3D Reconstruction Technology Market Worth $2,010.9 Million By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 3D reconstruction technology market size is expected to reach USD 2,010.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. 3D reconstruction is a technique that uses a computer to recreate an item in a virtual, 3D environment. This may be accomplished in a variety of methods, but most commonly requires the use of input data such as 2D pictures or scanning of the real thing. Once constructed, this 3D reconstruction may be altered or used in a variety of ways, including medical applications, law enforcement reconstructions, and even the development of 3D visuals for cinema or television.

Grand_View_Research_Logo
Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

  • 3D reconstruction software aids in the planning, simulation, and supervision of medical treatments by enhancing accuracy. 3D scanning has the potential to be beneficial in a variety of applications. It may be used to generate a valid 3D model and make use of 3D printing technology by using an online 3D printing service like Sculpteo.

  • Medical applications for 3D reconstruction are many, particularly when combined with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) technology, which allows medical practitioners to visualize a 3D model of the brain without undergoing surgery.

  • The construction segment is expected to hold the largest market share and expand at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2030.

  • The cloud deployment model segment is expected to develop at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

  • A large number of 3D reconstruction technology market manufacturers are located in North America and Asia Pacific. The two regions account for a sizeable cumulative share of the global market.

Read 120 page market research report, "3D Reconstruction Technology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Software, Services), By Type, By Enterprise Size, By Deployment Model, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

3D Reconstruction Technology Market Growth & Trends

The market for 3D reconstruction technology is being driven by the rising use of 3D construction tools for protecting and restoring heritage sites. With the advent of digital experiences and emerging virtual ideas like the metaverse, having tools that can produce precise 3D reconstructions from image data is crucial. Real-world uses of this technology include the ability to virtually try on items while shopping in AR and VR, as well as the processing of medical image data. 3D reconstruction can also be used for reverse engineering, robotic mapping, video reconstruction, and also reliving memorable moments from numerous perspectives.

3D research is essential for teaching systems how to comprehend all perspectives of the objects, including those that are hidden, obstructed, or have other optical challenges. More sustainable and practical approaches will improve access to larger audiences and scientific communities while boosting interoperability. Incorporating 3D reconstruction with deep learning frameworks like natural language understanding and tactile sensing can assist AI systems in grasping three dimensions more naturally, much as humans do.

The COVID-19 outbreak had a favorable impact on the market for 3D reconstruction technologies. 3D reconstruction and rendering technology aid in the visualization of 3D models of neuron morphology for fluorescent confocal images, allowing for more accurate and comprehensive characterizations. This method allows for the reconstruction of a single neuron with sub-micron resolution or a vast neuron system with millimeter-sized features. 3D reconstruction has been used to diagnose illnesses having roots that go deep up to the tissue level. Companies' increased investment in research and development innovation is expected to create a significant opportunity for the 3D reconstruction industry.

According to reports, in June 2022, a lady had her external ear repaired with a 3D-printed live tissue implant in what seems to be the first experiment of its sort. The technique was created for patients having microtia, a rare congenital disease in which one or even both outer ears are incompletely formed or missing at birth. According to the New York Times, the transplant was performed in March on a 20-year-old Mexican lady born with a tiny and malformed right ear. 3DBio Therapeutics, the company behind the implants, announced the reconstruction, but further information on the device and process was unavailable for immediate review.

3D Reconstruction Technology Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global 3D reconstruction technology market report based on the component, type, enterprise size, deployment model, application, and region.

3D Reconstruction Technology Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Software

  • Services

3D Reconstruction Technology Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Active 3D reconstruction

  • Passive 3D reconstruction

3D Reconstruction Technology Market - Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Large enterprises

  • SMEs

3D Reconstruction Technology Market - Deployment Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • On-premise

  • Cloud

3D Reconstruction Technology Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Education

  • Healthcare

  • Aerospace & Defence

  • Media & Entertainment

  • Construction & Architecture

  • Government & Public Safety

  • Others

3D Reconstruction Technology Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in the 3D Reconstruction Technology Market

  • Autodesk Inc.

  • EOS imaging

  • NavVis

  • Pix4D SA

  • Bentley Systems, Incorporated

  • Skyline Software Systems Inc.

  • 3DHISTECH Ltd.

  • BioVis3D

  • Reconstruct Me

  • ELCOVISION 10

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

  • 3D Printing Construction Market - The global 3D printing construction market size is expected to reach USD 4,986,793.7 thousand by 2030, registering a CAGR of 100.7% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth can be attributed to the rising awareness about 3D printing techniques in the construction industry and the significant increase in green construction projects globally. Various benefits offered by this technology, including increased construction speed, reduction in waste, on-site accidents& overall costs, and flexibility in creating complex architectural shapes, are also driving its adoption in the construction industry. The funding received by the 3D printing construction providers from the respective governments for developing space-based construction systems is expected to create new opportunities for market growth in the coming years.

  • 3D Imaging Market - The global 3D imaging market size is expected to reach USD 115.4 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2022 to 2030. The 3D imaging technology in the media and entertainment sector has been gaining momentum as the demand for 3D video games and theatrical films have risen tremendously over the years, acting as one of the key drivers in the market.

  • 3D Machine Vision Market - The global 3D machine vision market size is expected to reach USD 3.46 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.7% over the forecast period. The ability of 3D machine vision systems to process a large amount of information in a fraction of seconds is a major factor driving the market growth. The quick processing ability of 3D machine vision systems is paving the way for manufacturers to achieve new milestones in manufacturing products with negligible defects. Moreover, the increasing adoption of robots across industrial sectors is leading toward the application of vision-guided robotic systems. Industrial verticals, such as automotive, pharmaceutical, packaging, and food and beverage, are prominent sectors where robotic systems are used, eventually fueling the demand for machine vision systems.

Browse through Grand View Research's  Next Generation Technologies Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3d-reconstruction-technology-market-worth-2-010-9-million-by-2030-grand-view-research-inc-301729072.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

