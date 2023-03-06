U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

3D Systems Introduces VSP® Connect to Streamline Preoperative Planning, Enable Improved Patient Outcomes

3D Systems Inc.
·5 min read
3D Systems Inc.
3D Systems Inc.

surgicalcaseportal_3dviewer

Surgeons can view patient-specific 3D models and comment on implant and guide placement at their convenience using VSP Connect to help streamline preoperative planning
Surgeons can view patient-specific 3D models and comment on implant and guide placement at their convenience using VSP Connect to help streamline preoperative planning

  • Automated workflows powered by Enhatch drive efficiencies to deliver patient-specific devices, instrumentation at scale

  • Portal improves visibility facilitating better communication, traceability, compliance

ROCK HILL, S.C., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announced VSP® Connect, a centralized, cloud-based surgical planning portal that integrates automated workflows and artificial intelligence (AI). As the latest addition to the company’s VSP surgical planning solutions, VSP Connect empowers device manufacturers and surgeons with real-time patient case visualization and improved collaboration capabilities. VSP Connect is powered by Enhatch, with whom the company entered a partnership in 2022 to scale personalized medical device delivery. The solution incorporates Enhatch’s AI and automation technologies with 3D Systems’ FDA-cleared workflows for patient-specific solutions, including advanced software, expert planning services, personalized implant and instrument design, and industry-leading 3D printers and manufacturing processes. This combination improves visibility for healthcare systems and medical device manufacturers and streamlines the preoperative planning process — helping make personalized procedures more efficient while delivering improved outcomes.

“VSP Connect is the missing link in surgical planning, bridging the gap between patient care and cutting-edge technology,” said Michael Phipps, CTO/president, Enhatch. “With Enhatch's advanced AI and automation capabilities, the portal gives surgeons the opportunity to reduce planning times and perform more patient-specific surgeries.”

3D Systems’ VSP surgical planning solutions combine best-in-class digital workflows with the industry’s broadest additive manufacturing portfolio of printers and materials to deliver comprehensive patient-matched solutions. VSP Connect enhances these capabilities through automated workflows that strengthen communication between all stakeholders (i.e., device representative, case manager, patient-specific device designer, surgeon) while facilitating compliance with industry regulations and internal accuracy protocols. With the help of AI, VSP Connect offers pre-populated designs that are tailored to both individual surgeon preferences as well as to standard types of products. The secure, cloud-based portal aggregates disparate processes to provide a single intuitive interface enabling 24/7 access to the status of a case and the ability to send notes or alerts. This seamless, end-to-end experience streamlines the preoperative planning process, from surgical planning to the production and delivery of patient-specific implants and instruments, resulting in reduced procedure times and improved patient outcomes.

“3D Systems is on a mission to transform healthcare through the use of additive manufacturing to make patient care easier and smarter,” said Benjamin Johnson, vice president, portfolio & regulatory, healthcare, 3D Systems. “With VSP Connect, we are providing access to the healthcare industry’s most complete additive manufacturing ecosystem. Combined with Enhatch technology, our unified approach makes it easier to deliver patient-specific implants and instrumentation in a more efficient, cost-effective manner. It’s part of our ongoing commitment to innovation and helps ensure our customers are at the forefront of medical device development and healthcare delivery.”

As a pioneer in personalized healthcare solutions, 3D Systems has worked with surgeons for over a decade to plan more than 150,000 patient-specific cases, and manufacture more than two million implants and instruments for 100+ CE-marked and FDA-cleared devices from its world-class, FDA-registered, ISO 13485-certified facilities in Littleton, Colorado, and Leuven, Belgium. The company will feature its solutions, including VSP Connect, in its booth (#3256) at the AAOS 2023 Annual Meeting, March 8-10 at the Venetian Convention & Expo Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, please visit the company’s website.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions, and current expectations and may include comments as to the company’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

About 3D Systems
More than 35 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading additive manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials, and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems’ solutions address a variety of advanced applications in healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace & defense, automotive, and durable goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7114060d-bc03-4c2c-9754-cb77f929e9f4

CONTACT: Investor Contact: investor.relations@3dsystems.com Media Contact:press@3dsystems.com


