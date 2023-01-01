U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,839.50
    -9.78 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,147.25
    -73.55 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,466.48
    -11.61 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,761.25
    -5.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.51
    +2.11 (+2.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.10
    +4.10 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0712
    +0.0042 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    +0.0440 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2098
    +0.0047 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1050
    -1.9250 (-1.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,553.80
    -0.70 (-0.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.45
    +0.08 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.74
    -60.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.83 (+0.00%)
     

re:3D Releases UltiMachine ArchiMajor 32bit PCB in New Gigabot & Terabot 3D Printers to Boost Supply Chain Resiliency

·2 min read

HOUSTON, Jan. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- re:3D, Inc. is pleased to announce the inclusion of UltiMachine's ArchiMajor 32bit control board and transition to Klipper firmware with the launch of Gigabot 4, Terabot 4, GigabotX 2 and TerabotX 2. The advanced board features eight integrated stepper motor drivers, three heater outputs, five thermocouple inputs, four controllable fans and eight endstops. The PCB and Raspberry Pi touchscreen controller are housed inside a 16" electrical enclosure which combine to control an agile software stack with web capabilities. Not only does this board increase Gigabot & Terabot processing power, but it supports better control of re:3D's supply chain and electronics quality with a strong US manufacturing partner.

re:3D Logo
re:3D Logo

"As a US based company, UltiMachine enjoys designing custom solutions to enable open-source US 3D Printer OEMs to enhance their offerings and scale," says Johnny Russell, UltiMachine's CEO.

"Installing the UltiMachine ArchiMajor 32bit PCB was a critical evolution in the Gigabot & Gigabot X portfolio," says re:3D Co-founder and Catalyst, Samantha Snabes. "Not only does the board offer increased performance, it has been critical in our transition to Klipper firmware, a front mounted touchscreen, and wifi connectivity while providing the customer with increased capability for open source modifications. Our relationship with UltiMachine has been critical in ensuring supply chain resiliency."

To learn more about all the new features in the Gigabot 4, Terabot 4, GigabotX 2 and TerabotX 2 3D printers, visit: https://re3d.org/2023gigalaunch/

About re:3D

re:3D® Inc. consists of a group of explorers committed to decimating the cost & scale barriers to industrial 3D printing. Having pioneered the world's first and most affordable, human-scale industrial 3D printer, re:3D likewise is creating large scale, affordable 3D printers printing from pellets, regrind, and flake plastic waste. Beyond creating 3D printers for customers in over 50 countries, re:3D offers 3D printing contract services, consulting, design and education services. For more information on re:3D, visit www.re3d.org.

About UltiMachine

UltiMachine is a leading 3D Printer component manufacturer who develops systems that drive additive manufacturing, specializing in electronics and consumables. For more information visit https://ultimachine.com/.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/re3d-releases-ultimachine-archimajor-32bit-pcb-in-new-gigabot--terabot-3d-printers-to-boost-supply-chain-resiliency-301709368.html

SOURCE re:3D

Recommended Stories

  • Meta set to make decision on Trump’s return to Facebook - FT

    The social media giant had previously said it will decide by Jan 7 whether to allow the former president to return. Meta has set up a working group to focus on the matter, according to people with knowledge of its operations, the report said, adding that the group includes staffers from the public policy and communications teams, as well as from the content policy team. Meta did not immediately respond to a request by Reuters for comment.

  • ASML Stock Falls on News of a Huawei Patent Application. Time to Sell?

    After a strong rally from multiyear lows in early October, shares of leading chip equipment maker ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) are falling once again. While tech stocks have been selling off in general in the final days of 2022, ASML shareholders have extra reason for worry: Chinese tech giant Huawei just filed for a patent on the same type of advanced chipmaking equipment ASML has a monopoly on. For years, it's been a closely held belief among chip industry insiders, tech researchers, and Wall Street analysts that ASML's lead is so great that no competitors will be able to catch up.

  • Tax-Loss Harvesting Platform Unsellable is Building ‘The World's Largest Collection of Worthless NFTs

    The platform has so far purchased over 7,700 no-longer valuable NFTs that previous owners can count as losses to reduce taxable capital gains.

  • 10 Biggest Software Companies

    With Microsoft leading the pack, these are the 10 biggest software companies by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • Will 2023 Be the Year Nvidia's Software Business Really Takes Off?

    Specifically, consumers are slamming the brakes on the purchase of new PCs and smartphones, which has hit Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) empire built on the GPU (graphics processing unit) especially hard. During the last quarter, sales from video gaming and other graphics applications were halved compared to a year prior. At the moment, the sale of actual GPUs is still fueling plenty of growth at Nvidia, and a budding software business is beginning to emerge as well.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks That Could Soar 113% to 157% From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street

    Recession fears caused a stock market meltdown in 2022, and the technology sector was hit especially hard. Notably, shares of DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have plunged 82% and 72%, respectively, leaving both stocks near a 52-week low. Wamsi Mohan of Bank of America has a price target of $60 per share on DigitalOcean, which implies 157% upside from its 52-week low.

  • How China is building a parallel generative AI universe

    In China, where the tech community has always watched progress in the West closely, entrepreneurs, researchers, and investors are looking for ways to make their dent in the generative AI space. Tech firms are devising tools built on open source models to attract consumer and enterprise customers. Meanwhile, U.S. tech sanctions are raising concerns about China's ability to keep up with AI advancement.

  • How to set up your new Apple Watch

    Here's how to set up your new Apple Watch, with tips and tricks from Engadget editors.

  • Tech That Will Change Your Life in 2023

    Our tech columnists look ahead to an Apple headset, Netflix password crackdowns, the next DALL-E and more.

  • Saudi Arabia Takes Controlling Stake in Augmented-Reality Pioneer Magic Leap

    The shift in ownership comes as the once-highflying startup tries to revive its fortunes with a new headset.

  • Huawei stabilizes as sanctions impact wanes

    Huawei says its sales decline is leveling off following the imposing of sanctions on the company by the U.S.

  • Text-to-image AI: powerful, easy-to-use technology for making art – and fakes

    A synthetic image generated by mimicking real faces, left, and a synthetic face generated from the text prompt ‘a photo of a 50-year-old man with short black hair,’ right. Hany Farid using StyleGAN2 (left) and DALL-E (right), CC BY-NDType “Teddy bears working on new AI research on the moon in the 1980s” into any of the recently released text-to-image artificial intelligence image generators, and after just a few seconds the sophisticated software will produce an eerily pertinent image. Seemingly

  • Amazon just dropped the motherlode of New Year's deals — up to 75% off!

    Save tons off big-name brands this weekend like Beats, Lenovo, Crest and more!

  • The Biggest Reason Nvidia Stock Is a Screaming Buy for 2023

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has gained some ground on the stock market of late, gaining more than 15% in the past three months and outpacing the S&P 500's gains of just 5%, in what may seem like a surprising rally given the terrible situation the company's gaming business is in right now. Let's see why this new chip platform could be a big deal for Nvidia when it hits the market in 2023.

  • Microsoft Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), the third-largest public company in the world by market cap, hasn't been immune to the down period that defined the 2022 stock market. The company's stock has lost over 28% year to date -- which is better than the 36% decline from January to early November. With that said, at its current price levels, and with a business built to withstand rough macroeconomic conditions, Microsoft's stock is a buy in 2023.

  • Viasat (VSAT) Secures 5-Year Deal for Improved Communication

    The five-year contract reinforces Viasat's (VSAT) position as one of the leading suppliers of tactical communications solutions for defense personnel.

  • Apple CEO Cook conveyed app store curb concerns to Japan PM - Nikkei

    Apple has faced heightened scrutiny over its App Store practices that charge a 30% fee on payments and subscriptions and does not allow iPhones to use apps from third party app stores. Cook asked Kishida to make sure that regulations around distribution of apps do not undermine user privacy and security, the report added. Apple and the Japanese PM's office did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

  • Huawei's Business Comes Out Of The Woods, Chair Eric Xu Says

    Huawei Technologies Co said it had exited "crisis mode" following Trump-era sanctions, as it reported growth in its telecom-infrastructure business and flat overall revenue for 2022. Rotating Chair Eric Xu said Huawei expects to end the year with annual revenue of 636.9 billion yuan, or about $91.5 billion, which is essentially flat year-on-year, the Wall Street Journal reports. Huawei's third-quarter sales rose 7.2% to 191 billion yuan ($27.4 billion) after carving out new income streams from a

  • Lionsgate's (LGF.A) SVOD Platform to Witness Growth in India

    Lionsgate's (LGF.A) South Asia managing director, Rohit Jain, expects to witness growth in India in the coming years, with its OTT platform reaching 75-80 million paying subscribers.

  • Engadget Podcast: CES 2023 Preview

    Can you believe CES is just a week away? For our final episode of 2022, Cherlynn, Devindra and Senior Writer Sam Rutherford dive into their expectations for CES 2023.