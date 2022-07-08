U.S. markets close in 2 hours 29 minutes

3D Printing Plastics Global Market Report 2022: Demand from Automotive and Aerospace Industries Fueling Growth

·5 min read

DUBLIN, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printing Plastics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Photopolymers, ABS & ASA, Polyamide/Nylon, PLA), By Form, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

3D Printing Plastics Market Growth & Trends

The global 3D printing plastics market size is expected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2030, according to a new study. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 23.9% from 2022 to 2030. The market is projected to witness substantial growth due to rising demand from various end-use industries such as medical, automotive, aerospace and defense, and consumer goods.

Properties such as clarity in the image, high durability, high impact resistance, excellent UV and temperature resistant, sliding friction, high chemical resistance, rigidity, and dimensional stability are significantly fueling the demand for 3D printing plastics in the above-mentioned end-use industries across the globe.

3D printed products assist significantly in attaining economies of scale through the consumption of lesser lead time, reduced costs, and mitigated risks. 3D plastics also allow easier customization as per the consumers' needs, thus attracting favorable government regulations across various end-use industries such as automotive, medical, and consumer goods.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period. The medical end-use segment in the region is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period on account of the increasing applications of 3D plastics in prototyping, custom orthodontic implants, prosthetics, medical instruments, and others.

Moreover, the rising demand for high-quality medical instruments and components from hospitals in major economies, such as China, India, and Singapore, is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the medical industry.

The consumer goods segment is emerging as a significant end-use of 3D plastic products on account of the reduced lead time offered by additive manufacturing techniques. Innovative additive manufacturing solutions enable the production of designer parts with complex geometries. Thus, facilitating the manufacturers to cater to rising consumer needs for personalized parts.

The photopolymers segment is anticipated to progress at a substantial rate over the forecast period. Massive demand for photopolymers is attributed to high consumption in the production of industrial prototypes through the utilization of SLA technology. Polyamide/nylon is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period on account of the rising demand from both domestic as well as commercial applications. The demand for polyamide/nylon is majorly contributed by laser sintering technology.

3D Printing Plastics Market Report Highlights

  • North America dominated the overall market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Favorable government policies in the Asia Pacific region, particularly in China and India, are likely to fuel market growth

  • Photopolymers emerged as the largest type segment in 2021 and are anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period

  • Photopolymers are used extensively across several application industries as they act as a binder, additive, colorant, plasticizer, and as a chemical agent in the 3D printed product

  • In May 2019, Materialise collaborated with Essentium, HP, and Nikon to enhance connectivity and productivity in the manufacturing operations of additives. This collaboration was announced during the 3D printing and additive manufacturing event 2019 RAPID+TCT Conference and will help the adoption of 3D printed products in industrial manufacturer

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Segmentation
3.2 3D Printing Plastics Market Dynamics
3.3 Market Driver Analysis
3.3.1 Growing Demand from Automotive and Aerospace Industries
3.3.2 Favorable Government Support
3.4 Market Restraint Analysis
3.4.1 High Costs of the 3D Printed Products
3.5 Market Opportunity Assessment
3.5.1 Rising Adoption of 3D Printing in Newer Applications
3.6 Value Chain Analysis
3.7 Technological Overview
3.8 Regulatory Analysis

Chapter 4 3D Printing Plastics Market: Type Estimates & Analysis
4.1 3D Printing Plastics Market: Type Movement Analysis
4.2 Photopolymers
4.4 Polyamide/Nylon
4.5 Polylactic Acid (Pla)
4.6 Others

Chapter 5 3D Printing Plastics Market: Form Estimates & Analysis
5.1 3D Printing Plastics Market: Form Movement Analysis
5.2 Filament
5.3 Ink
5.4 Powder

Chapter 6 3D Printing Plastics Market: End-Use Estimates & Analysis
6.1 3D Printing Plastics Market: End-Use Movement Analysis
6.2 Automotive
6.3 Medical (Prosthetics & Implants, Surgical Instruments, Others)
6.4 Aerospace & Defense
6.5 Consumer Goods

Chapter 7 3D Printing Plastics Market: Regional Estimates & Analysis

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

 Companies Mentioned

  • 3D Systems Corporation

  • Arkema Inc

  • Envisiontec, Inc.

  • Stratasys Ltd.

  • Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Sabic)

  • Materialise Nv

  • Hp Inc.

  • Eos Gmbh Electro Optical Systems

  • Polyone Corporation

  • Royal Dsm N.V.

