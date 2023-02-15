3D Printing Automotive Market to hit USD 11.50 Bn by the end of the forecast period, Technological Developments and Regional Insights

MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED

Scope of the 3D Printing Automotive Market

Market Size in 2021 USD 2.38 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 11.50 Bn. CAGR 21.7% (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 297 No. of Tables 118 No. of Charts and Figures 105 Segment Covered Application and Technology Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Segments Covered in the 3D Printing Automotive Market Report

By Application: Prototyping & Tooling , Research, Development & Innovation, Manufacturing Complex Components, Others

By Technology: Stereolithography (SLA), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Electron Beam Melting (EBM), Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM), Three-Dimensional Inject Printing, Others

Driver of the 3D Printing Automotive Market

The market is majorly driven by the growing automotive market. Automotive 3D printing resolutions are majorly adopted for manufacturing various parts of vehicles while reducing lead time. The factors that are also contributing to the market growth are the increasing demand for lightweight materials to improve automobiles’ fuel efficiency and the introduction of fused deposition modeling (FDM) solutions that assist in manufacturing concept model parts and prototypes.

Opportunity in the 3D Printing Automotive Market

The market growth is majorly fuelled by the heavy investments by companies in R&D. Over the last few decades, various technological advances in 3D printing and techniques have paved a way for new technologies. Many industry leaders, start-ups and small businesses are investing in R&D for automotive 3D printing technologies in order to introduce innovative and new technologies. This factor is expected to have a significant impact during the forecast period.

Challenge of the 3D Printing Automotive Market

To avoid infringements and violations, the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) limits 3D printing technology within a desired framework. These threatens both copyright/patent holders and makers/patent personal users.

Restraint of the 3D Printing Automotive Market

The high cost of printers and metal powder is the key factor that is limiting the market growth. The high cost associated with 3D printing materials is also a restraining factor for market growth.

Regional Analysis of the 3D Printing Automotive Market

The North America region is expected to have the largest share of the global 3D Printing Automotive Market during the forecast period. This growth in the market is due to continuous technological advancements and the presence of key carmakers. The US is expected to dominate the regional market because it produces a large number of ICE vehicles , rapidly developing electric vehicles and high demand for 3D-printed parts.

The market in the Europe region is expected to grow at a fast CAGR during the forecast period. The main reason for the market growth is the usage of additive manufacturing extensively for R&D purposes such as prototyping and fixtures by the leading automotive manufacturers.

Competitive Landscape in the 3D Printing Automotive Market

As per the research by Maximize Market Research, the market is dominated by a few global companies such as Stratasys (Israel), 3D Systems, Inc. (US), Arcam AB (Sweden), Renishaw plc. (UK), EOS (Germany), HP (US), Materialise (Belgium).

Key Companies in the 3D Printing Automotive Market:

3D Systems Corporation (US)

Autodesk, Inc. (US)

Envisiontec Inc. (US)

Polymaker (US)

Ponoko Ltd (US)

Webcrawler (US)

Local Motors Materialise Nv (US)

Optomec Inc. (US)

Exone (US)

Chizel Prints Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd (US)

Desktop Metal, Inc. (US)

General Electric Company (US)

AI Design. (US)

EOS GmbH (Germany)

Concept Laser (Germany)

Materialise NV (Belgium)

Ultimaker BV (Netherlands)

Arcam Ab (Sweden)

Hoganas Ab (Sweden)

Gearbest (Italy)

Sanya Si Hai (India)

Stratasys Inc. (Israel)

Voxeljet Ag (Germany)

XEV (UK)

Hanhook Tires (South Korea)



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Application, Technology and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region in a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

