3D Printing in Eyewear Market Size Worth US$ 1.76 Bn by 2031, Observes TMR Study

Transparency Market Research inc.
·6 min read

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - In 2021, the valuation of global 3D printing in eyewear market stood at US$ 580.4 Mn. The global market is projected to develop at 11.9% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. The global 3D printing in eyewear market is anticipated to attain valuation of US$ 1.76 Bn by2031. Market players are concentrating on high-growth applications, including 3D printed optical sunglasses and glasses, to maintain company growth well beyond COVID-19 outbreak. In the upcoming years, it is projected that the global 3D printing in eyewear market is expected to be driven by the rising demand for innovative 3D printed glasses in the last few years and ongoing technical advancements in 3D printing.

Transparency Market Research inc., Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Press release picture
Transparency Market Research inc., Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Press release picture

In the design of eyewear products, major market participants are placing a growing emphasis on product innovation using 3D printing. The usage of 3D printing technologies in the eyewear market is anticipated to rise as a result in the years to come. This layer-by-layer approach is being used by several eyewear makers to set their products apart from those of their competitors and bring considerable improvements in their product designs.In order to diversify their revenue streams, companies are likely to take advantage of incremental potential in 3D printed eyewear.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=66344

Key Findings of Market Report

  • Due to rising consumer demand for personalised goods and the advantages of 3D printing technology in eyewear, the global market is anticipated to grow in the years to come. Major players are also expected to invest a lot of effort into creating new kinds of 3D printed glasses, including luxury as well as smart eyewear. This factor is likely to assist in the expansion of the global market for 3D Printing in Eyewear.

  • By enabling the flexibility of developing and testing various eyewear styles, fast prototyping of eyewear shortens R&D cycles. Existing products can be modified substantially using 3D printing technology. This is likely to encourage customers to stop by the shop and purchase items that are tailored to their specific needs. Potential advantages of 3D printing technology are anticipated to propel the global 3D printing in eyewear market.

  • The eyeglass industry has greater potential due to 3D printing technology. It offers the opportunity to create cutting-edge styles and high-quality eyeglasses, which is expected to play a significant role in the eyewear market. The global 3D printing in eyewear market is anticipated to benefit from an increase in consumer desire for customized eyewear.

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=66344

Global 3D Printing in Eyewear Market: Growth Drivers

  • Based on 3D printing market segmentation, Nylon is the most popular material for 3D printed eyewear due to its lightweight characteristics and design versatility. The material is estimated to account for a major 3d printing in eyewear market share during the forecast period. In comparison to ABS and PLA thermoplastics, it is stronger, more durable, and abrasion resistant. This renders nylon a perfect material for a variety of 3D printing uses.

  • When it comes to technology, 3D printed eyewear mostly uses the selective laser sintering (SLS) method. Unlike FDM (Fused Deposition Modelling) and SLA (Stereolithography), SLS technology does not always need support structures, rendering it perfect for creating highly complicated objects, which is likely to drive 3D printed eyewear market growth.

Global 3D Printing in Eyewear Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

  • Forma Eyewear Ltd

  • Adidas America, Inc.

  • MYKITA GmbH

  • LuxCreo, Inc.

  • Photocentric Ltd

  • LuxCreo, Inc.

  • Hoya Corporation

  • MONOQOOL eyewear

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=66344

Global 3D Printing in Eyewear Market: Segmentation

Material

  • Nylon (Polyamide)

  • Metal

  • Resins

  • Others

Type

  • Off The Shelf

  • Customized

Technology

  • Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

  • Stereolithography (SLA)

  • Multi Jet Fusion

  • Digital Light Processing (DLP)

  • Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM)

  • Others

Application

  • Sunglasses

  • Optical Glasses

  • Safety Glasses

  • Sports Glasses

Electronics and Semiconductors Research Reports

Active Optical Cable Market - The global active optical cable market is expected to reach US$ 15.21 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031

3D Printed Electronics Market - 3D printed electronics market, it is anticipated to reach the value of US$ 6 Bn by 2031, developing at an outstanding CAGR of 31.26% during the forecast period.

Printed Electronics Market- Printed Electronics Market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 51.95 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2022 to 2031

Smart Lighting Market- Smart Lighting Market is expected to cross the value of US$ 83.52 Bn by the end of 2031, It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2021 to 2031

3D Imaging Market - 3D imaging market is projected to reach a value of US$ 73.01 bn by the end of 2027, 3D imaging market is projected to expand at a starry CAGR of 26.3% over the period between 2019 and 2027.

3D Printing in Construction Market - 3D printing in construction market is expected to witness a ten-fold growth during the forecast period and reach a value of ~US$ 280 Mn by 2027 from a modest market value of ~US$ 29 Mn in 2019.

3D Sensing Technology Market - 3D sensing technology market is expected to reach US$ 4,742.5 Mn by 2026. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 19.16% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

3D Sensor Market - 3D sensors is forecast to reach US$ 2,556.6 Mn by 2026 from US$ 1,292.2 Mn in 2016, recording a CAGR of 7.2%..

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market intelligence company provides syndicated research reports and business consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel -

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Transparency Market Research Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/718724/3D-Printing-in-Eyewear-Market-Size-Worth-US-176-Bn-by-2031-Observes-TMR-Study

