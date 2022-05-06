U.S. markets closed

The 3D printing software and services market was valued at $9,661.7 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $80,847.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 24.3% between 2022 and 2031

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The 3D printing software and services market is driven by several factors, including the growing adoption of AI and machine learning (ML), demand from end-use industries like automotive, aerospace, and others, and increasing adoption in the healthcare industry.

New York, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Printing Software and Services Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Software, Service, Application, End-Use Industry, and Region - Analysis and forecast, 2022-2031"
Growing investment and support from the government are expected to positively impact the growth of the overall market during the forecast period.
Growing investment and support from the government are expected to positively impact the growth of the overall market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

3D Printing Software and Services Market by Application

The functional models/functional prototyping/research models segment is expected to be the largest application during the forecast period 2022-2031. Unlike conventional manufacturing technologies, 3D printing allows users to print prototypes quickly without wasting much energy and materials, promoting the growing adoption of 3D printing for functional prototyping.

3D Printing Software and Services Market by End-Use Industry

The aerospace segment is expected to be the largest end-use industry during the forecast period 2022-2031. The growing adoption of 3D printing in the aerospace industry for the production of vehicle bodies, seats, engine parts, and rotor blades, is driving the growth of the aerospace segment in the 3D printing software and services market.

3D Printing Software and Services Market by Software

The 3D designing software segment is expected to be the largest software segment during the forecast period 2022-2031. 3D designing software allows users to design products in any shape and size. These software are used for 3D visualizing, modeling, engineering, drawing, interior designing, and other similar designing tasks.

3D Printing Software and Services Market by Services

The print-on-demand segment is expected to be the largest services segment during the forecast period 2022-2031. Print-on-demand services allow users to outsource the 3D printing process without worrying about the cost of installing a 3D printer.

3D Printing Software and Services Market by Region

North America accounted for the highest share in the global 3D printing software and services market in 2021, owing to the presence of a significant number of 3D printing software and services players such as 3D Systems Corporation, Autodesk Inc., Proto Labs, Inc., the ExOne Company, Desktop Metal, FATHOM, and others.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Some key players operating in the market are 3D Systems, Inc., Artec 3D, Autodesk Inc., Digital Mechanics AB, OC Oerlikon Management AG, Dassault Systèmes, Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, Imaginarium, Materialise NV, Organovo Holdings, Inc., Prodways Technologies, Proto Labs, Inc., PTC, Inc., Sciaky Inc., Sculpteo, Shapeways, Inc., Stratasys Ltd., VoxelJet AG, Trimble Inc., Star Rapid, Siemens Digital Industries Software, Xometry Inc., Desktop Metal, Inc., Castor Technologies Ltd., Axial3D, and Nano Dimension.

The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected based on a selective pool of players, such as tier-1 players, mid-segment players, and small and emerging companies, based on various factors such as product portfolios, annual revenues, market penetrations, research, and development initiatives, along with a domestic and international presence in the 3D printing software and services market.

Countries Covered
• North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Rest-of-Europe
• U.K.
• China
• Asia-Pacific and Japan
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Australia
• Singapore
• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan
• South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest-of-South America
• Middle East and Africa
• U.A.E
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• Rest-of-the-Middle East and Africa
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06275576/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


