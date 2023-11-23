3D Systems Independent Director Acquires 32% More Stock

Potential 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Thomas Erickson, recently bought US$228k worth of stock, paying US$4.57 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 32%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At 3D Systems

Notably, that recent purchase by Thomas Erickson is the biggest insider purchase of 3D Systems shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$4.64. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for 3D Systems share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 70.00k shares worth US$420k. On the other hand they divested 34.91k shares, for US$295k. Overall, 3D Systems insiders were net buyers during the last year. Their average price was about US$6.01. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. 3D Systems insiders own about US$18m worth of shares. That equates to 2.9% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The 3D Systems Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in 3D Systems shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for 3D Systems that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

