3D Printing Photopolymers Market is set to breach an estimated US$ 5 Billion by 2033, owing to recent developments in Advanced and Unconventional Materials | Future Market Insights, Inc.

3D Printing photopolymer implants have more durability and availability drive the market. An implant is a medical device created to replace a biological structure that is missing, to sustain a biological structure that has been injured, or to improve a biological structure that already exists.

NEWARK, Del, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the valuation for the global 3D Printing Photopolymers Market was around US$ 790.9 Million in 2022 and is projected to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 18.3% over the forecast period, to reach an estimated valuation of US$ 5.0 Billion in 2033.



Leading companies have introduced new materials with photopolymers that offer advantages over traditional materials for additive manufacturing. Benefits include inflammable polymers, increased flexibility, new hues, and high strength. Due to their increasing use in the medical industry, some environmentally friendly polymers such as polylactic acid and biocompatible ceramics have experienced tremendous growth. 3D Printing Photopolymers are used to produce cells and tissues. Due to its strength and conductivity, graphene has become a preferred material for 3D printing.

Growing capabilities of end-use industries to utilize 3D printed polymers directly impact the overall market growth. Over the past few decades, the growth of medical and other industries has contributed significantly to the growth of the market.

In terms of volume, the healthcare industry is the fastest-growing segment in the global 3D printing materials market. 3D printing is used to manufacture a variety of medical products, including surgical devices, tissue engineering devices, and prostheses, and implants. In addition, 3D printing materials are of great use in orthopaedic, dental, craniomaxillofacial, and other medical procedures. To produce patient-specific products that match the patient's anatomy, additive manufacturing is very useful. Rising demand for 3D products drives the demand in near future.

Higher adoption of digitization, lesser time for manufacturing, digital manufacturing, and advanced production technologies are some of the reasons why many manufacturers are adopting 3D printing technology and help in market growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Oligomers are the leading segment as a material, and hold around 44.1 % market value share in 2022, owing to the rise in the adoption of 3D printed implants.

By Application, Implants held a share of around 48.2 % in 2022; exoskeletons, on the other hand, are expected to be more lucrative growing at a CAGR of 21 .3 % during the forecasted years.

North America held a value share of around 39.7% in 2022, owing to a large number of research and development activities held in this region.





“The global market for 3D Printing Photopolymers is expected to rise due to rising surgical model-based research, increased demand for customized implants, an increase in research and development activities and photopolymers offering aesthetic realism,” says an analyst at Future Market Insights.

Market Competition

The leading market players are focused on collaboration and product launch activities by gaining approvals from regulatory bodies to provide improved products to its client base and expand into newer markets.

In order to meet the demands of changing trends and develop ecologically friendly, sustainable resins, Allnex launched a brand-new R&D facility in Werndorf, Austria, in January 2022.

In July 2020, Arkema declared a collaboration with Colorado Photopolymer Solutions, an organization primarily based in Boulder, Colorado, U.S., with a technical understanding of the photopolymer method for the fast-developing 3-D printing market.

Key Companies Profiled:

Bomar

Polysciences Inc.

Alfa Aesar (Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.)

Inoes

Röhm GmbH

BASF

Soltech Ltd.

Mohini Organics Pvt. Ltd.

Fushun Donglian Anxin Chemical Co., Ltd.

Gelest Inc.

Sinocure Chemical Group

Kyoeisha Chemical Co., Ltd

AGC

Allnex GMBH

Evonik

Sartomer arkema

Miwon





What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the 3D printing photopolymers market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 to 2022 and projections for 2023 to 2033. The global 3D printing photopolymers market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on the product (Polymers, Oligomers, Monomers, and Additives), Application (Surgical Models, Wearable Biosensors, Implants(Cardiovascular Implant, Orthopedic Implant, Dental Implant, and Others) Customized Prosthetic, Exoskeleton and Hearing Aids), across seven key regions of the world.

Key Market Segments Covered in the Industry Research

By Materials:

Polymers

Oligomers

Monomers

Additives

By Applications:

Surgical Models

Wearable Biosensors

Implants Cardiovascular Implant Orthopaedic Implant Dental Implant Others

Customized Prosthetic

Exoskeleton

Hearing Aids

Complete TOC with Report Preview @

