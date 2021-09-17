U.S. markets close in 4 hours 23 minutes

3D Printing Materials Market to grow by $ 12.75 Billion during 2021-2025| | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·3 min read

3D Systems Corp. and Arkema SA emerge as Key Contributors to 3D Printing Materials Market Growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D printing materials market size is expected to increase by USD 12.75 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of over 48% during the forecast period. The 3D printing materials market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

Attractive Opportunities in 3D Printing Materials Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in 3D Printing Materials Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to a detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.

The 3D printing materials market report identifies the low wastage of cartridges in additive printing as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, factors such as the high cost of 3D printing equipment and materials will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Technavio analyzes the market by Material (Thermoplastic polymer, Photopolymer, Metal powder, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The 3D printing materials market covers the following areas:

3D Printing Materials Market Sizing
3D Printing Materials Market Forecast
3D Printing Materials Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • 3D Systems Corp.

  • Arkema SA

  • BASF SE

  • Dow Inc.

  • Eastman Chemical Co.

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Koninklijke DSM NV

  • Materialise NV

  • Solvay SA

  • Stratasys Ltd.

Related Reports:

Dental 3D Printing Devices Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

3D Printing Metal Materials Market by Type, End-users, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Material

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Material

  • Thermoplastic polymer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Photopolymer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Metal powder - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Material

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • 3D Systems Corp.

  • Arkema SA

  • BASF SE

  • Dow Inc.

  • Eastman Chemical Co.

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Koninklijke DSM NV

  • Materialise NV

  • Solvay SA

  • Stratasys Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3d-printing-materials-market-to-grow-by--12-75-billion-during-2021-2025--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301379377.html

SOURCE Technavio

