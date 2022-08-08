U.S. markets open in 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,162.50
    +15.75 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,913.00
    +156.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,260.50
    +31.75 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,933.50
    +11.70 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.71
    -1.30 (-1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.70
    +6.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    20.29
    +0.45 (+2.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0200
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7880
    -0.0520 (-1.83%)
     

  • Vix

    21.71
    +0.27 (+1.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2114
    +0.0044 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6950
    -0.2750 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,071.17
    +919.15 (+3.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    562.76
    +27.53 (+5.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.86
    +59.12 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,249.24
    +73.37 (+0.26%)
     

3D Systems Announces Appointment of The Honorable Alex M. Azar II to its Medical Advisory Board

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
3D Systems Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DDD
3D Systems Inc.
3D Systems Inc.

Secretary Alex Azar

Secretary Alex Azar
Secretary Alex Azar

ROCK HILL, S.C., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) today announced the appointment of Alex M. Azar II, former United States Secretary of Health and Human Services, as the third member of the company’s recently established Medical Advisory Board (MAB). Secretary Azar will join Dr. Stephen Klasko, former President and CEO of Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health, and Dr. David Shulkin, former U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs, as members of the MAB, the primary mission of which is to provide strategic input, guidance, and recommendations for the company’s expanding efforts in regenerative medicine.

Secretary Azar is a globally recognized leader in healthcare, having built a distinguished record of success in both the public and private sectors. His executive leadership roles include serving as President of the U.S. Division of Eli Lilly and Company, one of the largest and most successful healthcare companies in the world, and a recognized leader in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that have improved the lives of countless people around the globe. In conjunction with his leadership role at Eli Lilly, Secretary Azar also served on the Board of Directors of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), the world’s largest advocacy organization representing the biotechnology industry.

In addition to his leadership in the private sector, Secretary Azar has also had a long and distinguished record of public service. He was appointed General Counsel of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in 2001, being unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate. After four years of distinguished service as General Counsel, he was nominated to be the Deputy Secretary of HHS and again was unanimously confirmed by the Senate. Based on his exceptional experience and success in these roles, Secretary Azar was later nominated and confirmed as the 24th United States Secretary of Health and Human Services. With oversight responsibility for critical public health organizations such as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Secretary Azar was a recognized champion for improving the health and wellbeing of all Americans, ranging from healthcare accessibility and safety to the effective use of new medical technology to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. Included among Secretary Azar’s many accomplishments as HHS Secretary was his role as one of the architects of Operation Warp Speed, a public-private partnership initiated by the U.S. Government that greatly accelerated the development and manufacturing of multiple, highly effective COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics that proved critical to the global effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
     
Commenting on Secretary Azar’s appointment, Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president and CEO of 3D Systems stated, “We are honored and delighted to have Secretary Azar join our Medical Advisory Board. As a recognized champion for innovation in both pharmaceuticals and medical devices, he will be a tremendous resource in furthering our efforts in regenerative medicine. With the rapid progress we are making in our ability to print vascularized human tissue, we are entering an exciting phase of demonstrating efficacy in a broad range of human organ and non-organ applications, and for use in drug discovery where the objective is to shorten the time to market for new drug therapies and reduce dependency on animal testing. With his unique background in each of these key areas, I am certain that Secretary Azar’s contributions will be highly impactful.”

In commenting on his appointment, Secretary Azar stated, “Technological innovation has the capability to dramatically improve healthcare outcomes and 3D Systems’ efforts in regenerative medicine offer potential for improving lives in ways that were difficult to imagine just a few years ago. I am honored and excited to have this opportunity to advise the company as they push the boundaries of healthcare innovation and build a world-class regenerative medicine business.”

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions, and current expectations and may include comments as to the company’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

About 3D Systems
More than 35 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading additive manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials, and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems’ solutions address a variety of advanced applications in healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace & defense, automotive, and durable goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com.

Investor Contact:
Media Contact:

 

investor.relations@3dsystems.com
press@3dsystems.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8da76fb4-c498-4397-9355-d3c0c893b492


Recommended Stories

  • 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) jumps 10% this week, taking three-year gains to 77%

    By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you pick the right individual...

  • Bed Bath & Beyond's (NASDAQ:BBBY) Short Squeeze may be Risky, but the New Business Model has a Chance

    It seems that most of the bad performance of Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY ) is attributable to the negative performance history after 2019. The stock is beaten down by short-selling, with some 35% of shares being shorted by July 14th, 2022, and analysts are also posting low price targets for the stock which has driven it to a multi-year low valuation.

  • Undervalued and Risky - Why Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) Situation is Getting more Complicated

    Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ) just released the latest earnings report for the quarter ending on June 30th, showing a noticeable business slowdown based on decreased commerce activity in China. In this analysis, we will pair the risk factors for Alibaba with the fundamentals in order to see if the market is skewed in any direction.

  • This Is, Hands Down, the Top Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now

    Alphabet, Amazon, DexCom, Shopify, and Tesla have all announced stock splits this year -- but only one of these giants is a screaming buy.

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood is warning investors about the ‘big problem’ in today's economy. Here are 3 stocks she likes now

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • Palantir Stock Tumbles On Earnings Miss, Weak Revenue Outlook

    Palantir tumbled as earnings missed analyst estimates while revenue edged by Wall Street targets and guidance came in below views.

  • Despite high Earnings, Analysts may be Seeing Limited Upside for Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) Stock

    Exxon Mobil Corporation ( NYSE:XOM ) posted record Q2 earnings of $17.9b, amounting to $38.95 billion in the last 12 months. This marks a 227% YoY quarterly earnings growth. Investors that were bullish on XOM a year ago are getting a solid 60% return, however we need to analyze if the abnormal market conditions will persist - or if price tailwinds have reached their peak for this cycle.

  • 3 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    Whether the stock market is near an all-time high or in a bear market, no one wants to pay more for a share of a company than it is worth. A dirt cheap dividend stock could be a company that is being valued at less than its historical metrics indicate. Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) are three industry-leading businesses that are all cheap stocks based on historical valuations.

  • BioNTech Stock Falls. Earnings and Revenue Missed Expectations.

    The company, which partnered with Pfizer to develop the first Covid-19, vaccine approved for use in the U.S. says its Omicron-adapted vaccines should be ready for delivery as early as October.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Things didn't work out for my "three stocks to avoid" column last week. The three stocks I thought were going to lose to the market for the week -- Wayfair, TrueCar, and Tesla Motors -- rose 16%, climbed 2%, and fell 3%, respectively, averaging out to a 5% increase. The past month has been wild -- if not outright ridiculous -- for AMTD Digital.

  • Galaxy Digital Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

    Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy Digital", "Galaxy", the "Company" or "GDH Ltd.") today released financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 for both itself and Galaxy Digital Holdings LP (the "Partnership" or "GDH LP").

  • Over 100% Upside: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After July’s exceptional surge, the markets steadied during early August with the S&P 500 up by a third of a precent over the past week. Now investors will be keen to find out if the rally has legs. Stifel's chief equity strategist Barry Bannister thinks it does and believes the S&P 500 is on course to reach 4,400 during the year’s second half, explaining that the sell-off in 1H22 is “still being reversed.” The strategist also thinks the S&P 500’s “equity risk premium” now suggests a mid-point p

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.48

    The board of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WBA ) has announced that the dividend on 9th of September will be...

  • Berkshire CEO-designate Abel sells stake in energy company he led for $870 million

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Saturday that Vice Chairman Greg Abel, who is next in line to succeed billionaire Warren Buffett as chief executive, sold his 1% stake in the company's Berkshire Hathaway Energy unit for $870 million. In its quarterly report, Berkshire said the energy unit bought out Abel in June under an agreement among them and the family of the late billionaire philanthropist Walter Scott, which owns an 8% stake. Buffett's Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate took a $362 million charge to capital, reflecting the premium over how much the stake's value was reflected on its books.

  • Upstart Holdings Isn't a Stock to Hold on the Cusp of Earnings

    The charts and indicators of the operator of a cloud-based artificial intelligence lending platform are largely bearish.

  • 4 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying

    Few money managers have the investing track record that billionaire Warren Buffett brings to the table. Since taking over as CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an average annual return of 20.1%, through Dec. 31, 2021. In other words, when Warren Buffett buys or sells shares of a company, everyone from novice investors to professionals with decades of experience tends to pay close attention.

  • 10 Growth Stocks Analysts Say You'll Be Glad You Bought

    Keeping a list of S&P 500 growth stocks you'd like to own is a good idea. And it might pay off sooner than you think.

  • Tesla Sets Its Stock Split Date. Let Pre-Split Trading Begin.

    Shares of the electric-vehicle company will begin trading at their new split-adjusted price on Aug. 25.

  • Britain at risk of energy shortages as Norway threatens to ration electricity - live updates

    Britain really isn’t working – and the collapsing NHS is to blame Vegetable shortage looms as Europe battles heatwave FTSE 100 rises 0.8pc Roger Bootle: The Taiwan crisis is the stuff of economic nightmares Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Bitcoin Extends Rally, Pushes Above $24,000. CoinBase Surges.

    The price of Bitcoin has jumped nearly 5% over the past 24 hours to $24,220.36, climbing to its recent high of $24,504 toward the end of July. The world’s largest cryptocurrency has regained 12.3% over the course of the last month, looking to claw back some of its losses since falling under $20,000 in June for the first time since 2020. The rally was spurred by investor optimism that inflation may soon be easing, with July’s consumer price index data expected to tick down to 8.7% from 9.1% in June, according to FactSet.