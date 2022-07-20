3D printing has been given the main focus in future plans of the UAE government which will drive demand of the technology by 2030: Ken Research

Ken Research Pvt. Ltd

UAE 3D Printing Industry Research Report Covers 3D Systems Corporation Market, Abu Dhabi 3D Printing, Abu Dhabi 3D Printing Companies, Abu Dhabi 3D Printing Industry, Covid-19 Impact UAE 3D Printing Market, Dubai 3D Printing, Dubai 3D Printing Companies, Dubai 3D Printing Manufacturers, Materialise NV Market Share, SLM Solutions Market Share, Stratasys Market Share, Third-Party 3D Printing Services in UAE, UAE 3D Printing Industry, UAE 3D Printing Tooling Market, UAE Direct Metal Laser Melting (DMLM), UAE Electronic Beam Melting 3D Printing Market, UAE Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) 3D Printing Market, UAE Material Jetting 3D Printing Market, UAE Metals 3D Printing Market, UAE Polymers 3D Printing Market, UAE Prototyping 3D Printing Market, UAE Selective Laser Melting (SLM) 3D Printing Market, UAE Selective Laser Sintering 3D Printing Market.

Gurugram, India, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

In UAE, the development of 3D printing is still in an early growth stage, with global companies entering the space and competing with the new regional service-based start-ups.

Globally, ~ 80,316 3D Printing patents were filed during the period 2013-2018, in which USA has been filing the greatest number of patents.

The application of 3D printing is mostly for prototyping and tooling purposes, however with the adoption of technology the application for mass production will derive the future growth.

Economies of scale is yet to be achieved in the 3D Printing Technology and is far in replacing traditional manufacturing process such as injection molding for mass production.

Competition Scenario: The industry is currently highly fragmented with presence of ~250 global players and ~80 regional players operating in the 3D Printing space in UAE. The Global Players like 3D Systems Corporation, Stratasys Ltd, SLM Solutions Group, Materialise NV and others are currently leading the market as these companies have been able to establish themselves in the market due to their capability of introducing technological advancements to the 3D Printing Industry.

Story continues

Future Market Scenario (Upcoming Technology): The UAE 3D printing Industry is expected to witness positive growth at a double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, 2021P-2026F. Technological Advancement will be seen in the industry such as, new and upcoming technologies like WASP & color jet printers might overpower the existing FDM Technology in the 3D Printing industry.

Over the forecasted period, it is predicted that the application of 3D Printing will shift from prototyping to manufacturing, and there will be a significant change in the type of materials that are used for the 3D Printing Technology.

Partnerships and Collaborations: In the coming future, the 3D printing technology companies will collaborate at an industrial level to create 3D Printing standards with wide and common applicability in the fields of mass manufacturing and prototyping. For Instance, Materialise has partnered with machine manufacturers, universities, software providers, research institutes and 3D printing professionals.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “ UAE 3D Printing Market Outlook to 2026F - Driven by the Government initiative to adopt the technology and a shift in demand from mass production to mass customization ” believe that the 3D Printing Market in UAE is expected to demonstrate strong growth owing to the progressive policies by the government and the Increasing Awareness of 3D Printing technology in new industries. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 28.3% in terms of revenue during the period 2021P – 2026F.

Key Segments Covered:-

By Component Services 3D Printers Materials Software



By Application Prototyping Manufacturing Tooling



By End User Medical Device & Healthcare Machinery & OEMs Consumer Goods Aerospace Automotive Others



By 3D Printing Technology Fused Deposition Modeling {FDM} Stereolithography Selective Laser Sintering {SLS} Selective laser melting/ Direct metal laser melting {SLM/DMLM} Polyjet Electron beam melting



By Material

Polymer

Metal

Ceramic

Others

By Region

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Sharjah

Others

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.kenresearch.com/sample-report.php?Frmdetails=NTYxNDE0

Companies Covered:-

Global Players:

3D Systems Corporation

SLM Solutions

Stratasys Ltd.

Materialise NV

EOS GmbH

Regional Players:-

Generation 3D

Proto21

3D Vinci Creations

Jumbo 3D Manufacturing

Xplorer 3D

Key Target Audience:-

3D Printer Manufacturers

3D Printing Material Provider

3D Printing Software Provider

3D Printing Service Provider

Third-Party 3D Printing Services

Industry Associations

Government Associations

Government Agencies

Private Equity and Venture Capitalist Firms

Time Period Captured in the Report: -

Historical Period : 2016-2021P

Forecast Period: 2021P-2026F

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Executive Summary

UAE Electronic Beam Melting 3D Printing Market

UAE 3D Printing Market Flowchart

Difference between Traditional Manufacturing and Additive Manufacturing

Value Chain Analysis

Ecosystem for the 3D Printing Market

Business Cycle for the 3D Printing Market

Global Patent Analysis

3D printing Market Size, 2016 - 2021P

3D printing Market Size, 2021P- 2026F

UAE 3D Printing Market Segmentation, 2021 & 2026

Growth Drivers, Trends and Developments

SWOT Analysis

Government Regulations for the 3D Printing Market

Competitive Landscape – Cross Comparison of Major Players

Company Profiles

Analyst Recommendations

Research Methodology

3D Printer Manufacturers in UAE

3D Printing Material Provider in UAE

3D Printing Software Provider in UAE

3D Printing Service Provider in UAE

Third-Party 3D Printing Services in UAE

Jumbo 3D Printing Manufacturing company in UAE

3D Printing Government Associations in UAE

3D Printing Government Agencies in UAE

UAE 3D Printing Machine Market

3D Systems Corporation Market

Abu Dhabi 3D Printing Market

Abu Dhabi 3D Printing Companies

Abu Dhabi 3D Printing Industry

Dubai 3D Printing Market

Dubai 3D Printing Companies

Dubai 3D Printing Manufacturers

For More Information, refer to below link:-

UAE 3D Printing Market

Related Report:-

APAC 3D Printing Market Outlook to 2025 - By Region (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia and Rest of the APAC), By Component (Printers, Materials, Software and Services), By Application (Prototyping, Tooling and Manufacturing), By End Users (Automobile, Healthcare and Medical Device, Aerospace, Machinery and OEMs, Consumer Goods and Others), By Technology and By Material

The APAC 3D printing market has increased at a double-digit positive CAGR during the review period 2014 – 2019(P). The market growth was supported by an increase in the usage of 3D printing, especially for prototyping applications. The technology was majorly adopted by various end-user industries such as automobiles, medical devices and healthcare, aerospace, industrial, archeological, consumer products, fashion, and jewelry industry and other industries and others. The market will witness to grow in the coming years with an increasing application for production application and adoption in other industries.

Follow Us:-

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Contact Us:-

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

support@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

CONTACT: Contact Us:- Ken Research Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications support@kenresearch.com +91-9015378249



