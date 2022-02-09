U.S. markets open in 9 hours 18 minutes

3D Scanning Market to Derive Growth from the Increasing Number of Product Launches Across the World

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read

Companies in the 3D scanning market are CyberOptics Corporation, NeoMetrix Technologies Inc., Exact Metrology, Faro Technologies, Inc., GOM GmbH, 3D Systems Inc., Autodesk Inc., Quality Vision International, Maptek Pty Ltd., Topcon Corporation and others

Pune, India, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 3D scanning market size is projected to reach USD 10.90 billion by the end of 2026. The applications of 3D scanning across diverse industry verticals have had a huge impact on the growth of the market. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “3D Scanning Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software), By Range (Short Range, Medium Range, Long Range), By Device (Portable, Stationary), By Application (Reverse Engineering, Quality Control and Inspection, Rapid Prototyping, Full Body Scanning, Gaming, Others), By End-User (Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Automotive, Architecture and Construction, Industrial Manufacturing, Entertainment and Media, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 5.02 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

3D scanning or 3-dimensional scanning is a concept that is extensively used in numerous industry verticals across the world. The concept offers ease of operations in several manufacturing processes and streamlines several stages in the manufacturing cycle. The high investment for incorporation of 3D scanning in automated processes by major companies across the world will emerge in favor of the companies across the world. The growing demand for automated 3D scanning processes will create several growth opportunities for the market in the foreseeable future. The diverse applications of 3D scanning have opened up a huge potential for the market.

Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/3d-scanning-market-102627

Companies that are operating in the global 3D scanning market include:

  • CyberOptics Corporation

  • NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc.

  • Exact Metrology

  • Faro Technologies, Inc.

  • GOM GmbH

  • 3D Systems, Inc.

  • Autodesk, Inc.

  • Quality Vision International

  • Maptek Pty Ltd.

  • Topcon Corporation

  • Hexagon AB

  • Trimble, Inc.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2019 to 2026

Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR

10.2%

2026 Value Projection

USD 10.90 Billion

Base Year

2018

Market Size in 2018

USD 5.02 Billion

Historical Data for

2015 to 2017

No. of Pages

180

Segments covered

Size, Component, Range, Device, Application,Geography

Growth Drivers

Expeditious Utilization of 3D Scanners to Create Digital Models for Virtual Cinematography and Video Games

Prerequisite of 3D Scanning in Product Lifecycle Management to Uplift the Market Growth

Laser Scanner Segment to Hold the Largest Market Share Owing to its Ability to Capture Millions of Data Points in Seconds

Pitfalls & Challenges

High Initial Cost Associated with 3D Scanning Solutions to Hinder the Adoption


Increasing Number of Product Launches Will Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of product launches by major companies has made a huge impact on the growth of the market. In June 2018, Creaform announced the launch of a new portable 3D scanner. The company introduced Pipecheck 5.1, an upgraded version of non-destructive testing software. The product will be used for pipeline integrity inspections in the oil and gas industry. The company’s latest portable 3D scanner will help the company generate massive sales in the coming years. Furthermore, due to the huge consumer reach of the company, this product will have a positive impact on the growth of the overall market in the foreseeable future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/3d-scanning-market-102627

North America Dominates the Market; Focus on Integrating 3D Scanners in Machinery to Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing 3D scanner market trends across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Among these regions, the market in North America currently dominates the market. The focus on integrating 3D scanners in machinery and automated equipment by major companies will aid the growth of the regional market. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 1.64 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. The market in Europe will emerge as the second-largest market in the coming years driven by increasing applications of the concept across diverse industries.

Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/3d-scanning-market-102627

Industry Developments:

September 2019 – Creaform announced the addition of a new version of 3D scanner to its ACADEMIA educational solution suite.

Quick Buy - 3D Scanning Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102627


Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Connected Logistics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Solutions, Services), By Transportation Mode (Roadway, Railway, Airway, Seaway), By Vertical (Manufacturing, Automotive, Food and Beverages, Consumer Goods and Retail, Oil & Gas, Travel and Hospitality, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Loyalty Management Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software and Services), By Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), By End Use (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Transportation, Retail, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Latin America Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solutions and Services), By Application Area (Insurance Claims, Money Laundering), By Deployment (Cloud and On-Premise), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), By Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods, Government, Construction and Real Estate, Energy and Utilities), and Geographical Forecast, 2021-2028

Human Resource (HR) Technology Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software and Services), By Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), By Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Government, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Cloud Security Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Identity and Access Management, Email and Web Security, Data Encryption and Prevention), By Security Type (Workload Security, Network Security, Platform Security), By Enterprise (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Deployment (Public, Hybrid, Private), By End-User (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/3d-scanning-market-9762


