U.S. markets open in 6 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,954.50
    +17.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,908.00
    +117.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,330.50
    +56.50 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,806.60
    +5.80 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.82
    -1.40 (-1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,704.70
    -6.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    18.68
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0257
    +0.0027 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.50
    -0.80 (-3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2016
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1300
    -0.0400 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,750.21
    +1,991.02 (+9.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.73
    +37.89 (+7.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.28
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,680.26
    +718.58 (+2.67%)
     

3D printing has been given the main focus in future plans of the UAE government which will drive demand of the technology by 2030: Ken Research

Ken Research Pvt. Ltd
·5 min read
Ken Research Pvt. Ltd
Ken Research Pvt. Ltd

UAE 3D Printing Industry Research Report Covers 3D Systems Corporation Market, Abu Dhabi 3D Printing, Abu Dhabi 3D Printing Companies, Abu Dhabi 3D Printing Industry, Covid-19 Impact UAE 3D Printing Market, Dubai 3D Printing, Dubai 3D Printing Companies, Dubai 3D Printing Manufacturers, Materialise NV Market Share, SLM Solutions Market Share, Stratasys Market Share, Third-Party 3D Printing Services in UAE, UAE 3D Printing Industry, UAE 3D Printing Tooling Market, UAE Direct Metal Laser Melting (DMLM), UAE Electronic Beam Melting 3D Printing Market, UAE Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) 3D Printing Market, UAE Material Jetting 3D Printing Market, UAE Metals 3D Printing Market, UAE Polymers 3D Printing Market, UAE Prototyping 3D Printing Market, UAE Selective Laser Melting (SLM) 3D Printing Market, UAE Selective Laser Sintering 3D Printing Market.

Gurugram, India, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • In UAE, the development of 3D printing is still in an early growth stage, with global companies entering the space and competing with the new regional service-based start-ups.

  • Globally, ~ 80,316 3D Printing patents were filed during the period 2013-2018, in which USA has been filing the greatest number of patents.

  • The application of 3D printing is mostly for prototyping and tooling purposes, however with the adoption of technology the application for mass production will derive the future growth.

  • Economies of scale is yet to be achieved in the 3D Printing Technology and is far in replacing traditional manufacturing process such as injection molding for mass production.

Competition Scenario:  The industry is currently highly fragmented with presence of ~250 global players and ~80 regional players operating in the 3D Printing space in UAE. The Global Players like 3D Systems Corporation, Stratasys Ltd, SLM Solutions Group, Materialise NV and others are currently leading the market as these companies have been able to establish themselves in the market due to their capability of introducing technological advancements to the 3D Printing Industry.

Future Market Scenario (Upcoming Technology): The UAE 3D printing Industry is expected to witness positive growth at a double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, 2021P-2026F. Technological Advancement will be seen in the industry such as, new and upcoming technologies like WASP & color jet printers might overpower the existing FDM Technology in the 3D Printing industry.

Over the forecasted period, it is predicted that the application of 3D Printing will shift from prototyping to manufacturing, and there will be a significant change in the type of materials that are used for the 3D Printing Technology.

Partnerships and Collaborations: In the coming future, the 3D printing technology companies will collaborate at an industrial level to create 3D Printing standards with wide and common applicability in the fields of mass manufacturing and prototyping. For Instance, Materialise has partnered with machine manufacturers, universities, software providers, research institutes and 3D printing professionals.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication UAE 3D Printing Market Outlook to 2026F - Driven by the Government initiative to adopt the technology and a shift in demand from mass production to mass customizationbelieve that the 3D Printing Market in UAE is expected to demonstrate strong growth owing to the progressive policies by the government and the Increasing Awareness of 3D Printing technology in new industries. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 28.3% in terms of revenue during the period 2021P – 2026F.

Key Segments Covered:-

  • By Component

    • Services

    • 3D Printers

    • Materials

    • Software

  • By Application

    • Prototyping

    • Manufacturing

    • Tooling

  • By End User

    • Medical Device & Healthcare

    • Machinery & OEMs

    • Consumer Goods

    • Aerospace

    • Automotive

    • Others

  • By 3D Printing Technology

    • Fused Deposition Modeling {FDM}

    • Stereolithography

    • Selective Laser Sintering {SLS}

    • Selective laser melting/ Direct metal laser melting {SLM/DMLM}

    • Polyjet

    • Electron beam melting

By Material

  • Polymer

  • Metal

  • Ceramic

  • Others

By Region

  • Dubai

  • Abu Dhabi

  • Sharjah

  • Others

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.kenresearch.com/sample-report.php?Frmdetails=NTYxNDE0

Companies Covered:-
Global Players:

  • 3D Systems Corporation

  • SLM Solutions

  • Stratasys Ltd.

  • Materialise NV

  • EOS GmbH

Regional Players:-

  • Generation 3D

  • Proto21

  • 3D Vinci Creations

  • Jumbo 3D Manufacturing

  • Xplorer 3D

Key Target Audience:-

  • 3D Printer Manufacturers

  • 3D Printing Material Provider

  • 3D Printing Software Provider

  • 3D Printing Service Provider

  • Third-Party 3D Printing Services

  • Industry Associations

  • Government Associations

  • Government Agencies

  • Private Equity and Venture Capitalist Firms

Time Period Captured in the Report: -

  • Historical Period: 2016-2021P

  • Forecast Period: 2021P-2026F

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

  • Executive Summary

  • UAE Electronic Beam Melting 3D Printing Market

  • UAE 3D Printing Market Flowchart

  • Difference between Traditional Manufacturing and Additive Manufacturing

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Ecosystem for the 3D Printing Market

  • Business Cycle for the 3D Printing Market

  • Global Patent Analysis

  • 3D printing Market Size, 2016 - 2021P

  • 3D printing Market Size, 2021P- 2026F

  • UAE 3D Printing Market Segmentation, 2021 & 2026

  • Growth Drivers, Trends and Developments

  • SWOT Analysis

  • Government Regulations for the 3D Printing Market

  • Competitive Landscape – Cross Comparison of Major Players

  • Company Profiles

  • Analyst Recommendations

  • Research Methodology

  • 3D Printer Manufacturers in UAE

  • 3D Printing Material Provider in UAE

  • 3D Printing Software Provider in UAE

  • 3D Printing Service Provider in UAE

  • Third-Party 3D Printing Services in UAE

  • Jumbo 3D Printing Manufacturing company in UAE

  • 3D Printing Government Associations in UAE

  • 3D Printing Government Agencies in UAE

  • UAE 3D Printing Machine Market

  • 3D Systems Corporation Market

  • Abu Dhabi 3D Printing Market

  • Abu Dhabi 3D Printing Companies

  • Abu Dhabi 3D Printing Industry

  • Dubai 3D Printing Market

  • Dubai 3D Printing Companies

  • Dubai 3D Printing Manufacturers

For More Information, refer to below link:-

UAE 3D Printing Market

Related Report:-

APAC 3D Printing Market Outlook to 2025 - By Region (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia and Rest of the APAC), By Component (Printers, Materials, Software and Services), By Application (Prototyping, Tooling and Manufacturing), By End Users (Automobile, Healthcare and Medical Device, Aerospace, Machinery and OEMs, Consumer Goods and Others), By Technology and By Material

The APAC 3D printing market has increased at a double-digit positive CAGR during the review period 2014 – 2019(P). The market growth was supported by an increase in the usage of 3D printing, especially for prototyping applications. The technology was majorly adopted by various end-user industries such as automobiles, medical devices and healthcare, aerospace, industrial, archeological, consumer products, fashion, and jewelry industry and other industries and others. The market will witness to grow in the coming years with an increasing application for production application and adoption in other industries.

Follow Us:-
LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Contact Us:-
Ken Research
Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications
support@kenresearch.com
+91-9015378249

CONTACT: Contact Us:- Ken Research Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications support@kenresearch.com +91-9015378249


Recommended Stories

  • Oil-Pipeline Outage Compounds Biden’s Post-Saudi Crude Dilemma

    (Bloomberg) -- Shipments of Canadian oil to US refiners were thrown into disarray by a pipeline disruption just days after President Joe Biden’s unsuccessful bid to coax more crude out of Saudi Arabia.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe force majeure declared by TC E

  • How China became ground zero for the auto chip shortage

    From his small office in Singapore, Kelvin Pang is ready to wager a $23 million payday that the worst of the chip shortage is not over for automakers – at least in China. Pang has bought 62,000 microcontrollers, chips that help control a range of functions from car engines and transmissions to electric vehicle power systems and charging, which cost the original buyer $23.80 each in Germany. He's now looking to sell them to auto suppliers in the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen for $375 apiece.

  • Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that analysts are slashing price targets of. If you want to skip our discussion on the semiconductor industry, go directly to Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. Semiconductor stocks have been on a downward trend since the start of the year due to […]

  • RECONAFRICA PROVIDES UPDATE ON COMPLAINT

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) reports that, following a hearing in connection with a recent application (the "Application") filed by certain third party applicants (the "Applicants") with the High Court of Namibia (Main Division) (the "Court") challenging the recent amendments to the Company's Environmental Compliance Certificate (the "ECC Amendments") that were approved by the Environmental Commissioner of the Nam

  • Judge Rules Twitter Can Expedite Its Lawsuit Against Elon Musk

    Elon Musk was dealt a blow Tuesday when a Delaware court ruled that Twitter can expedite a trial against him, beginning in October.

  • How the metaverse is looking to transform the workplace with virtual reality technology

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita interviews BCG Global Head of Luxury Sara Willersdorf and other experts during a special report on the metaverse and how it may affect the office experience.

  • Apple reaches $50 million settlement over defective MacBook keyboards

    Apple Inc agreed to pay $50 million to settle a class-action lawsuit by customers who claimed it knew and concealed that the "butterfly" keyboards on its MacBook laptop computers were prone to failure. The proposed preliminary settlement was filed late Monday night in the federal court in San Jose, California, and requires a judge's approval. Customers claimed that MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro keyboards suffered from sticky and unresponsive keys, and that tiny amounts of dust or debris could make it difficult to type.

  • Ford unveils F-150 Raptor R starting at $109,000

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Ford's latest F-150 pickup truck, which features a potential 700 horsepower and starting price tag of $109,000.

  • JPMorgan and Other Big Banks Are Suspending Stock Buybacks. Investors Aren’t Happy.

    The six largest U.S. banks repurchased just $5.1 billion of stock in the period, down from $17.5 billion in the first quarter and a high of $28 billion in the third quarter of last year, according to Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg. JPMorgan Chase (ticker: JPM) and Citigroup (C) told investors in the past week that they will pause their buybacks to build capital. The other four giants are Bank of America (BAC), Goldman Sachs Group (GS), Morgan Stanley (MS), and Wells Fargo (WFC).

  • SEC’s Gensler Says It’s Unclear If China Will Avoid Delistings

    (Bloomberg) -- Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler says it’s unclear if American and Chinese authorities will reach a deal to avoid the delisting of some 200 companies from US stock exchanges. Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingGensler said on Tuesday during an interview on Bloomberg Television’s “Balanc

  • Oil Stocks: Halliburton Climbs On Earnings Beat; More Field Service Giants To Report

    Oil service giants are announcing second-quarter earnings this week, giving investors an idea of the outlook for oil production.

  • Semiconductor equipment maker ASML profit rises on record bookings

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV reported higher second-quarter net profit on Wednesday amid record new bookings as it kept shipping equipment to clients as fast as possible even though there were some indications of a slowdown in consumer markets. The Dutch company, a key supplier to computer chip makers, reported net profit of 1.41 billion euros ($1.44 billion) for the three months ended June 30, up from profit of 1.04 billion euros a year earlier, it said in a statement. ASML said margins were affected by higher inflation costs, and earnings were hit by delayed recognition of revenue for some systems it was rushing out to customers before they had been fully tested in the Netherlands.

  • Ukraine Latest: Military Chief Says Situation Complex but Stable

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is facing “colossal challenges” in the high-tech sector, an unusually frank admission of the difficulties the Kremlin is experiencing as sanctions begin to bite.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskUS House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s first lady, to a

  • Guyana races against the clock to bank its oil bonanza

    For the poor, small South American country of Guyana, there's no time like the present when it comes to reaping the rewards of its offshore oil jackpot. With sky-high oil prices, a transition to renewable energy on the horizon and 750,000 citizens desperate for better lives, Guyana is putting its foot on the gas to exploit it vast oil reserves, even if that means sacrificing some longer-term gains. Already locked into contracts with oil firms that have been criticized for being too one-sided, Guyana had hopes of setting up a state-run oil company to manage the next development phase and conduct its own seismic surveys of unexplored fields - all with the aim of securing the best possible return.

  • How to Invest in the Lithium That's Driving the EV Market

    Perhaps most importantly, lithium has become a dominant material in the manufacturing of electric vehicles, and as millions of units are expected to be sold each year, demand for the metal may increase significantly. While it's not as valuable as precious metals like gold and silver, lithium is a sought-after metal for industrial uses. The world's biggest consumer of lithium is China, where companies use the metal to create batteries that power devices including mobile phones and scooters.

  • Netflix soothes Wall Street concerns with customer growth forecast

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Netflix Inc on Tuesday averted its own worst-case scenario of subscriber losses, posting a nearly 1 million drop from April through June, and predicted it would return to customer growth during the third quarter. Investors took the forecast as a signal that Netflix could still find new subscribers despite a rocky global economy and signs of saturation in its biggest market, the United States and Canada. The world's largest streaming service said it plans to launch its ad-supported option next year.

  • China Deepens Its Dependence on Coal by Speeding up Approvals

    (Bloomberg) -- China has been speeding up approvals for new coal-fired power plants amid increasing risks of electricity shortages, according to research from Greenpeace.Most Read from BloombergKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingAdding generation capacity for its mainstay fuel has been a tried-and-true strategy for China during its rapid econom

  • Vital Russian Gas Supplies to Europe Aren’t Expected to Restart, Says European Commission

    Europe is working on contingency plans for the possibility that the Nord Stream pipeline won’t return to operation.

  • China Plans Iron Ore Giant to Assert Market Control

    (Bloomberg) -- China has formally created a state-backed iron ore company that’s expected to oversee everything from massive mine investments in West Africa to buying the steelmaking material from global suppliers.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskA company called Chi

  • Amazon warehouse safety practices under investigation by OSHA

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss OSHA’s investigation into Amazon for warehouse safety concerns.