3D Printing Construction Market is Projected to Surpass USD 397.5 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 87.38% from 2023 to 2030; Growing Demand for Affordable and Sustainable Housing Solutions to Positively Influence the Market Growth

The 3D printing construction market is expanding at a rapid pace, with SkyQuest's research report offering an in-depth analysis of crucial aspects of the market, making it a valuable resource for industry stakeholders. With a robust supply chain analysis and an in-depth understanding of the major players, the report provides industry stakeholders with a competitive edge. In addition, the report provides expert insights and analysis supported by precise data and statistics, along with market projections up to 2030.

Westford, USA,, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific region has seen a significant surge in the 3D printing construction market , and Europe is following suit due to the widespread use of 3D printers in the construction industry. These printers are used for prototyping, designing, and creating precise end products, which can reduce manufacturing costs. As a result, the market is experiencing growth. Furthermore, the adoption of green projects worldwide is another major factor driving the market's expansion. This trend has had a significant impact on the market and is expected to continue to grow in the coming years.

The construction equipment industry is expected to experience steady growth over the next few years, with a projected CAGR of 4.2% by 2028. This is according to SkyQuest, a leading research firm that tracks trends and developments in the global market. The industry is currently valued at an estimated US$ 225.1 billion, a figure set to rise as new technologies and innovations emerge. The growth of the construction equipment industry is likely to foster growth in the 3D printing construction market. As more companies adopt this technology, we expect greater innovation and advancements in the field, which could have far-reaching implications for the construction industry.

The advancements in 3D printing technology have revolutionized the building industry, providing an efficient and customizable solution for bespoke building projects. 3D printing technology allows for greater precision and accuracy in construction, resulting in fewer errors and a faster construction process. It also enables builders to use fewer materials, reducing waste and making construction more sustainable.

Prominent Players in the 3D Printing Construction Market

YingChuang Building Technique

WinSun Decoration Design Engineering Co.

Unionfab

Apis Cor

CyBe Construction

XtreeE

Monolite UK

Aectual

Contour Crafting Corporation

Mighty Buildings

MX3D

CSP Group

ICON Technology, Inc.

Imprimere AG

COBOD International A/S

Extrusion Segment to Continue Its Market Dominance as its Relatively Simple and Cost-Effective Technology can Produce Large-Scale Objects with Ease

According to recent market research, the extrusion segment holds the largest share of the 3D printing construction market and is expected to continue to grow between 2023 and 2030. Extrusion 3D printing has been particularly beneficial in construction due to its ability to produce large-scale objects quickly and efficiently. According to a recent report by SkyQuest, the construction and real estate market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to remain the largest in the world, accounting for almost 43% of the global industry's output value by 2030. The report suggests that the increasing demand for construction and real estate projects in the Asia Pacific region will create a need for more efficient and cost-effective construction methods. This is where 3D printing construction technology comes in, offering a faster and more sustainable alternative to traditional construction methods.

The 3D printing construction market is growing significantly, leading the Asia Pacific region. In 2022, the region dominated the market and accounted for the largest global revenue share. The construction sector in the Asia Pacific region is experiencing a rapid transformation with the adoption of innovative technologies such as 3D printing. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is known for its large-scale construction projects, contributing to its economic growth.

Concrete Material Segment to Witness Significant Sales Growth Thanks to Its Wide Availability and Relatively Less Costing over Other Construction Materials

According to the latest market analysis, the concrete material type segment emerged as the 3D printing construction market leader in 2022. Furthermore, this segment is expected to continue its upward trajectory, with a higher CAGR estimated from 2023 to 2030. The rising popularity of 3D concrete printing is due to its feature to provide a cost-effective, time-saving, and labor-efficient alternative to traditional concrete construction. As a result, 3D concrete printing has the potential to revolutionize the construction sector by streamlining the entire construction process.

According to SkyQuest, the European region is poised to experience a steady increase in the 3D printing construction market by the year 2030. One of the primary factors contributing to this growth is the region's vast number of manufacturing industries, which significantly impacts Europe's overall economic development. In addition to the manufacturing industries, Europe is home to some of the world's leading research institutions, continuously developing new materials and techniques to improve the 3D printing construction process.

SkyQuest has recently released a comprehensive research report on the 3D printing construction market, providing valuable insights and an in-depth analysis of the industry and its competitive landscape. It covers all major aspects of the industry, such as the types of 3D printing technologies used in construction, the materials used, and the applications of 3D printing in construction. In addition, its detailed analysis of the leading players in the market and their strategies will help stakeholders make informed decisions and stay ahead of the competition.

Key Developments in the 3D Printing Construction Market

Versarien plc, an advanced materials engineering group, has recently announced that it has completed the construction phase of a civil engineering project. The project is a joint effort with a subsidiary of Costain Group plc, a technology-based engineering solutions provider. The project showcases the potential of 3D printing in civil engineering, as it allows for creating complex structures with greater precision, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. In addition, the use of 3D printing technology also reduces waste and supports sustainable construction practices.

The United Arab Emirates has unveiled its first 3D-printed unmanned ship prototype, Hydra. This revolutionary vessel is designed to operate remotely, without any crew on board, and can be used for various purposes, including search and rescue, oceanography, and environmental monitoring. The Hydra is currently undergoing sea trials and is estimated to be commercially available in the near future. It is expected to revolutionize the maritime industry and provide a cost-effective solution for various applications.

Researchers at the Robert Bosch Center for Power Electronics (RCCF) at TU Dresden have recently made a significant breakthrough in the field of energy storage technology. They have developed next-generation, 3D-printed structural supercapacitors that have the potential to revolutionize the industry. By utilizing 3D printing technology, the researchers have created a new design for structural supercapacitors that allows for a significant increase in energy density while maintaining high power density. Furthermore, the new design incorporates a complex lattice structure that provides a large energy storage surface area while maintaining structural integrity.

