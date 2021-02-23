3D Printing Market in Education Sector to Showcase Superior Growth during 2021-2025 | Key Vendor Insights and Forecasts | Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the 3D printing market in the education sector and it is poised to grow by USD 687.56 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Get a Free sample report in MINUTES
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the 3D printing market in the education sector.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Based on segmentation by the end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
Higher education is the leading segment in the market.
What are the major trends in the market?
The rising adoption of cloud computing in the education sector is the major trend in the market.
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 12%.
Who are the top players in the market?
3D Systems Corp., EnvisionTEC GmBH, Materialise NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, STEMify Ltd., Stratasys Ltd., The ExOne Company, Ultimaker BV, voxeljet AG, and XYZPRINTING Inc. are the top players in the market.
What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the benefits offered by 3D printing in the education sector. However, the growing threat from 3D printing rental services in the education sector will challenge growth.
How big is the North American market?
39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3D Systems Corp., EnvisionTEC GmBH, Materialise NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, STEMify Ltd., Stratasys Ltd., The ExOne Company, Ultimaker BV, voxeljet AG, and XYZPRINTING Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the benefits offered by 3D printing in the education sector will offer immense growth opportunities, the growing threat from 3D printing rental services in the education sector is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this 3D printing market in the education sector forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
3D Printing Market in Education Sector 2021-2025: Segmentation
The 3D printing market in the education sector is segmented as below:
End-user
Type
Geography
3D Printing Market in Education Sector 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The 3D printing market in the education sector report covers the following areas:
3D Printing Market in Education Sector Size
3D Printing Market in Education Sector Trends
3D Printing Market in Education Sector Industry Analysis
This study identifies the rising adoption of cloud computing in the education sector as one of the prime reasons driving the 3D printing market growth in the education sector during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
3D Printing Market in Education Sector 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist the 3D printing market growth in education sector during the next five years
Estimation of the 3D printing market size in education sector and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the 3D printing market in the education sector across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the 3D printing market vendors in education sector
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
The threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
PreK12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
3D printing services and materials - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
3D printers - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers – Demand-led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
3D Systems Corp.
EnvisionTEC GmBH
Materialize NV
Robert Bosch GmbH
STEMify Ltd.
Stratasys Ltd.
The ExOne Company
Ultimaker BV
voxeljet AG
XYZPRINTING Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
