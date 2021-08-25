U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,478.00
    -4.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,269.00
    -45.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,353.25
    -2.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,225.20
    -2.90 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.07
    -0.47 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.20
    -12.30 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    23.71
    -0.18 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1740
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0350 (+2.79%)
     

  • Vix

    17.22
    +0.07 (+0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3717
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8080
    +0.1710 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,219.07
    -1,151.25 (-2.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,213.86
    -35.84 (-2.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.78
    +16.76 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,733.11
    +1.01 (+0.00%)
     

3D Printing Gases Market worth USD 152.18 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 14.85% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·5 min read

New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Printing Gases Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), 3D Printing Gases Market: Information by Gas (Argon, Nitrogen), Technology (Stereolithography, Laser Sintering, Poly-Jet), Function (Cooling, Insulation), End-User (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Products), Region - Global Forecast till 2028the market is projected to be worth USD 152.18 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 14.85% during the forecast period (2021 - 2028), The market was valued at USD 47.82 Million in 2020.

Market Scope:

The MRFR analysis profiles some of the most important companies in the global 3D Printing Gases Market, namely

  • BASF SE (Germany)

  • The Linde Group (Germany)

  • Air Liquide (France)

  • Praxair Inc (US)

  • Air Products and Chemicals Inc (US)

  • Universal Industrial Gases Inc (US)

  • Messer Group (Germany)

  • Matheson Tri-Gas Inc (US)


Get Free Sample PDF Brochure

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7043


The 3D printing gases market growth is bolstered by the collective efforts given by these companies, who try to expand their geographical reach by introducing highly innovative products and solutions. They also adopt numerous strategies such as collaborations, agreements, and partnerships to capture a higher 3D printing gases market share. To illustrate, in June 2021, Linde Group, a Munich-based chemical companies collaborated with 3D Medlab, a reputed clinical printing specialist, confirming the results of their joint study of their latest process gas that enhance the 3D printing of a variety of medical parts. This study assessed heloum-argon process’s effect on the spatter formation as well as the process stability during the LPBF/ laser powder bed fusion printing of the titanium lattice structures. The study concluded that the novel gas reduced the spatter emissions by a total 35 percent, which shows its potential to substantially bring down the risks that emerge during the manufacturing of faulty parts.

Market USP exclusively encompassed:

Key Growth Drivers:

Gases such as argon and nitrogen have a host of applications, mostly since they help elevate the overall quality of the 3D-printed parts. They help reduce the oxidation level of the forged components by cutting down the oxidation content within the print chamber; maintain steady pressure to render a stable and improved printing environment; restrict combustible dust during powder handling and sieving for higher safety; lessen powder clumping in the feed tube and curb thermal stress via gradual cooling to prevent part deformity.


Browse In-depth Market Research Report (185 pages) on 3D Printing Gases

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/3d-printing-gases-market-7043


Increased in technological advances as well as the industrialization rate paired with the expanding population across developing nations have raised the use of 3D printing gases in healthcare, design & manufacturing, automotive, consumer products, education & research, and aerospace & defense. Moreover, the improving economic standards across developing countries in Asia with rapidly rising urbanization and industrialization would present huge opportunities to the global companies in the future. The escalating product demand in the medical sector worldwide should also be quite favorable for the 3D printing gases in the ensuing years.

Given the expansive end-user applications, rising spending on research and development activities and the booming sales of consumer goods like electronics, jewellery and footwear, the 3D printing gases industry is touted to experience incredible growth in the upcoming years.

Market Restraints:

In view of the exorbitant cost of the intricate manufacturing and gas processing techniques, organizations are discouraged to make use of the technology, which results in a weaker market demand in some parts of the world.

COVID-19 Analysis

With the COVID-19 outbreak wreaking havoc on various sectors, especially the construction industry, the 3D printing gases market growth has slowed down to a large extent. The global market is reeling under the massive financial duress as well as the imbalance in the supply and demand gap.

However, the 3D printing gases market size shall continue to expand as the government continues to fund exhaustive research and development activities, lending strong support to the vendors.


Share your Queries https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/7043


Market Segmentation

The 3D printing gases considered in the MRFR report are nitrogen, gas mixtures, and argon. Argon has captured the highest portion of the global industry and is therefore, the top segment. Meanwhile, the fastest progress will be made by the gas mixtures segment in the coming years, owing to the soaring need to achieve the cooling effect and combined shielding using the gas mixtures throughout the process.

With respect to the technology, the 3D printing gases market can be categorized as laser sintering, poly-jet, stereolithography, electron beam melting, material jetting, and more.

Function-wise, the 3D printing gases industry caters to cooling, illumination, and insulation.

Top end-users of 3D printing gases are aerospace & defense, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and others.

3D Printing Gases Market Regional Status

Asia Pacific, Europe, along with North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America are recognized as the major regions across which the 3D printing gases industry should note extensive growth during the conjectured period.

North America is currently the biggest market for 3D printing gases, thanks to the strong establishment of world-renowned companies who focus majorly on conducting rigorous research and development activities in this field. Additionally, frequent technical innovations in the aerospace and healthcare sectors with respect to 3D printing processes could further amplify the 3D printing gases market size.

The 3D printing gases market share in Asia Pacific will be expanding at the fastest rate from 2020 to 2027, with major contributions from the rapidly emerging countries like India and China. These countries present highly attractive opportunities to the 3D printing gases manufacturers, given the lower cost labor and the massive surge in the economic standards. Increased focus of the manufacturers on using advanced techniques during production should also add to the 3D printing gases market value in the next few years. Some of the key end-users of 3D printing gases in the region include design & manufacturing, oil & gas, and healthcare.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

3D Printing Gases Market: Information by Gas (Argon, Nitrogen), Technology (Stereolithography, Laser Sintering, Poly-Jet), Function (Cooling, Insulation), End-User (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Products), Region - Global Forecast till 2028


To Buy: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=7043


About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact: Market Research Future Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Vaccine mandates: Here are the companies requiring proof of inoculation from employees

    More employers announced vaccination requirements for their workers after the Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine got full approval.

  • U.S. Food Suppliers Are Having Trouble Keeping Shelves Stocked

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the largest U.S. food distributors are reporting difficulties in fulfilling orders as a lack of workers weighs on the supply chain. Sysco Corp., North America’s largest wholesale food distributor, is turning away customers in some areas where demand is exceeding capacity. The company also said prices for key goods such as chicken, pork and paper products for takeout packaging are climbing amid tight supplies. In particular, production has slowed for high-demand, labor-inte

  • U.S. Farmers Brace for Inflation as Highs of Crop Rally Wear Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Minnesota farmer Jason Knopik didn’t sell corn earlier this year as prices soared, missing out on one of the biggest rallies in a generation. Now he’s grappling with inflation.Knopik held back as lack of rain put the fate of his plants into question. His drought-stricken fields have seen less than 10 inches of rain since planting in May, almost 40% below normal, and it’s so arid the creeks on his land dried up that he’s had to truck water to his cows. Knopik’s corn and soybeans su

  • Middle Eastern ride-sharing company Swvl to combine with Queen's Gambit Growth Capital

    Swvl Founder and CEO Mostafa Kandil joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's upcoming combining with Queen's Gambit, his outlook for growth, and the company's goals for safe, sustainable travel around the globe.

  • Airline outlook as FDA approves COVID vaccine

    John Grant, Senior Aviation Analyst with tracking service O.A.G, discusses his outlook on airlines amid rising delta variant concerns.

  • Oil Prices Are Swinging Higher. Why the Rally Could Continue.

    Jeffrey Currie of Goldman Sachs believes that producers are investing too little in new projects today to catch up to future growth, and that means prices are likely to rise.

  • U.S. report finds multiple problems with Keystone pipeline

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. government watchdog found multiple problems with the construction, manufacture and design of the Keystone pipeline, validating President Joe Biden's decision to revoke the permit for a Keystone XL extension, leaders of several House Democratic committees said on Monday. The lawmakers requested the Government Accountability Office report in November 2019 after more than 11,000 barrels of oil leaked from the pipeline system in two releases in less than two years. "GAO found that preventable construction issues contributed to the current Keystone pipeline’s spills more frequently than the industry-wide trends," they said in a statement.

  • Top Energy Stocks for September 2021

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • UPS mandates COVID-19 vaccination for employees in some U.S. locations

    The decision comes after the U.S. drug regulator on Monday granted full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, a move that is expected to spur a string of similar mandates from corporate employers. Facebook Inc, Lyft Inc and several other major companies have already mandated vaccination. "In certain U.S. office locations where employees have been working remotely, UPSers must be vaccinated when they return to office," the company said in an emailed statement.

  • Exclusive-Venezuela swapped PDVSA oil for food, then punished the dealmakers

    CARACAS (Reuters) -With U.S. sanctions spooking key oil buyers and depriving its government of cash, Venezuela last year inked a deal with a little-known local company to swap crude for food, Reuters has learned. That agreement saw state oil company PDVSA, beginning in December 2020, deliver more than 6 million barrels of crude worth nearly $260 million to a company named Supraquimic C.A., which was to supply food for a government program. This account of the deal and its demise is based on dozens of pages of internal PDVSA documents viewed by Reuters, court filings by prosecutors, and interviews with three people familiar with the situation.

  • Arizona group inks agreement with Taiwan aimed at attracting more chip companies

    An Arizona economic development group on Tuesday said it had made a deal with Taiwanese economic development officials aimed at making the U.S. state more attractive to Taiwan's semiconductor industry as the world's biggest chipmaker eyes a $12 billion plant in Phoenix. The Taiwan-USA Industrial Cooperation Promotion Office, which is supported by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs, signed an agreement with economic development officials in the greater Phoenix area to find ways to bring more of Taiwan's vast semiconductor industry to the metro area.

  • Alibaba vs. JD.com: Which Chinese Retail Stock is a Better Pick?

    The retail market in China is experiencing a significant boom in sales. According to the National Bureau of Statistics in China, this market was worth RMB 39 trillion last year. The online retail penetration in China stood at 24.9% last year, up from a mere 6.2% in 2012. According to data from iResearch, the Chinese online retail market could have a gross merchandise value (GMV) of RMB 15.1 trillion by 2023, growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% between 2020 to 2023. Using the

  • Washington Wants America to Catch Up to China's Manufacturing — a Mining Boom in North America Might be Needed

    Photo by omid roshan on Unsplash The continued competition and economic back and forth between the United States and China has spurred American policy to move toward a renewal of old capabilities in heavy industry and manufacturing. America used to be the king of the majority of sectors, including mining, refining and processing raw materials required for advanced manufacturing activities. However, these industries have shifted through decades of advancement on China’s part and the decomposition

  • GM says it will seek reimbursement from LG Chem for $1B Chevy Bolt recall losses

    American automaker General Motors expanded its recall of Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles on Friday due to fire risks from battery manufacturing defects. The automaker said it would seek reimbursement from LG Chem, its battery cell manufacturing partner, for what it expects to be $1 billion worth of losses. Following the news of the recall, the third one GM has issued for this vehicle, LG Chem shares fell by 11% on Monday, and its stock price lost $6 billion in market value.

  • Lam Research Is 'Terrific,' Says Cramer, but the Charts Are Tricky

    During the Lightning Round segment of "Mad Money" on Monday night, a caller asked host Jim Cramer about Lam Research . "I think Lam is terrific," Cramer responded. In this daily bar chart of LRCX, below, we can see that prices declined this month to test the rising 40-week moving average line.

  • Country Now Comes Before Profit For Companies in Xi’s China

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest companies are starting to make a habit out of giving away their earnings.In the latest example, Pinduoduo Inc., an e-commerce company known for giving big discounts to customers when they buy produce together, said it will donate all of its first net profit since going public to support the country’s farmers and agricultural areas. The company will keep giving away earnings at least until the donations reach 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion).“Improving agriculture has

  • MicroStrategy Buys More Bitcoin Near Peak Levels

    MicroStrategy has scooped up nearly 4,000 bitcoins for approximately USD 177 million.

  • Exclusive-Ford doubles Lightning production target on strong pre-launch demand -sources

    Ford Motor Co has doubled its production target for the F-150 Lightning because of strong early demand for the full-sized electric pickup truck ahead of its 2022 launch, and the company plans to spend an additional $850 million to meet that target, several people and suppliers familiar with the plans said. The No. 2 U.S. automaker is targeting annual production of more than 80,000 in 2024, up from its prior target of more than 40,000, according to the sources, who asked not to be identified. Shares of Ford rose 1.3% on Monday.

  • Occidental Extends U.S. Work From Home at Least Through October

    (Bloomberg) -- Occidental Petroleum Corp. is extending the work-from-home option through at least the end of October amid surging Covid-19 infections across the U.S. South. U.S.-based employees that need to go into offices must be vaccinated or take weekly virus tests, the company said in an email. Occidental is headquartered is in Houston, and its also has large offices in The Woodlands, a suburb north of the city. “Based on public health data, and out of an abundance of caution, we have extend

  • API data reportedly show weekly declines in U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate supplies

    The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 1.6 million barrels for the week ended Aug. 20, according to sources. The API report also reportedly showed inventory declines of 985,000 barrels for gasoline and 245,000 barrels for distillate supplies. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, edged down by 485,000 barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On a