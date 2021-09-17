3D Printing Materials Market to grow by $ 12.75 Billion during 2021-2025| | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
3D Systems Corp. and Arkema SA emerge as Key Contributors to 3D Printing Materials Market Growth
NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D printing materials market size is expected to increase by USD 12.75 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of over 48% during the forecast period. The 3D printing materials market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The 3D printing materials market report identifies the low wastage of cartridges in additive printing as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, factors such as the high cost of 3D printing equipment and materials will challenge the growth of the market participants.
Technavio analyzes the market by Material (Thermoplastic polymer, Photopolymer, Metal powder, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The 3D printing materials market covers the following areas:
3D Printing Materials Market Sizing
3D Printing Materials Market Forecast
3D Printing Materials Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
3D Systems Corp.
Arkema SA
BASF SE
Dow Inc.
Eastman Chemical Co.
Evonik Industries AG
Koninklijke DSM NV
Materialise NV
Solvay SA
Stratasys Ltd.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
