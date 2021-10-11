3D Printing for Healthcare Market Report 2021-2031

Forecasts by Material (Polymers, Metals, Ceramics, Biological Materials/Cells, Other), by Technology (Stereolithography (SLA), Fused Deposition Modelling, Selective Laser Sintering, Vat Photopolymerization, Material Extrusion, Other), by Application (Anatomical Modeling, Surgical Planning, Precision Prosthetics, Permanent Implants, Active & Wearable Devices, Bioprinting/Tissue Fabrication), by Manufacturer Type (Device Manufacturers, Contract Manufacturers, Point-of-Care Manufacturers, Other) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading 3D Printing for Healthcare Companies AND COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios

Rising Number of Applications for 3D Printing



The growing use of this technology in many applications such as transplantation, drug delivery, 3D printed organs, and many others in the healthcare industry is one of the key drivers in the global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market. The global 3D Printing in Healthcare market is also being driven by rising demand for implant customizations during surgical procedures, as well as rising R&D investments. Because of the broad range of 3D printing applications in healthcare, adoption is growing. The demand for 3D printing will expand as the number of applications increases and the cost of 3D printing and printers’ decreases.



Use of 3D Printing to fight the Covid-19 pandemic



Covid-19’s rapid spread has placed a strain on healthcare systems around the world, with demand for essential medical equipment and supplies increasing. The Covid-19 crisis has prompted major manufacturers, as well as individuals, to promote the development of critical medical equipment for hospitals. 3D Systems, Carbon, and Renishaw have started developing and producing open-source personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers all over the world.



Global 3D Printing For Healthcare Market by Technology (COVID Impact Analysis)

. Stereolithography (SLA)

. Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM)

. Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

. Vat Photopolymerization

. Material Extrusion

. Other Technology



Global 3D Printing For Healthcare Market by Material (COVID Impact Analysis)

. Polymers

. Metals

. Ceramics

. Biological Materials/Cells

. Other Material



Global 3D Printing For Healthcare Market by Application (COVID Impact Analysis)

. Anatomical Modeling

. Surgical Planning

. Precision Prosthetics

. Permanent Implants

. Active & Wearable Devices

. Bioprinting/Tissue Fabrication



Global 3D Printing For Healthcare Market Segment by Manufacturer Type (COVID Impact Analysis)

. Device Manufacturers

. Contract Manufacturers

. Point-of-Care Manufacturers

. Other Manufacturer Type



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 20 leading national markets:

. North America 3D Printing For Healthcare Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

. U.S. 3D Printing For Healthcare Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Canada 3D Printing For Healthcare Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Mexico 3D Printing For Healthcare Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Europe 3D Printing For Healthcare Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

. Germany 3D Printing For Healthcare Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Spain 3D Printing For Healthcare Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. United Kingdom 3D Printing For Healthcare Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. France 3D Printing For Healthcare Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Italy 3D Printing For Healthcare Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Rest of Europe Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Asia Pacific 3D Printing For Healthcare Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

. China 3D Printing For Healthcare Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Japan 3D Printing For Healthcare Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. India 3D Printing For Healthcare Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Australia 3D Printing For Healthcare Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. South Korea 3D Printing For Healthcare Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. LAMEA 3D Printing For Healthcare Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

. Brazil 3D Printing For Healthcare Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Turkey 3D Printing For Healthcare Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Saudi Arabia 3D Printing For Healthcare Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. South Africa 3D Printing For Healthcare Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. UAE 3D Printing For Healthcare Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Rest of Latin America, Middle East and Africa



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the 3D Printing For Healthcare Market, 2021 to 2031, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

. Stratasys Ltd.

. 3D Systems Corporation

. Materialise NV

. Renishaw plc

. Prodways Group SA

. SLM Solutions Group AG

. Organovo Holdings, Inc.

. Proto Labs, Inc.

. Nano Dimension Ltd

. ExOne Co

. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.

. Voxeljet AG

. ConforMIS, Inc.

. Tinkerine Studios Ltd.

. Cellink AB

. Aprecia Pharmaceuticals

. EnvisionTEC

. Cyfuse Biomedical

. Cellbricks

. Formlabs



