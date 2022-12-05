ReportLinker

Segmented Type (Photopolymers, ABS, PLA, Polyamide, and Others), By Form (Powder, Filament, and Liquid), By Application (Prototyping, Manufacturing, Others), By End User Industry (Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Goods, and Others), By Company and By Region.

New York, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Printing Plastics Market, 2027- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370158/?utm_source=GNW



Global 3D Printing Plastics Market is anticipated to upsurge at an impressive rate through 2027. 3D printing is an additive fabrication process in which a physical object is conceived from a digital model by printing thin layers of material and then blending them collectively. 3D printing plastic is made of malleable synthetic or semi-synthetic compounds that have excellent heat resistance, impact confrontation, chemical resistance, and rigidity. 3D printing help manufacturer by lowering costs, less waste, lessening time, competitive advantage, fewer human errors, and higher production rate making the 3D printing technique more demanded in industries. 3D printing techniques are capable of building complex designs in a short period, leading to capturing a significant market share in the future.

Furthermore, the growing demand from Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Goods, construction, decoration, jewelry, and Others are the crucial factors that propel the market’s growth.Additionally, Government regulations on trade and export, increasing investment in research & development, and organizational efforts are the key factor responsible for market growth.



People’s trends toward opting the new technology for maximizing profit are boosting the market.

Growing Demand from Medical Sector Worldwide is Driving the Market

The 3D printer has sorted various medical circumstances, which were very difficult to perform in standard cases. 3D printed prostheses, new innovative workflow for ankle foot orthoses, Bioprinting, Tissue Engineering, 3D Printed Organs, and Beyond are medical applications that are transforming the sector.

Growing awareness about the 3D printer worldwide owing to its characteristics and application is a significant component of the market’s current development.The report published in 2022 stated that the global 3D printing plastic market is estimated to be nearly 27000 metric tons in 2023 as per volume worldwide.



Thus, it will directly impact the growth of the 3D printing plastic market in the forecasted period.

Environmental Risk by 3D-Printed Plastic Product is Hindering the Market Growth.

The growing 3D printing plastics market led to increased consumption of 3D printing plastics made primarily of plastic grade material.As plastic harms the environment, policies related to ban of plastic can hinder the growth of the 3D printing plastics market.



Apart from these, the higher manufacturing cost are restraints to the growth of the product.

Ongoing Technological Advancements for Bio-Based Grade Polymer are Driving Growth

Ongoing research and development activities worldwide are driving it towards sustainable development.These situations will lead to demand for bio-degradable substitutes like PLA (polylactide), the standard example of biodegradable plastic.



As technology and application are emerging, there is a significant chance of an opportunity for the market player to acquire a considerable market share.

Market Segmentation

The Global 3D Printing Plastics Market is segmented based on type, form, application, and end-user industries.Based on type, market is divided into photopolymers, ABS, PLA, polyamide, and others.



Based on form, market is divided into powder, filament, and liquid.Based on application, market is divided into prototyping, manufacturing, and others.



Based on end-user industries, market is divided into healthcare, aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer goods, and others.

Market Players

The BASF SE, 3D Systems Corporation, Stratasys, Inc., Arkema S.A., Solvay S.A., Henkel AG, Covestro AG, Evonik Industries AG, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. are the key players operating in the Global 3D Printing Plastics Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global 3D printing plastics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• 3D Printing Plastics Market, By type:

o Photopolymers

o ABS

o PLA

o Polyamide

o Others

• 3D Printing Plastics Market, By form:

o Powder

o Filament

o Liquid

• 3D Printing Plastics Market, By application:

o Prototyping

o Manufacturing

o Others

• 3D Printing Plastics Market, By end user industry:

o Healthcare

o Aerospace & Defense

o Automotive

o Consumer Goods

o Others

• 3D Printing Plastics Market, By region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global 3D printing plastics market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370158/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



