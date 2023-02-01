3D scanner market to grow by 9.55% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increase in adoption of portable handheld scanners will drive growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
3D scanner market insights -
Vendors: 15+, including 3D Systems Corp., AMETEK Inc., Artec Europe Sarl, Atlas Copco AB, Capture 3D Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, FARO Technologies Inc., Fuel3D Technologies Ltd., Hexagon AB, Kreon Technologies, Metrologic Group SAS, NextEngine Inc., Nikon Corp., Quality Vision lnternational lnc, RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd., SMARTTECH 3D, TOPCON Corp., Trimble Inc., Zoller and Frohlich GmbH, among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: End-user (industrial manufacturing, healthcare, architecture and engineering, aerospace and defense, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
The 3D scanner market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
In 2017, the 3D scanner market was valued at USD 3,896.79 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 1,446.10 million. The 3D scanner market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,923.49 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 10.89%, according to Technavio.
3D scanner market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
Global 3D scanner market - Vendor insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as the incorporation of advanced technologies. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -
Atlas Copco AB - The company offers 3D scanners such as Scanner ST61S, Barcode scanner, 2D scanner ST61S, and scanner ETP ST101.
AMETEK Inc. - The company offers 3D scanners under its subsidiary named Creaform Inc.
Artec Europe Sarl - The company offers 3D scanners such as handheld scanners.
Global 3D scanner market – Market dynamics
Major drivers
Increase in the adoption of portable handheld scanners
Increase in the use of 3D scanning in entertainment
Government support for 3D scanning technology
Key challenges
High cost of 3D scanners
Use of CMMs over 3D scanners
Lack of in-house additive manufacturing facilities
What are the key data covered in this 3D scanner market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the 3D scanner market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the 3D scanner market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the 3D scanner market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D scanner market vendors
Related Reports:
The 3D technology market size is expected to increase to USD 218.71 billion from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers segmentation by application (media and entertainment, automotive, industrial, military and defense, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The 3D printing services market size is expected to increase to USD 8.77 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.45%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (consumer products, automotive, aerospace and defense, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
3D Scanner Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
191
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.89%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 3,923.49 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
9.55
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 41%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
Key companies profiled
3D Systems Corp., AMETEK Inc., Artec Europe Sarl, Atlas Copco AB, Capture 3D Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, FARO Technologies Inc., Fuel3D Technologies Ltd., Hexagon AB, Kreon Technologies, Metrologic Group SAS, NextEngine Inc., Nikon Corp., Quality Vision lnternational lnc, RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd., SMARTTECH 3D, TOPCON Corp., Trimble Inc., and Zoller and Frohlich GmbH
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
