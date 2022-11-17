U.S. markets close in 4 hours 46 minutes

3D Printing Medical Devices Market Size is projected to reach USD 9.79 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.1%: Straits Research

Straits Research
·8 min read
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The global 3D printing medical devices market size was valued at USD 2.55 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 9.79 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period (2023-2031). North America is the most significant shareholder in the global 3D printing medical devices market.

New York, United States, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The process of producing three-dimensional solid objects from digital files or designs is referred to as additive manufacturing or 3D printing. Hollowing out or cutting a piece of metal or plastic makes it possible to produce intricate functional shapes. In 3D printing, an object is made by adding materials in successive layers until the desired shape is achieved. Throughout the healthcare lifecycle, medical printing devices provide users with a wide range of advantages. With the potential to be used as a widespread care pathway for complex injuries, 3D printing helps to improve treatment outcomes, procedural efficiency, and reintervention costs. During the forecast period, 2023–2031, medical and surgical facilities are anticipated to lead the demand for 3D-printed medical devices. The demand for 3D printed devices is also being boosted by the quick uptake of technological innovations such as portable, multi-material, colored 3D printers, and others in the medical sector. Additionally, 3D printing technology is revolutionizing the medical industry by enabling doctors to create individualized and patient-specific implants through novel applications in surgical implants and prosthetics.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/3d-printing-medical-devices-market/request-sample 


The surge in 3D Printing Investment Drives the Market

The amount of public-private funding for various 3D printing initiatives has significantly increased in recent years. The market for 3D-printed medical devices is expected to grow as a result of these research and funding initiatives, which are expected to hasten the development of 3D printing technologies and products. In September 2020, the U.S. company nTopology raised $40 million in funding for the development of the nTop software platform for additive manufacturing methods. At the University of Huddersfield, a new generation of electron-beam additive manufacturing (EBAM) printer was developed with the help of USD 2.6 million in funding from Innovate U.K. in March 2019. (U.K.).

Digital Manufacturing Innovation gives Opportunity for Exponential Growth

With the aim of improving clinical workflow, there has been a significant advancement in the digitization of dental and medical procedures over time. Traditional dental and surgical procedures are being replaced by digital versions. Using computer-controlled processes, direct digital manufacturing is the process of making a physical object directly from a digital design. As 3D printing technology advances, direct digital manufacturing is becoming more and more popular in comparison to traditional manufacturing processes. Because it reduces the time between design and production, does away with the need for tooling, and increases output, it has a unique set of advantages.


Report Scope

Report Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 9.79 billion by 2031

CAGR

16.1% (2023-2031)

Historical Data

2020-2021

Base Year

2022

Forecast Period

2023-2031

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Component, Technology, Application

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled/Vendors

3D Systems Corporations, Bio3D Technologies, Cyfuse Medical K.K., EnvisionTEC, Materialise NV, Organovo Holdings, Inc., Oxford Performance Materials, Inc., SLM Solutions Group AG, and Stratasys Ltd.

Key Market Opportunities

The Surge of Digital Manufacturing

Key Market Drivers

Rising Investment in 3D Printing
Increasing Cases of Osteoarthritis

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/3d-printing-medical-devices-market 


Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global 3D printing medical devices market and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR due to the region's growing interest in 3D-printed medical devices and the rising demand for those devices. For instance, a U.S.-based service company called FORECAST 3D recently announced the purchase of 12 H.P. Jet Fusion 3D printers with the ability to provide full-run 3D manufacturing. In addition, the University of California (UCSF) and the Chinese 3D printer manufacturer INTAMSYS collaborated to launch the 3D printed orthopedics research initiative with technically advanced, reasonably priced orthopedic implants in June 2018.

Due to technological advancements, a strong and stable R&D environment, and innovation, Europe is expected to experience significant growth in the 3D printing medical devices market. Adidas and Carbon, a Silicon Valley 3D printing company, announced their collaboration in April 2017 to produce the "Futurecraft 4D" shoes, which feature 3D printed soles made using digital light synthesis technology. In July 2022, the 3D-printed bone graft manufactured by the medical device company Cerhum received approval for use in patients throughout Europe. MyBone is the first commercially available 3D-printed bone graft that has been authorized under the Medical Device Regulation 2017/745, according to reports. Additionally, it has obtained ISO 13485 certification. Thus, orthopedic and maxillofacial surgeons will now have access to the patient-specific bone graft across the continent.

During the anticipated period, the market for 3D-printed medical devices is likely to expand significantly in Asia Pacific. According to the E.U., as a result of government initiatives to promote the technological potential of orthopedics, the value chain for 3D-printed medical devices is gaining momentum. Additionally, nations like India and China are becoming more well-known due to factors like a rapidly aging population, a growing demand for cutting-edge healthcare, and others. In March 2022, Zoriox Innovation Labs will produce implants for facial reconstruction in India using 3D printing technology. In order to provide a 360-degree solution for facial reconstruction and related needs, a team of surgeons, dentists, mechanical engineers, biomedical engineers, software engineers, graphic designers, prosthetists, and anatomists collaborate at Zoriox Innovation Labs.

With several vendors expanding their operations and the implementation of favorable regulations in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, the LAMEA region is anticipated to experience moderate market growth. Using a 3D printed model of arteries to map out how to safely navigate the blood vessels, hospitals in Dubai have made it mandatory for doctors to use 3D printing to operate successfully on patients who have suffered a cerebral aneurysm in four veins.

Key Highlights

  • The global 3D printing medical devices market size was valued at USD 2.55 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 9.79 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period (2023-2031).

  • Based on components, the global 3D printing medical devices market is bifurcated into Printers, Materials, and Software & Services. The software and services segment is the highest contributor to the market.

  • Based on technology, the global 3D printing medical devices market is bifurcated into electron beam melting, laser beam melting, selective laser sintering, photopolymerization, direct metal laser sintering, and others. The laser beam melting segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

  • Based on application, the global 3D printing medical devices market is bifurcated into orthopedic & cranial implants, dental restorations, surgical instruments, tissue fabrication, and custom prosthetics.

  • North America is the most significant shareholder in the global 3D printing medical devices market and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The global 3D Printing Medical Devices market's major key players are

  • 3D Systems Corporations

  • Bio3D Technologies

  • Cyfuse Medical K.K.

  • EnvisionTEC

  • Materialise NV

  • Organovo Holdings Inc.

  • Oxford Performance Materials Inc.

  • SLM Solutions Group AG

  • Stratasys Ltd.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/3d-printing-medical-devices-market/request-sample 


Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market: Segmentation

By Component

  • Printers

  • Materials

  • Software & Services

By Technology

  • Electron Beam Melting

  • Laser Beam Melting

  • Selective Laser Sintering

  • Photo Polymerization

  • Direct Metal Laser Sintering

By Application

  • Orthopedic & Cranial Implant

  • Dental Restorations

  • Surgical Instruments

  • Tissue Fabrication

  • Custom Prosthetics

By Regions

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • LAMEA


Market News

  • In May 2022, Organovo Holdings Inc announced its 3D tissue model for Crohn's disease.

  • In October 2022, Cyfuse Medical K.K got approval for listing on Tokyo Stock Exchange.


News Media                                                                                                         

3D Printing an Emerging Technology for Dentistry and Dental Surgery


Have a Look at the Related Research Report

3D Bioprinting Market: Information by Technology (Magnetic Levitation) Application (Medical, Dental, Biosensors, Food, and Animal  Products), and Region — Forecast till 2029

3D Printed Drug Market: Information By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Research Laboratories) and Region— Forecast Till 2026

3D Optical Profiler Market: Information by Technology (Confocal Technology, White Light Interference), Industry Vertical, and Region — Forecast till 2026

3D Printing Materials Market: Information by Foam (Powder, Filament, Liquid), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Goods), Type, Technology, and Region — Forecast till 2029


About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.


For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter


