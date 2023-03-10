U.S. markets close in 4 hours 25 minutes

3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market Size Expands at Significant CAGR of 8.5% & Reaching a Value of USD 184.5 Million by 2029 | BlueWeave Consulting

BlueWeave Consulting and Research Pvt Ltd
·5 min read
BlueWeave Consulting and Research Pvt Ltd
BlueWeave Consulting and Research Pvt Ltd

Regionally, global 3D printing high performance plastic market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global market due to high consumer disposable income and rising demand for automotive devices. A rise in the standard of living, as well as new automobile technologies, are a few of the factors driving the market in the United States. The 3D printing high-performance plastic market industry in the United States has been significantly strong for a few years, and it is expected to grow further during the projected period due to rising consumer demand in the automotive hub.

New Delhi, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global 3D printing high performance plastic market is flourishing because of increasing development of application-specific grades of 3D printing high performance plastics and governments’ initiatives to support the adoption of 3D printing high performance plastic technologies by various industries.

BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated global 3D printing high performance plastic market size at USD 105.25 million in 2022. During the forecast period between 2023 and 2029, BlueWeave expects global 3D printing high performance plastic market size to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.45% reaching a value of USD 184.5 million by 2029. Major growth factors for global 3D printing high performance plastic market include an increasing demand from end-user industries, such as automotive, medical, aerospace, and defense, and the high adoption of the product in the manufacturing sector. The printing plastic is significantly strong and durable, making it ideal for use in heavy machinery and equipment. Increasing government measures include more research funding, regulations promoting 3D printing technologies, and increasing scrutiny of environmental degradation in underdeveloped countries. The increasing use of 3D printing high-performance plastic in the manufacturing sector is a major market driver. The strong-to-weight ratio of 3D printing plastic balances the heavier components in the goods.


Global 3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market – Overview

3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, is the process of creating three-dimensional objects from a digital file by placing successive layers of material until the desired result is obtained. 3D printing is a speedier production technology than traditional methods, such as injection molding and subtractive manufacturing. A set of polymers with a thermal distortion temperature more than 150 degrees Celsius are used in 3D printing high performance plastic. These materials have favorable properties, such as extreme temperature resistance, improved strength and rigidity, increased durability, and strong chemical resistance.

Sample Request @ https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/report/insulating-glass-window-market/report-sample

Impact of COVID -19 on Global 3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market

COVID-19 had a detrimental impact on the 3D printing high performance plastic market. The pandemic affected the expansion of the 3D printing high-performance plastic market. Manufacturing plants sustained losses as a result of national regional lockdowns. This production delay impacted demand in the aerospace, defense, and automotive industries. It had a significant effect on the 3D printing plastics market. However, the market's revenue will be boosted by rising demand for 3D printing high-performance plastics during the forecast period.

Global 3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market – By Type

By type, global 3D printing high performance plastic market is divided into Polyamide, Polyetherimide, Polyether ether ketone, and Reinforced HPPs segments. During the forecast period, the polyamide type segment is estimated to hold the highest share of the global 3D printing high-performance plastic market. Polyamide 3D printers are utilized in the medical field to create medical devices. The material contains a polymer that aids in functionality and can be utilized in a variety of printing methods. It enables 3D printers to make items of diverse shapes, such as surgical instruments, medical tissues for research, and other medical kits. The polyetherimide type segment is predicted to dominate the market. For various verticals, different 3D printing grades are employed. For safety reasons, the aircraft and automobile industries require ruggedness and a solid base structure. They require a strength-to-weight ratio as it influences fuel consumption. The components employed in these sectors' building products must tightly preserve weight balance. Polyetherimide is heat and flame resistant, as well as long-lasting. As a result of these benefits in structural applications, the polyetherimide segment is predicted to expand the fastest.

Please Visit the Press Release: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/press-release/global-3d-printing-high-performance-plastic-market-size-expands-at-significant-cagr-of-8-5-during-2023-2029

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in global 3D printing high performance plastic market include Arkema, DSM, Stratasys, Ltd., 3D Systems, Inc., EOS, Evonik Industries AG, Victrex plc., Solvay, Oxford Performance Materials, SABIC, ENVISIONTEC INC., HP Development Company, L.P., PolyOne Corporation, BASF SE, Filament 3D Printing, 3DXTECH, DuPont, Lehmann & Voss &Co. KG, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., and TreeD Filaments. To further enhance their market share, these companies employ various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreements, and new product launches.

Don’t miss the business opportunity in the Global 3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of Global 3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in Global 3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.



Scope of the Report

Attributes

Details

Years Considered

Historical Data – 2019–2022

Base Year – 2022

Estimated Year – 2023

Forecast Period– 2023–2029

Facts Covered

Revenue in USD Million

Market Coverage

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Product/ Service Segmentation

Type, Form, Technology, Application, Region

Key Players

Arkema, DSM, Stratasys, Ltd., 3D Systems, Inc., EOS, Evonik Industries AG, Victrex plc., Solvay, Oxford Performance Materials, SABIC, ENVISIONTEC INC., HP Development Company, L.P., PolyOne Corporation, BASF SE, Filament 3D Printing, 3DXTECH, DuPont, Lehmann & Voss &Co. KG, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., TreeD Filaments

By Type

  • Polyamide

  • Polyetherimide

  • Polyether ether ketone

  • Reinforced HPPs

By Form

  • Filament & Pallet

  • Powder

By Technology

  • Focused Deposition Modelling

  • Selective Laser Sintering

By Application

  • Prototyping

  • Tooling

  • Functional Part Manufacturing

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa



About Us

BlueWeave Consulting provides comprehensive Market Intelligence (MI) Solutions to businesses regarding various products and services online and offline. We offer all-inclusive market research reports by analyzing qualitative and quantitative data to boost the performance of your business solutions. BlueWeave has built its reputation by delivering quality inputs and nourishing long-lasting relationships with its clients. We are one of the promising digital MI solutions companies providing agile assistance to make your business endeavors successful.

Contact Us:

BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt. Ltd

+1 866 658 6826 | +1 425 320 4776 | +44 1865 60 0662

info@blueweaveconsulting.com
https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/blueweaveconsulting/


