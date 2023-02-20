U.S. markets closed

The 3D printing materials market is projected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2022 to USD 7.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 25.6%

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

during the forecasted period. The 3D printing materials market is primarily driven by factors such as ease in the development of customized products and reduction in manufacturing costs and process downtime.

New York, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Printing Materials Market by Form, Type, Technology, Application, End-Use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03816731/?utm_source=GNW


3D printing is being adopted at a very high rate across various end-use industries owing to the mass customization offered by this process. Plastics and metals are being mainly used to create complex objects in the healthcare, automotive, and aerospace & defense industries. The increasing adoption of home 3D printers in the North American and European regions is one of the major factors augmenting the demand for 3D printing materials. High material costs and higher lead time are some of the factors hindering the growth of the 3D printing materials market.

‘‘In terms of value, metals accounted for the largest share of the overall 3D printing materials market.’’
The aerospace & defense end-use industry is one of the early adopters of 3D printing metal materials, and various countries have approved the adoption of 3D printing using metal.For instance, in June 2020, IAI produced SkysPrinter, the first fully 3D-printed drone for Israel for the defense department.

The UAV was made from 26 parts 3D printed using metal, nylon, carbon, and other complex materials.Along with aerospace & defense, the automotive sector is also one of the prominent users of metal materials.

Various automobile manufacturers have adopted 3D printing to produce car body parts.
During the forecast period, the 3D printing materials market in the automotive industry is expected to register the second-highest CAGR.’’
In the automotive industry, 3D printing has primarily been used for rapid prototyping and testing of automotive components. 3D-printed automotive prototypes are created primarily to study the feasibility of automobiles through live testing. The automotive industry was one of the first to use 3D printing technology for prototyping purposes. Using this technology, it has already printed a complete car. Some luxury car manufacturers in Europe and North America have already adopted 3D printing technology for the mass production of automobile components.

During the forecast period, the 3D printing materials market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market and the third major consumer of 3D printing materials globally.The 3D printing materials market in the Asia Pacific is considered for China, Japan, South Korea, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific.

The Asia Pacific region is an emerging and lucrative market for 3D printing materials owing to industrial developments and improving economic conditions. This region constitutes approximately 60% of the world’s population, resulting in the growth of various industries such as automotive, consumer goods, and construction.
This study has been validated through primary interviews with industry experts globally. These primary sources have been divided into the following three categories:
• By Company Type- Tier 1- 40%, Tier 2- 33%, and Tier 3- 27%
• By Designation- C Level- 50%, Director Level- 30%, and Others- 20%
• By Region- North America- 15%, Europe- 50%, Asia Pacific (APAC) - 20%, Latin America-5%, Middle East & Africa (MEA)-10%

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of company profiles:
3D Systems, Inc. (US), Arkema (France), Stratasys (US), General Electric (US), EOS GmbH (Germany), Materialise (Belgium), Sandvik AB (Sweden), Höganäs AB (Sweden), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Henkel AG & CO. KGaA (Germany), Solvay (Belgium).

Research Coverage
This report covers the global 3D printing materials market and forecasts the market size until 2027.It includes the following market segmentation-By Type (Plastics, Metals, Ceramics, and Others), By Form (Powder, Filament, and Liquid), By Technology (FDM, SLS, SLA, DMLS, and Others), By Application (Prototyping, Manufacturing, Others), By End-Use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Construction, and Others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America) - Global Forecast to 2027.

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, have been discussed in the report. It also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the major players in the global 3D printing materials market.

Key benefits of buying the report:

The report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:
1. This report segments the global 3D printing materials market comprehensively. It provides the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall market and the sub-segments across different verticals and regions.
2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the 3D printing materials market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
3. This report will help stakeholders to understand competitors better and gain more insights to better their position in their businesses. The competitive landscape includes the competitor ecosystem, new product development, agreement, contract, expansion, and acquisition.

Reasons to buy the report:
The report will help leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall 3D printing materials market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights and position their businesses and market strategies in a better way.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03816731/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


