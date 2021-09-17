3D Printing Materials Market to grow by $ 12.75 Billion during 2021-2025| | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

3D Systems Corp. and Arkema SA emerge as Key Contributors to 3D Printing Materials Market Growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D printing materials market size is expected to increase by USD 12.75 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of over 48% during the forecast period. The 3D printing materials market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

Attractive Opportunities in 3D Printing Materials Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The 3D printing materials market report identifies the low wastage of cartridges in additive printing as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, factors such as the high cost of 3D printing equipment and materials will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Technavio analyzes the market by Material (Thermoplastic polymer, Photopolymer, Metal powder, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The 3D printing materials market covers the following areas:

3D Printing Materials Market Sizing

3D Printing Materials Market Forecast

3D Printing Materials Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

3D Systems Corp.

Arkema SA

BASF SE

Dow Inc.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Evonik Industries AG

Koninklijke DSM NV

Materialise NV

Solvay SA

Stratasys Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Material

Market segments

Comparison by Material

Thermoplastic polymer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Photopolymer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Metal powder - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Material

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

