3D Printing Market in Education Sector to grow at a CAGR of 11.68% from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the benefits offered by 3D printing in the education sector - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the global 3D printing market in education sector is estimated to increase by USD 720.31 million from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 11.68% during the forecast period. The benefits offered by 3D printing in the education sector are one of the major drivers supporting the 3D printing market growth in the education sector. 3D printing works with a digital model in a 3D CAD file and creates a physical 3D object. Students learn lessons through a practical approach and develop their creativity and problem-solving skills. The use of 3D printing stimulates engagement and interactivity among students. A visual learning environment in classrooms through 3D printing enhances the student's learning experience. Hence, the benefits offered by 3D printing will drive market growth during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size and forecast (2021 to 2026) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D Printing Market in Education Sector

3D Printing Market in Education Sector - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (higher education and preK12), type (3D printing services and materials and 3D printers), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and South America).

The market share growth in the education sector by the higher education segment will be significant during the forecast period. Another segment that offers significant growth opportunities is preK12. The integration of 3D printing technology in the preK12 curriculum helps enhance the creativity and practical knowledge of students. Various organizations are launching educational programs to educate and promote 3D printing across schools.

3D printing market in education sector – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global 3D printing market in education sector is fragmented with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer 3D printing in the education sector in the market are 3D Systems Corp., BigRep GmbH, Desktop Metal Inc., EnvisionTEC GmBH, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Formlabs Inc., Gizmo 3D Printers Pty. Ltd., Groupe Gorge SA, Materialise NV, New Kinpo Group, Organovo Holdings Inc., Photocentric Ltd., Raise 3D Technologies Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sculpto ApS, Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology Co. Ltd., Sindoh Co. Ltd., SLM Solutions Group AG, STEMify Ltd., Stratasys Ltd., Ultimaker BV, and voxeljet AG and others.

Vendor Offerings -

3D Systems Corp. - The company offers 3D printers in the education sector such as SLA 750, ProX 800, DMP Flex 350 and DMP Flex 350 Dual, DMP Factory 350 and DMP Factory 350 Dual, ProX SLS 6100, Figure 4 Jewelry, and NextDent 5100.

Desktop Metal Inc. - The company offers 3D printers in the education sector such as S Max Flex, S Max Pro, S Print, and S Max.

EnvisionTEC GmBH - The company offers 3D printers in the education sector such as D4K, P4K, Envision One, and Xtreme 8K.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global 3D printing market in education sector is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global 3D printing market in education sector.

North America is estimated to account for 39% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the 3D printing market in education sector in the region. The rising use of 3D printing solutions by educational institutions will facilitate the 3D printing market in education sector growth in North America over the forecast period.

Report

3D Printing Market In Education Sector – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

Continuous development of new products is one of the major 3D printing market trends in the education sector. Product portfolio expansions help vendors grow their sales and market share in the global 3D printing market in education sector. For instance, in April 2021, Stratasys Ltd. announced the launch of three new 3D printers, namely the Origin One, the H350, and the F770 FDM. The newly launched printers incorporate Stratasys' fused deposition modeling (FDM), P3, and selective absorption fusion (SAF) 3D printing technologies. Hence, the launch of new variants of 3D printers in the education sector will increase sales and, thereby, drive the growth of the global 3D printing market in education sector during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

The increasing threat from 3D printing rental services in the education sector is one of the limitations hampering the 3D printing market growth in the education sector. 3D printers available on a rental basis help educational institutions avoid the initial investment associated with the purchase and installation of 3D printers. They can integrate advanced variants of 3D printers for teaching and learning without buying the printers. Rental service providers ensure the availability of technical experts to support end-users throughout the rental term. Hence, the cost-saving benefit associated with the additional service offered by rental companies will encourage more educational institutions to rent 3D printers instead of buying them.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

What are the key data covered in this report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the 3D printing market in education sector between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the 3D printing market in education sector and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the 3D printing market in education sector across North America, Europe, APAC, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors

3D Printing Market In Education Sector Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.68% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 720.31 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3D Systems Corp., BigRep GmbH, Desktop Metal Inc., EnvisionTEC GmBH, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Formlabs Inc., Gizmo 3D Printers Pty. Ltd., Groupe Gorge SA, Materialise NV, New Kinpo Group, Organovo Holdings Inc., Photocentric Ltd., Raise 3D Technologies Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sculpto ApS, Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology Co. Ltd., Sindoh Co. Ltd., SLM Solutions Group AG, STEMify Ltd., Stratasys Ltd., Ultimaker BV, and voxeljet AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

