3D Systems Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

ROCK HILL, S.C., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announced today it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 after the U.S. stock markets close on Monday, February 28, 2022. The company will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast that day to discuss these financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The company will file its Form 10-K on March 1, 2022.



Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Monday, February 28, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Listen via webcast: www.3dsystems.com/investor

Participate via telephone: 201-689-8345

The webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the conference call at www.3dsystems.com/investor.

