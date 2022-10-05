3D Printing in Eyewear Market Size Worth US$ 1.76 Bn by 2031, Observes TMR Study

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - In 2021, the valuation of global 3D printing in eyewear market stood at US$ 580.4 Mn. The global market is projected to develop at 11.9% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. The global 3D printing in eyewear market is anticipated to attain valuation of US$ 1.76 Bn by2031. Market players are concentrating on high-growth applications, including 3D printed optical sunglasses and glasses, to maintain company growth well beyond COVID-19 outbreak. In the upcoming years, it is projected that the global 3D printing in eyewear market is expected to be driven by the rising demand for innovative 3D printed glasses in the last few years and ongoing technical advancements in 3D printing.

In the design of eyewear products, major market participants are placing a growing emphasis on product innovation using 3D printing. The usage of 3D printing technologies in the eyewear market is anticipated to rise as a result in the years to come. This layer-by-layer approach is being used by several eyewear makers to set their products apart from those of their competitors and bring considerable improvements in their product designs.In order to diversify their revenue streams, companies are likely to take advantage of incremental potential in 3D printed eyewear.

Key Findings of Market Report

Due to rising consumer demand for personalised goods and the advantages of 3D printing technology in eyewear, the global market is anticipated to grow in the years to come. Major players are also expected to invest a lot of effort into creating new kinds of 3D printed glasses, including luxury as well as smart eyewear. This factor is likely to assist in the expansion of the global market for 3D Printing in Eyewear.

By enabling the flexibility of developing and testing various eyewear styles, fast prototyping of eyewear shortens R&D cycles. Existing products can be modified substantially using 3D printing technology. This is likely to encourage customers to stop by the shop and purchase items that are tailored to their specific needs. Potential advantages of 3D printing technology are anticipated to propel the global 3D printing in eyewear market.

The eyeglass industry has greater potential due to 3D printing technology. It offers the opportunity to create cutting-edge styles and high-quality eyeglasses, which is expected to play a significant role in the eyewear market. The global 3D printing in eyewear market is anticipated to benefit from an increase in consumer desire for customized eyewear.

Global 3D Printing in Eyewear Market: Growth Drivers

Based on 3D printing market segmentation, Nylon is the most popular material for 3D printed eyewear due to its lightweight characteristics and design versatility. The material is estimated to account for a major 3d printing in eyewear market share during the forecast period. In comparison to ABS and PLA thermoplastics, it is stronger, more durable, and abrasion resistant. This renders nylon a perfect material for a variety of 3D printing uses.

When it comes to technology, 3D printed eyewear mostly uses the selective laser sintering (SLS) method. Unlike FDM (Fused Deposition Modelling) and SLA (Stereolithography), SLS technology does not always need support structures, rendering it perfect for creating highly complicated objects, which is likely to drive 3D printed eyewear market growth.

Global 3D Printing in Eyewear Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Forma Eyewear Ltd

Adidas America, Inc.

MYKITA GmbH

LuxCreo, Inc.

Photocentric Ltd

LuxCreo, Inc.

Hoya Corporation

MONOQOOL eyewear

Global 3D Printing in Eyewear Market: Segmentation

Material

Nylon (Polyamide)

Metal

Resins

Others

Type

Off The Shelf

Customized

Technology

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Stereolithography (SLA)

Multi Jet Fusion

Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM)

Others

Application

Sunglasses

Optical Glasses

Safety Glasses

Sports Glasses

