3D printing market in the education sector recorded 10.87% growth between 2021 and 2022; Insights on top countries such as the UK, among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK is the leading market in Europe and contributes to the top education services among the different countries. The UK Educational Services sector comprises establishments that provide instruction and training in a wide variety of subjects. This instruction and training are provided by specialized establishments, such as schools, colleges, universities, and training centers. In the wake of the pandemic in 2020, most institutions of higher education have shuttered their physical campuses for the academic year and moved their summer sessions online. To know more, Buy the Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D Printing Market in Education Sector

In 2020, the education sector was disrupted by COVID-19-related restrictions, as universities and schools were closed. This negatively impacted the global 3D printing market in the education sector. However, during the forecast period, traditional education institutions are expected to build hybrid models that combine online and face-to-face teaching. This will require investments in instructional designers and learning, which is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. For more insights – Download a Sample Report!

The UK is one of the top key country contributors to the global 3D printing market in education sector. The market is segmented by end-user (higher education and preK12), type (3D printing services and materials and 3D printers), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and South America). The global 3D printing market in education sector is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.68% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 720.31 million.

The major vendors for the global 3D printing market in education sector include 3D Systems Corp., BigRep GmbH, Desktop Metal inc., EnvisionTEC GmBH, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Formlabs inc., Gizmo 3D Printers Pty. Ltd., Groupe Gorge SA, Materialise NV, New Kinpo Group, Organovo Holdings inc., Photocentric Ltd., Raise 3D Technologies inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sculpto ApS, Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology Co. Ltd., Sindoh Co. Ltd., SLM Solutions Group AG, STEMify Ltd., Stratasys Ltd., Ultimaker BV, and voxeljet AG, among others. To know about the vendor offerings, Request a PDF Sample!

The benefits offered by 3D printing in the education sector are notably driving the 3D printing market growth in education sector, although factors such as the growing threat from 3D printing rental services in the education sector may impede the market growth.

3D Printing Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will drive 3D printing market growth in education sector during the next five years

Precise estimation of the 3D printing market size in education sector and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the 3D printing industry in education sector across North America, Europe, APAC, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D printing market vendors in education sector

3D Printing Market in Education Sector Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.68% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 720.31 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 10.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3D Systems Corp., BigRep GmbH, Desktop Metal inc., EnvisionTEC GmBH, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Formlabs inc., Gizmo 3D Printers Pty. Ltd., Groupe Gorge SA, Materialise NV, New Kinpo Group, Organovo Holdings inc., Photocentric Ltd., Raise 3D Technologies inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sculpto ApS, Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology Co. Ltd., Sindoh Co. Ltd., SLM Solutions Group AG, STEMify Ltd., Stratasys Ltd., Ultimaker BV, and voxeljet AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 PreK12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 3D printing services and materials - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 3D printers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 3D Systems Corp.

11.4 Desktop Metal Inc.

11.5 EnvisionTEC GmBH

11.6 Materialise NV

11.7 New Kinpo Group

11.8 Robert Bosch GmbH

11.9 STEMify Ltd.

11.10 Stratasys Ltd.

11.11 Ultimaker BV

11.12 voxeljet AG

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

