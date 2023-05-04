The 3D Printing Material Market is Projected To Reach USD 12.7 billion By 2030, From USD 2.59 billion in 2022,Registering a CAGR Of 19.32% During The Forecast Period 2023-2030| Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, The increasing use of 3D printing materials in the automotive and aerospace industries is driving demand. Innovation and expansion in 3D printing materials and technology will create lucrative opportunities for the global 3D printing materials market.

Farmington, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global 3D Printing Material Market size was valued at USD 2.59 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 12.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.32% from 2023 to 2030. Key factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing demand due to automotive industries, favourable government initiatives.

The aerospace, defence, and automotive industries are anticipated to increase the demand for 3D printing materials. The aviation industry was one of the first to utilize 3D printing technology. Extremely useful for the creation of intricate objects is technology. The government encourages the development of numerous private and public 3D printing material market participants.

Request Sample Copy of Report "3D Printing Material Market Size, Share & Trends Estimation Report By Type Outlook (Plastic, Metal, Ceramic, Other) By Form (Filament, Powder, Liquid) By Technology ( Fused Deposition Modelling, Selective Laser Sintering, Stereolithography, Direct Metal Laser Sintering, Others ) By Application Outlook (Prototyping, Manufacturing, Others) By End-Use (Automotive, Medical, Aerospace & Defence, Consumer Goods) By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030"

Segmentation Overview:

Type Outlook:

The 3D printing materials market is segmented based on plastics, metals, ceramics, and other materials. Plastics dominated the market for 3D printing materials. As more individuals and industries, such as the automotive, aerospace, and military, seek high-performance materials, the plastics market segment will expand. Plastics will be in greater demand on the global market because they are easy to prototype and can be used to create complex designs at low cost, with less weight and no material loss.

During the forecast period, the metals sector is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate. Metal is among the best materials for constructing medical implants and prosthetics. The increased efficiency and lack of waste of 3D printing will result in an increase in demand for metals. In addition, the incorporation of 3D-printed metal components into automobiles, aircraft, and industrial machinery is increasing the market demand for metals.

By Form:

By form type, the global market for 3D printing materials is segmented into filament, powder, and liquid. The filament segment is anticipated to grow rapidly over the forecast period. Plastics are typically utilized as filaments in 3D printing processes. Due to their high tensile strength and ability to withstand heavy loads, filaments are frequently used for prototypes and investment casting molds, as they become flexible at the appropriate temperature. These characteristics make filaments an excellent choice for 3D printing plastic automobile components, moving parts, musical instruments, kitchen appliances, electronic housings, and a variety of toys. These factors are anticipated to drive the revenue growth of this segment.

By Technology:

By technology, the global market for 3D printing materials is divided into Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Stereolithography (SLA), and Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS), among others. Due to the increasing demand for faster 3D printing, it is anticipated that the FDM segment will hold the largest market share over the forecast period. FDM technology's scalability enables the economical printing of larger objects. The FDM process involves layering materials in a pattern and fusing them together; therefore, it is widely acknowledged as a simple 3D printing method. In addition, end-users favor FDM 3D printing due to its simplicity and user-friendliness.

By Application:

By application, the global market for 3D printing materials is segmented into prototyping, manufacturing, and others. The manufacturing sector is anticipated to hold the largest market share over the forecast period as a result of a quicker production process and low operational costs. Using 3D printing, a variety of end-use industries, including automotive, construction, healthcare, aerospace, and defense, mass-produce superior parts and components. In order to reduce material waste, in addition to automotive components, 3D printing is used to produce mobile phone cases, toys, and a variety of other products. This technology has been widely adopted by these end-use industries due to its benefits, including its capacity to reduce manufacturing costs and lead times.

By End-Use:

Medical end-use dominated the market in 2022, accounting for more than 47.0% of global revenue. In addition to the increasing prevalence of vascular and osteoarthritic diseases, the cost-effectiveness and customizability of 3D-printed plastics in the medical industry are significant demand drivers. In addition, improved technology, favorable government support, and rapid product development are expected to drive medical product demand. In addition, rising demand for medical components such as face shield, mask clips, 3D printed mask & filter cover, and others, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, is expected to drive market expansion. The expansion of the defense and commercial aircraft industries will probably drive the demand for plastics in additive manufacturing. Rising military and defense expenditures are anticipated to fuel the expansion of the aerospace industry, thereby increasing product demand. The Airbus Group A350 and the Boeing Dreamliner are two of the industry's most in-demand aircraft fleets.

Regional Analysis:

In 2022, North America represented roughly 45 percent of the global market for 3D printing materials. This is due to the increasing prevalence of this technology in mass customization and product production. Diverse governments are attempting to promote the utilization of 3D printing. In the United States, the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Institute (NAMII) accelerates the adoption of additive manufacturing technologies within the manufacturing industry. The institute is a consortium of Ohio-Pennsylvania-West Virginia Tech Belt manufacturers, community colleges, universities, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs). It provides forty million dollars for research in this field.

In the aerospace industry, North American original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are also working hard to lighten their fleets by reducing the number of components. The expansion of the manufacturing sector is one of the primary contributors to the expansion of the North American market. 3D printers are used by manufacturers of medical equipment, industrial plastics, industrial designs, and other products to create product prototypes for their customers. For example, manufacturers of medical devices such as prosthetics and artificial limbs use such systems to create customized medical devices.

Europe's share in 2022 was approximately 35%, making it the second-largest. Aircraft manufacturers with a long history, such as Airbus SE, EuroJet Turbo GmbH, ArianeGroup, and European Satellite Navigation Industries, contribute to the region's economic growth. The aerospace industry has increased its use of 3D printing materials because they have a simple supply chain, reduce risk, and are lightweight.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 19.32% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 $12.7 billion By Type Polymers Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Polylactic Acid (PLA) Photopolymers Nylon Others

METALs Steel Titanium Aluminium Others

Ceramic Silica Sand Glass Gypsum Others

Others Laywood Paper Others

By Form Filament

Powder

Liquid By Technology Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Stereolithography (SLA)

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

PolyJet

Multi Jet Fusion

Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Binder Jetting

Electron-beam Melting (EBM)

Other Technologies

By Application Prototyping

Manufacturing

Others By End-Use Automotive

Medical Prosthetics & Implants Surgical Instruments Others

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Goods By Companies Stratasys Ltd.

3D Systems, Inc.

Materialise NV

Markforged, Inc.

EOS GmbH

Höganäs AB

Arkema

Royal DSM N.V.

ExOne

GE Additive

Evonik Industries AG

















Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Restraining Factors:

• Specific Disadvantages Linked To The Properties Of 3D Printing Materials

The industry of 3D printing is expanding and introducing new technological innovations. Additionally, new 3D printing machines are being developed to print a variety of materials, such as plastics, metals, composites, and others. The 3D printing materials vary based on the final product and the development process. Use of environmentally hazardous materials, such as metals, plastics, and other substances, is restricted. Due to the varied properties of various materials, this is the case. Each of these materials has unique characteristics, strengths, and weaknesses. Additionally, important factors such as the type of material, texture, cost, etc. must be considered. Choosing the optimal material for a specific project can be difficult. Gold and silver possess a high thermal conductivity and are expensive. Normal FDM 3D printers cannot print these substances because they require extremely high temperatures. Titanium is the most durable and lightweight material for 3D printing, but it is also the most expensive. Stainless steel can also be used for 3D printing, but the building time is significantly longer, printing with stainless steel is expensive, and the printing size is limited. Consequently, the physical and chemical properties of 3D printing materials may impact the global market for 3D printing materials over the forecast period.

• Materials for 3D printing are expensive

The market for 3D printing materials is severely constrained by the high cost of materials. Despite the fact that 3D printing is a more efficient method of producing goods, it is expensive due to the high cost of materials, a significant market limitation. These inflated prices are due to the increased purity and composition requirements for 3D printing. The average cost of metal for 3D printing is approximately US$500.00 per kilogram, making it prohibitively expensive for use in conventional applications because the cost of the finished product is excessively high relative to market prices.

Opportunity Analysis:

• Innovation and Development in 3D Printing Materials and Technology

To improve the durability and performance of materials, a number of manufacturers have developed a variety of materials, including copper, silicon, Ti64 (low-oxygen titanium powder), and many others. Numerous automotive industries are prioritizing growth strategies to differentiate themselves in the future using 3D printing technology. Volkswagen, for example, plans to use a new 3D printing method for all vehicle production. Volkswagen is advancing the use of 3D printers in automobile manufacturing. Consequently, technologies and innovations through R&D will create lucrative opportunities for 3D printing, which will in turn create opportunities for the 3D printing material market during the forecast period, as no product design will be impossible to manufacture via 3D printing in the coming decades.

• Expanding Demand from the Academic Sector

Education is one of the industries with the fastest-growing demand for 3D printing materials. A growing number of institutions are establishing 3D printing laboratories, despite the fact that 3D printing in education is still in its infancy. The technology of 3D printing is transforming the traditional classroom. For instance, biology students can examine organ cross-sections, engineering students can print prototypes of their inventions, and graphic design students can print three-dimensional representations of their ideas.

3D printing is ideally suited for the production of interactive maps for elementary school geography lessons. In addition, a number of governments are making substantial investments in 3D printing technologies. For instance, the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) will select a few universities and technical schools to receive a subsidy covering two-thirds of the cost of their 3D printing technology.

