 3D printing technology and rising R&D funding from public and private sectors influence market revenues. Over the recent years, 3D printing technology has gained significant prominence in the automotive sector, helping create several lightweight components and body parts. These factors boost the value of the 3D printing in automotive market

How has COVID-19 impacted Global 3D Printing: Automotive Additive Manufacturing Market?

The onset of COVID-19 pandemic briefly affected the 3D printing in automotive industry because of disruption caused in the global supply chain and production shut across many countries among others. However, technology providers are continuously working on innovation amid the ongoing coronavirus challenges and aim to make 3D printing even more efficient in coming years by focusing on building a resilient supply chain, maintaining and optimizing the production line and ensuring versatility. Resultantly, overall market remained reassuringly robust compared to the pre-pandemic era.

Further to this, the pandemic has created the need for companies to maintain digital =/assets relating to data for the manufacturing of a component. Hence, the 3D printer bridges the gap by being able to utilize these digital designs to produce products as and when required. Besides, the use of 3D printer in an automotive firm can help maintain production continuity.

How this Report Will Benefit you?

This 610-page report provides 416 tables, 432 charts, and graphs. This report is suitable for anyone requiring in-depth analyses for the global 3D printing: automotive additive manufacturing market along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for 3D printing in automotive sector. Get financial analysis of leading companies, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report would help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the current market drivers?

Growing Electric Vehicle Market

Demand for electric vehicles is growing globally which will derive demand for 3D printing automotive market owing to its growing importance in electric vehicles. Additive manufacturing is the only fully digital manufacturing process to increase factory flexibility and produce lower-demand parts more cost-effectively. Hence, OEMs are focusing to transition to AM to advance development and adoption of EVs.

Government Support to Promote Additive Manufacturing

The automotive 3D printing market is being propelled by the rise in the number of government and industry initiatives to support additive manufacturing technology. Several countries have developed national programs to support the university-level research. For instance, the Canadian government has launched the Industrial Research Assistance Program (IRAP) to drive the use of 3D printing among small- and medium-sized organizations. This is encouraging organizations to adopt the cutting-edge technology to reduce the cost of operation and increase the productivity. Until now, there are three main applications within automotive sector including prototyping, sophisticated parts and luxury cars. However, industry is expected to use 3D printing in other areas such as mass production.

Where are the market opportunities?

Focus Towards Mass Production
3D printing technology for mass production is still at its nascent stage and technology continues to be a major challenge in terms of mass production. The cost of 3D printing technology needs to be reduced to produce cars on a mass scale. It might take 15-20 years from now to manufacture cars using 3D printing technology. However, part manufacturing on a mass scale would still be a possibility in the next 5-10 years from now. OEMs and 3D printing companies are exploring this are and conducting R&D in this direction. Besides, there will be a possibility to manufacture smaller two-seater electric cars in a similar period on a large scale, as companies such as XEV (an Italian car manufacturer) are already planning to mass-produce a two-seater electric car using 3D printing technology.

Innovations in Development of Advanced Materials

In addition to polymers, automotive sector is increasing use of metal 3D printing among other materials. This is particularly driven by the introduction of cheaper and faster metal binder jetting technologies, which prove more cost-effective for serial production and mass customisation. Volkswagen is looking to employ HP’s new Metal Jet technology to produce structural components for mass-production vehicles and hopes to achieve this goal within the next two to three years.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players profiled in the report operating in the global 3D printing automotive market are 3D Systems, Carbon, Desktop Metal, EOS GmBH, ExOne, Fictiv, GE Additive, Markforged, Materialise NV, Prodways Group, Proto Labs, SLM Solutions, Stratasys, Ultimaker and Voxeljet.

These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch. For instance, Stratasys is actively focusing on partnerships and acquisitions with key industry participants. Company acquired Xaar 3D in October 2021 and partnered with nFrontier with an aim to take a leap into the future of impact-driven innovation in Additive Manufacturing.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195541/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Bill extending 401(k) withdrawals and boosting auto-enrollment in retirement accounts passes House

    Americans may have more help in the fight to save for retirement after House passes bipartisan retirement legislation.

  • Why Ford Stock Put the Pedal to the Metal on Tuesday

    Automotive giant Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock has had a rough start to 2022, losing 18.5% of its value since the start of the year. On Tuesday, however, Ford finally found the gas pedal -- and floored it. As of 11 a.m. ET, Ford stock is up a solid 6.6%.

  • ‘I can tolerate him for 7 months — at the most’: My husband and I live apart in the summer. Should I refinance my house and set up a joint savings account?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, My husband of seven years owns a home in Minnesota, and has a mortgage. I own a home in Florida with no mortgage. We have no savings or retirement accounts. Should I pull my equity from my home in Florida to start a savings account for us? I’m working and my husband is retired.

  • Stock Surge Is a Bear-Market Trap With Curve Inverted, BofA Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- The 11% surge in U.S. stocks in the past two weeks has the hallmarks of a bear-market rally that might give way to deeper losses.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesThat’s the conclusion of analysts at Bank

  • Dow Jones Gains As Putin Agrees To This; Robinhood Stock Explodes; 3 Stocks Test Buy Points

    The Dow Jones moved higher amid positive Russia-Ukraine cease-fire talks. Visa and Nike stock impressed. Robinhood stock exploded.

  • 3 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Heading Into April

    They are all down more than 30% year to date, and now could be the perfect time to load up on these stocks.

  • Micron shares pop after beating Q2 expectations

    Micron stock is moving higher after hours following the company's impressive earnings results for its second quarter.

  • ‘I’m strapped, but want to be free.’ I have $80K in student loans and work 60 hours a week. My husband doesn’t work, and we are struggling. How can I pay off this debt?

    If you have private student loans, talk to your lender about whether they would modify your loan term to help you afford payments, says Andrew Pentis, student debt and higher education expert at Student Loan Hero. Have a question about getting out of student loan or other debt? If you have federal student loans, think twice before refinancing, as it will strip you of federal protections like income-driven repayment plans and loan forgiveness.

  • Why Tesla, Google, and Amazon want to do stock splits

    On March 28, Tesla announced that it will split its stock for the second time in two years. The decision also follows similar plans from Amazon and Google parent company Alphabet to do 20-for-1 stock splits, drastically lowering their respective share price. If approved, Amazon stock will drop from about $3300 to $165 while Alphabet will drop from about $2800 to $140.

  • What made Warren Buffett rich is making us all poorer

    "My life has been a product of compound interest," Warren Buffett once famously said.

  • Why MicroVision Stock Rocketed More Than 30% Today

    Shares of lidar technology company MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) were skyrocketing on Tuesday, up more than 30% as of 12:35 p.m. ET. MicroVision is a small-cap stock that makes almost no revenue and generates losses, but due to its relatively high short interest, it has become a meme stock pushed on the Reddit message board wallstreetbets. With meme stocks, any small announcement can generate a huge amount of buying power, and there was actually some positive news for MicroVision today, although its ultimate importance is hard to determine.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Are on Track for Massive Gains, Says Oppenheimer

    What kind of stocks stir up controversy like no other? Penny stocks. These tickers trading for less than $5 per share have earned a reputation as some of the most divisive names on Wall Street, with these plays either met with open arms or given the cold shoulder. On the positive side, the pennies offer the best cost of entry in the stock market. Anyone who truly believes the adage ‘buy low and sell high’ simply can’t ignore the pennies, because this is where you can buy low. And because the sha

  • Is Novavax Stock a Buy Now?

    Early in the coronavirus vaccine race, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares soared. When Novavax's program fell behind, though, so did the stock. Today, Novavax shares are trading for less than even the very lowest Wall Street 12-month price estimate.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Buys an Electric-Vehicle Maker and Sells Another

    After a few days of quiet trading, Cathie Wood is back to dealing big names in big amounts. Her flagship fund has risen recently.

  • BioNTech reports soaring earnings, revenue on COVID vaccine, plans $1.5 billion in buybacks

    BioNTech's financial success in 2021 allowed it to bump up 2022 research-and-development investments by about 50% from the previous year.

  • LNG Vessels Idling Off Top Exporter Qatar Worsen Global Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- The number of empty liquefied natural gas tankers outside one of the world’s biggest exporters of the fuel has risen to the highest in almost a year, exacerbating a global shortage. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableHackers Steal About $600 Million in One of the Bi

  • The LNG Export Boom Is Draining U.S. Natural-Gas Supplies and Lifting Prices

    Overseas shipments of shale gas are replacing Russian supplies in Europe and boosting prices at home.

  • BlackRock President Says ‘Entitled Generation’ Now Learning About Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. President Rob Kapito warned that inflation is having dramatic effects on the economy, with an entire generation now learning what it means to suffer from shortages.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russ

  • Adagio's stock jumps as company says it will seek authorization for COVID-19 antibody treatment

    Shares of Adagio Therapeutics Inc. soared 53.2% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said its experimental COVID-19 monoclonal antibody worked as a treatment and for pre-and-post-exposure prophylaxis in a Phase 2/3 clinical trial. Adagio said it plans to seek authorization from the Food and Drug Administration in the second quarter of this year. The drug, adintrevimab, was put into clinical trials before the emergence of the omicron variant, the company said; however, Adagio noted

  • Rivian Stock Soared Today -- Is It a Buy?

    The share price of electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) rose by more than 17% Tuesday. There was no specific news driving Rivian's share price higher, though. Are investors right to be snatching up shares of the electric truck maker now?