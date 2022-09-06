U.S. markets open in 32 minutes

3D Reconstruction Technology Market to Reach Value of US$ 2.8 Bn by 2031, States TMR Study

Transparency Market Research
·6 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

The 3D reconstruction technology market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.1% during 2022-2031, surge in the application of 3D construction tools in the restoration and preservation of heritage sites is bolstering the market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global 3D reconstruction technology market share is estimated to reach a value of US$ 2.8 Bn by the end of 2031, as per the study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Also, the 3D reconstruction solutions market statistics highlight that the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period, 2022-2031.

The TMR study offers in-depth study on vital factors influencing the growth trajectory of the 3D reconstruction technology market. Hence, this study covers different aspects of the market including the growth opportunities, trends, expansion prospects, and R&Ds in the market. Moreover, it sheds light on the 3D reconstruction methods, applications and challenges.

As per the TMR report, the demand for 3D reconstruction services is expected to increase the forthcoming years owing to the development of metaverse. The technology is being utilized in order to develop digital replicas of objects, people, and real places, states a TMR study on the 3D reconstruction technology market. This aside, the 3D reconstruction technology is gaining popularity as it can be utilized in the accident reconstruction. During this process, the technology assists in recreation of scenes using aerial mapping in order to gain precise data at lower costs and with minimum risk to motorists and investigators, note analysts of a TMR report on the 3D reconstruction technology market.

The 3D reconstruction technology market is expected to gain notable opportunities for business in the North America region during the forecast period. The North America market growth is ascribed to several key factors including early adoption of technological ad advancements in the region and rise in the use of 3D reconstruction technology for crime scene reconstruction using 3D computers, situational awareness, and site assessments and investigations.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=63678

3D Reconstruction Technology Market: Key Findings

  • A combination of the 3D reconstruction technology, VR, and AR is being utilized for the preservation and reconstruction of cultural heritage sites and historical monuments digitally. The use of 3D reconstruction solutions is being increasing in the recent years across various applications including the construction and architecture projects. This factor is expected to drive the sales growth in the global 3D reconstruction technology market during the forecast period. Moreover, the market is being driven by increase in the application of 3D imaging in the media & entertainment, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors.

  • In the healthcare sector, the 3D reconstruction technology is gathering traction as it can be incorporated with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) in order to develop 3D models of internal body parts. Hence, patients need not go through a surgery in order to get clear picture on the malfunctioning and damage of the body part. Hence, a rise in the use of technological advancements in the healthcare industry is propelling the global 3D reconstruction technology market.

3D Reconstruction Technology Market: Growth Boosters

  • Increase in the use of 3D construction tools in the restoration and preservation of heritage sites is creating profitable prospects in the market

  • Surge in the utilization of passive 3D reconstruction technology in healthcare and industrial sectors is fueling the growth in the 3D reconstruction technology market

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=63678

3D Reconstruction Technology Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

  • 3DHISTECH Ltd

  • Skyline Software Systems Inc.

  • Autodesk

  • BioVis3D

  • Matterport

  • PhotoModeler Technologies

  • Pix4D

  • ReconstructMe

  • Agisoft LLC

  • 3Dflow SRL

  • Bentley Systems Incorporated

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=63678

3D Reconstruction Technology Market Segmentation

  • Component

    • Software

    • Services

  • End-user

    • Healthcare

    • Architecture & Construction

    • Government & Public Safety

    • Manufacturing

    • Media & Entertainment

    • Cultural & Heritage

    • Others

Regions Covered

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South America

It and Telecom Research Report

Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market - Visualization & 3d Rendering Software Market was valued at US$ 1,097.7 Mn in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6,332.1 Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period.

Data Brokers Market - The global data brokers market is expected to reach US$ 462.4 Bn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031

Application Performance Monitoring Market - The global application performance monitoring market is expected to exceed value of US$ 18.2 Bn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2022 to 2031

3D Modeling, 3D Visualization, and 3D Data Capture Market - 3D Visualization, and 3D Data Capture market is expected to reach US$ 1,077.1 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2018 to 2026.

3D Radar Market - 3D Radar market is estimated to reach value of US$ 27,919.8 Mn by 2026, recording a CAGR of 13.5%.

Managed Print Services (MPS) Market - The global managed print services (MPS) market is expected to reach value of US$ 90.5 Bn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2031

3D Printing Market - 3D printing has created lucrative opportunities for the players. The market valuation is expected to cross US$ 32.3 bn by the end of 2025 that was US$ 7.3 bn in 2016.

Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market - The global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) terminals market is expected to reach US$ 64.79 Bn by the end of 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market intelligence company provides syndicated research reports and business consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel – 
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com


