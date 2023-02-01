U.S. markets closed

3D scanner market to grow by 9.55% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increase in adoption of portable handheld scanners will drive growth - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

3D scanner market insights -

  • Vendors: 15+, including 3D Systems Corp., AMETEK Inc., Artec Europe Sarl, Atlas Copco AB, Capture 3D Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, FARO Technologies Inc., Fuel3D Technologies Ltd., Hexagon AB, Kreon Technologies, Metrologic Group SAS, NextEngine Inc., Nikon Corp., Quality Vision lnternational lnc, RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd., SMARTTECH 3D, TOPCON Corp., Trimble Inc., Zoller and Frohlich GmbH, among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: End-user (industrial manufacturing, healthcare, architecture and engineering, aerospace and defense, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

To understand more about the 3D scanner market, request a sample report

The 3D scanner market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the report

In 2017, the 3D scanner market was valued at USD 3,896.79 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 1,446.10 million. The 3D scanner market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,923.49 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 10.89%, according to Technavio.

3D scanner market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  • For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Global 3D scanner market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as the incorporation of advanced technologies. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

  • Atlas Copco AB - The company offers 3D scanners such as Scanner ST61S, Barcode scanner, 2D scanner ST61S, and scanner ETP ST101.

  • AMETEK Inc. - The company offers 3D scanners under its subsidiary named Creaform Inc.

  • Artec Europe Sarl - The company offers 3D scanners such as handheld scanners.

Global 3D scanner market – Market dynamics

Major drivers

  • Increase in the adoption of portable handheld scanners

  • Increase in the use of 3D scanning in entertainment

  • Government support for 3D scanning technology

Key challenges

  • High cost of 3D scanners

  • Use of CMMs over 3D scanners

  • Lack of in-house additive manufacturing facilities

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this 3D scanner market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the 3D scanner market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the 3D scanner market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the 3D scanner market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D scanner market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The 3D technology market size is expected to increase to USD 218.71 billion from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers segmentation by application (media and entertainment, automotive, industrial, military and defense, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The 3D printing services market size is expected to increase to USD 8.77 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.45%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (consumer products, automotive, aerospace and defense, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

3D Scanner Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

191

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.89%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 3,923.49 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

9.55

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 41%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

3D Systems Corp., AMETEK Inc., Artec Europe Sarl, Atlas Copco AB, Capture 3D Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, FARO Technologies Inc., Fuel3D Technologies Ltd., Hexagon AB, Kreon Technologies, Metrologic Group SAS, NextEngine Inc., Nikon Corp., Quality Vision lnternational lnc, RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd., SMARTTECH 3D, TOPCON Corp., Trimble Inc., and Zoller and Frohlich GmbH

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's information technology market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global 3D scanner market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.6 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 6.3 Laser triangulation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Structured light - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Technology

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Industrial manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Architecture and engineering - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Market Segmentation by Product Type

  • 8.1 Market segments

  • 8.2 Comparison by Product Type

  • 8.3 Short-range - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.4 Medium-range - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.5 Long-range - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.6 Market opportunity by Product Type

9 Customer Landscape

  • 9.1 Customer landscape overview

10 Geographic Landscape

  • 10.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 10.2 Geographic comparison

  • 10.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.13 Market opportunity by geography

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 11.1 Market drivers

  • 11.2 Market challenges

  • 11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 11.4 Market trends

12 Vendor Landscape

  • 12.1 Overview

  • 12.2 Vendor landscape

  • 12.3 Landscape disruption

  • 12.4 Industry risks

13 Vendor Analysis

  • 13.1 Vendors covered

  • 13.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 13.3 3D Systems Corp.

  • 13.4 AMETEK Inc.

  • 13.5 Artec Europe Sarl

  • 13.6 Atlas Copco AB

  • 13.7 Capture 3D Inc.

  • 13.8 Carl Zeiss AG

  • 13.9 FARO Technologies Inc.

  • 13.10 Fuel3D Technologies Ltd.

  • 13.11 Hexagon AB

  • 13.12 Kreon Technologies

  • 13.13 NextEngine Inc.

  • 13.14 Nikon Corp.

  • 13.15 Quality Vision lnternational lnc

  • 13.16 TOPCON Corp.

  • 13.17 Trimble Inc.

14 Appendix

  • 14.1 Scope of the report

  • 14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 14.4 Research methodology

  • 14.5 List of abbreviations

