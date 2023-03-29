U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.81
    +56.54 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,717.60
    +323.35 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,926.24
    +210.16 (+1.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,771.60
    +18.97 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.79
    -0.18 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,965.00
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    +0.0020 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2316
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6650
    +1.7900 (+1.37%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,403.70
    +1,213.19 (+4.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    618.50
    +17.53 (+2.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.27
    +80.02 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

3D Printing Market in Education Sector to grow at a CAGR of 11.68% from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the benefits offered by 3D printing in the education sector - Technavio

PR Newswire
·17 min read

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the global 3D printing market in education sector is estimated to increase by USD 720.31 million from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 11.68% during the forecast period. The benefits offered by 3D printing in the education sector are one of the major drivers supporting the 3D printing market growth in the education sector. 3D printing works with a digital model in a 3D CAD file and creates a physical 3D object. Students learn lessons through a practical approach and develop their creativity and problem-solving skills. The use of 3D printing stimulates engagement and interactivity among students. A visual learning environment in classrooms through 3D printing enhances the student's learning experience. Hence, the benefits offered by 3D printing will drive market growth during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size and forecast (2021 to 2026) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D Printing Market in Education Sector
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D Printing Market in Education Sector

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the report!

3D Printing Market in Education Sector - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (higher education and preK12), type (3D printing services and materials and 3D printers), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and South America).

  • The market share growth in the education sector by the higher education segment will be significant during the forecast period. Another segment that offers significant growth opportunities is preK12. The integration of 3D printing technology in the preK12 curriculum helps enhance the creativity and practical knowledge of students. Various organizations are launching educational programs to educate and promote 3D printing across schools.

3D printing market in education sector – Vendor Analysis
Vendor Landscape - The global 3D printing market in education sector is fragmented with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer 3D printing in the education sector in the market are 3D Systems Corp., BigRep GmbH, Desktop Metal Inc., EnvisionTEC GmBH, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Formlabs Inc., Gizmo 3D Printers Pty. Ltd., Groupe Gorge SA, Materialise NV, New Kinpo Group, Organovo Holdings Inc., Photocentric Ltd., Raise 3D Technologies Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sculpto ApS, Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology Co. Ltd., Sindoh Co. Ltd., SLM Solutions Group AG, STEMify Ltd., Stratasys Ltd., Ultimaker BV, and voxeljet AG and others.

Vendor Offerings -

  • 3D Systems Corp. - The company offers 3D printers in the education sector such as SLA 750, ProX 800, DMP Flex 350 and DMP Flex 350 Dual, DMP Factory 350 and DMP Factory 350 Dual, ProX SLS 6100, Figure 4 Jewelry, and NextDent 5100.

  • Desktop Metal Inc. - The company offers 3D printers in the education sector such as S Max Flex, S Max Pro, S Print, and S Max.

  • EnvisionTEC GmBH - The company offers 3D printers in the education sector such as D4K, P4K, Envision One, and Xtreme 8K.

  • For details on the vendors and their offerings – Request a sample report

Geography Overview
By geography, the global 3D printing market in education sector is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global 3D printing market in education sector.

  • North America is estimated to account for 39% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the 3D printing market in education sector in the region. The rising use of 3D printing solutions by educational institutions will facilitate the 3D printing market in education sector growth in North America over the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters - Download a Sample
Report

3D Printing Market In Education Sector – Market Dynamics

Key Trends - 

Continuous development of new products is one of the major 3D printing market trends in the education sector. Product portfolio expansions help vendors grow their sales and market share in the global 3D printing market in education sector. For instance, in April 2021, Stratasys Ltd. announced the launch of three new 3D printers, namely the Origin One, the H350, and the F770 FDM. The newly launched printers incorporate Stratasys' fused deposition modeling (FDM), P3, and selective absorption fusion (SAF) 3D printing technologies. Hence, the launch of new variants of 3D printers in the education sector will increase sales and, thereby, drive the growth of the global 3D printing market in education sector during the forecast period.

Major challenges - 

The increasing threat from 3D printing rental services in the education sector is one of the limitations hampering the 3D printing market growth in the education sector. 3D printers available on a rental basis help educational institutions avoid the initial investment associated with the purchase and installation of 3D printers. They can integrate advanced variants of 3D printers for teaching and learning without buying the printers. Rental service providers ensure the availability of technical experts to support end-users throughout the rental term. Hence, the cost-saving benefit associated with the additional service offered by rental companies will encourage more educational institutions to rent 3D printers instead of buying them.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact
businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the 3D printing market in education sector between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the 3D printing market in education sector and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the 3D printing market in education sector across North America, Europe, APAC, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The 3D sensors market size is expected to increase by USD 10.84 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 23.19%. The use of 3D sensors in security and surveillance systems is a key factor driving the global market share growth.

The 3D imaging market size is expected to increase by USD 29.17 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.5%. A key factor driving growth in the 3D imaging market is the increasing number of product launches.

3D Printing Market In Education Sector Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.68%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 720.31 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

10.87

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

3D Systems Corp., BigRep GmbH, Desktop Metal Inc., EnvisionTEC GmBH, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Formlabs Inc., Gizmo 3D Printers Pty. Ltd., Groupe Gorge SA, Materialise NV, New Kinpo Group, Organovo Holdings Inc., Photocentric Ltd., Raise 3D Technologies Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sculpto ApS, Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology Co. Ltd., Sindoh Co. Ltd., SLM Solutions Group AG, STEMify Ltd., Stratasys Ltd., Ultimaker BV, and voxeljet AG

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Consumer Discretionary market reports  

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 PreK12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 3D printing services and materials - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 3D printers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 3D Systems Corp.

  • 11.4 Desktop Metal Inc.

  • 11.5 EnvisionTEC GmBH

  • 11.6 Materialise NV

  • 11.7 New Kinpo Group

  • 11.8 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 11.9 STEMify Ltd.

  • 11.10 Stratasys Ltd.

  • 11.11 Ultimaker BV

  • 11.12 voxeljet AG

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global 3D Printing Market in Education Sector
Global 3D Printing Market in Education Sector
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3d-printing-market-in-education-sector-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-11-68-from-2021-to-2026--driven-by-the-benefits-offered-by-3d-printing-in-the-education-sector---technavio-301782049.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Google, Meta, Salesforce, and more get tough on employee evaluations. Here’s how they’re overhauling performance reviews

    Google, Amazon, and Salesforce are among the employers toughening performance reviews to weed out underperformers.

  • Russia Says Crop Titan Cargill Will Stop Exporting Its Grain

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia said top agricultural commodities trader Cargill Inc. will stop exporting its grain, adding to uncertainty over the future of Black Sea crop shipments. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverAs the biggest wheat exporter, Russian grain

  • Tesla's Chinese Rival BYD Defers US Debut, Decision Comes Weeks After Reducing Shift Timings At China Plants

    BYD Co., Ltd. (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY) does not propose to foray into the U.S. passenger car market for now, founder Wang Chuanfu said. At a post-earnings briefing on Wednesday, the Chinese Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival said that its home market of China has already entered a “full-expansion phase” for new-energy vehicles, Bloomberg reports. The U.S. is the next biggest EV market after China, where a price war has erupted between BYD, Tesla, and other EV makers. Wang does not foresee any impa

  • U.S. real estate brokerages must face home sellers’ class action over commissions

    A federal judge in Chicago on Wednesday ruled that home sellers accusing the National Association of Realtors and a group of real estate brokerages of conspiring to inflate commission rates can move forward as a class action. U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood's decision grants class-action status to past home sellers seeking more than $13 billion in damages and creates a separate class of current and future sellers who want a court injunction that bars subsequent violations of U.S. antitrust law. The plaintiffs are seven home sellers.

  • BYD reports strong sales growth despite Tesla price cuts

    China’s BYD motors posted huge fourth-quarter results.

  • JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon to be interviewed under oath in Epstein case

    The deposition is expected in early May, according to Brad Edwards, a lawyer representing women who claim they were sexually abused by Epstein and are suing the largest U.S. bank for allegedly enabling the financier's sex trafficking. JPMorgan declined to comment. Epstein had been a JPMorgan client from 2000 to 2013 - five years after he pleaded guilty to a Florida prostitution charge.

  • Vanguard: Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This

    Approximately 80% of all Americans aged 60 and older are homeowners, and housing wealth accounts for about 48% of the median wealth of that group. As retirees near large cities, and strong housing markets, start retiring, they realize they can … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Says Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • A New Report Has Very Bad News for White Collar Workers

    This year has seen wave after wave of job cuts at companies that once seemed the most stable places to work, like Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Disney. According to a new report from investment bank Goldman Sachs, as many as 300 million jobs worldwide could be replaced by AI.

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • Why Banks Are Waging a Digital-Wallet War With Apple

    Banks are worried they’re losing ground to tech companies eager to gain market share in consumer payments. One of traditional finance’s biggest threats is Apple. Here’s how banks are fighting back. Illustration: Xingpei Shen

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Among 46 Names On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • Don't bow out yet: Why experts say boomers are now in a ‘power position’ at work — and how to make it work for your second act

    Take advantage while you can.

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Here's How Much to Keep in Stocks, Bonds and Cash in Retirement

    There are many different approaches and strategies for retirement investing that might appeal to you. But how do you tell if a certain strategy works for your situation? When evaluating different approaches, consider how each strategy is put together and … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much to Keep in Stocks, Bonds and Cash in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Should You Delay Social Security During a Down Market or Take It at 62?

    Down markets can present a difficult decision for new retirees. On one hand, withdrawing money from the market during a downturn can lock in investment losses, wreaking havoc on the longevity of their retirement plan. Conversely, avoiding portfolio withdrawals early … Continue reading → The post Should You Delay Social Security During a Down Market or Take It at 62? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ryan Cohen’s Grand Plans for GameStop Keep Shrinking

    Videogame retailer, the original meme stock, hits brakes on e-commerce push to refocus on its 4,400 bricks-and-mortar locations.

  • Federal Authorities Sue Walmart For Firing An Employee With Crohn's Disease

    The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has reportedly sued Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) for laying off a North Carolina employee with Crohn’s disease. Walmart allegedly refused to grant the employee disability-related leave. The EEOC’s complaint accuses Walmart of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act in treating the worker. The associate, who had worked for Walmart since February 2014, was fired in April 2017 for incurring unexcused absences exceeding the number allowed under compa

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Stratasys, Vuzix and TransAct

    Stratasys, Vuzix and TransAct have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Adidas retracts opposition to Black Lives Matter three-stripe design

    (Reuters) -Sportswear maker Adidas AG on Wednesday reversed course 48 hours after asking the U.S. Trademark Office to reject a Black Lives Matter application for a trademark featuring three parallel stripes. "Adidas will withdraw its opposition to the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation's trademark application as soon as possible," the company said in a statement. Adidas rescinded its opposition without prejudice, which means it could still challenge the trademark on the same grounds in future.