U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,895.50
    -3.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,473.00
    -36.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,282.25
    +2.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,270.30
    -4.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.82
    -0.82 (-1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.40
    -13.60 (-0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    26.20
    -0.48 (-1.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2037
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4460
    -0.0140 (-0.96%)
     

  • Vix

    23.35
    -4.60 (-16.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3908
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.8710
    +0.1410 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,373.82
    +3,016.01 (+6.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    988.99
    +60.75 (+6.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,588.53
    +105.10 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,635.78
    -27.72 (-0.09%)
     

3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules Form 10-K Filing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
3D Systems Inc.
·20 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ROCK HILL, S.C., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) announced today that it will delay filing its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. The company will file a Form 12b-25, Notification of Late Filing, with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which extends the deadline to file the Form 10-K. The company confirms its plans to hold a fourth quarter and full year 2020 conference call on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

The company noted the delay in filing is primarily related to the presentation of cash flows associated with the divestiture process for its Cimatron and GibbsCam software businesses. Based on preliminary analysis, the company believes that any financial impact resulting from this review is accounted for within its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results presented below. The delayed filing has no impact on the operations of the company’s business. 3D Systems CEO, Dr. Jeff Graves commented “While we were greatly disappointed that we were not able to conclude the audit in a timely fashion, we are pleased to provide our preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020, and look forward to discussing these results and our progress in positioning 3D Systems for sustained profitable growth on our conference call tomorrow.”

Fourth Quarter Financial and Operational Results (unaudited)

  • Q4 2020 revenue of $172.7 million, compared to $168.2 million in Q4 2019 and $136.2 million in Q3 2020, representing growth of 2.6% and 26.8%, respectively

  • Double-digit revenue growth in both Healthcare and Industrial on a consecutive quarter basis

  • GAAP operating income of $0.7 million and GAAP net loss of $19.8 million

  • Restructuring and efficiency improvements drove non-GAAP operating income of $16.1 million and adjusted EBITDA margins of 13%

Full Year 2020 and Recent Business Highlights (unaudited)

  • Full year 2020 revenue of $557.2 million, compared to $636.4 million in FY 2019, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic primarily in the first half of the year

  • Introduced and began executing four-stage plan to Reorganize, Restructure, Divest, and Invest

  • Achieved target of $60M run-rate cost savings in 2020

  • Achieved significant milestone with regenerative medicine development partner, resulting in milestone payment that will be re-invested in this business

  • Closed on previously announced sale of non-core software business and paid off outstanding debt

Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

(in millions, expect per share data)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenue

$

172.7

$

168.2

$

557.2

$

636.4

Operating income (loss)

$

0.7

$

(4.7

)

$

(119.0

)

$

(57.1

)

Net loss

$

(19.8

)

$

(4.7

)

$

(149.6

)

$

(69.6

)

Basic and diluted loss per share

$

(0.16

)

$

(0.04

)

$

(1.27

)

$

(0.61

)

Non-GAAP measures for year-over-year comparisons (1)

Non-GAAP operating income

$

16.1

$

5.7

$

0.3

$

1.2

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$

10.6

$

5.5

$

(13.1

)

$

(9.6

)

Non-GAAP basic and diluted income (loss) per share

$

0.09

$

0.05

$

(0.11

)

$

(0.08

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

22.9

$

12.9

$

28.7

$

31.2

(1) See Appendix for reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP operating income (loss), net income (loss) and basic and diluted income (loss) per share.

Summary Comments

Commenting on the company’s progress in 2020, Dr. Graves said, “With our singular focus on additive manufacturing, we were pleased to deliver strong growth at the end of what was an unprecedented year. The execution of our four-stage plan to deliver increased value to our customers and shareholders, initiated in the summer of 2020, took hold and rapidly gained momentum as we moved through the second half of the year. By the fourth quarter, the results of these efforts in our two focused businesses became very clear. Our Healthcare business delivered exceptional revenue growth of 48% year-over-year, driven strongly by both dental and medical applications, while also making a significant technological breakthrough in our emerging regenerative medicine area, which will be increasingly important to our Healthcare business in the years ahead. We were also very pleased with our Industrial performance during the fourth quarter, which recorded double-digit revenue growth on a consecutive quarter basis, continuing the recovery we have seen in our markets from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our Industrial business growth reflected broad-based wins, particularly in the metals application areas, pointing to increasing demand for our products in markets like aerospace, automotive, and consumer products.

Dr. Graves continued, “Executing on our plan to drive increased efficiencies, we achieved our target of $60M in run-rate cost savings by the end of 2020. In addition, our divestiture efforts for non-core assets have been an important step in our plans to refocus on our core mission to be the leader in enabling additive manufacturing solutions for applications in growing markets that demand high-reliability products. With proceeds from our initial divestitures and positive cash flow, we will continue to look for opportunities to invest in the business, as evidenced by our recent announcement regarding our expanding regenerative medicine program.”

Dr. Graves summarized, “While 2020 will always be known as a year of great challenges, I am very proud of our efforts to focus the business on the increasingly exciting opportunities we see ahead for additive manufacturing, across both Healthcare and Industrial markets. With the progress we have made over the last year, we can now clearly see a future of exciting growth, expanding applications, and increasing profitability that will allow us to invest for the future, creating true value for our customers, our employees and our shareholders.”

Summary of Fourth Quarter Results (unaudited)

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 2.6% compared to the same period last year and increased 26.8% compared to the third quarter of 2020. The results reflect a continuing rebound in customer activity from the worst of the pandemic-related shutdowns as well as an increasing number of new applications for additive manufacturing technology. Revenue from Healthcare increased 48.0% to $86.6 million, compared to the same period last year, driven by strong sales in both dental applications and medical applications. Industrial sales decreased 21.6% to $86.0 million, compared to the same period last year, as demand, while strengthening, has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels. Compared to the third quarter of 2020, Healthcare increased 42.4% and Industrial increased 14.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Gross profit margin in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 42.0% compared to 44.1% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross profit margin was 42.9% compared to 44.3% in the same period last year.

Operating expenses decreased 9.2% to $71.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to the same period a year ago. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses were $58.0 million, a 15.8% decrease from the fourth quarter of the prior year. The lower non-GAAP operating expenses reflect savings achieved from cost restructuring activities as well as reduced hiring and lower travel expenses resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

Summary of Full-Year 2020 Results (unaudited)

Revenue for the full year 2020 decreased 12.4% compared to the prior year, primarily due to the impacts of COVID-19, the effects of which occurred most severely at the onset of the pandemic with a strong return in activity in the latter half of the year. Revenue from Healthcare increased 9.1% to $245.4 million compared to the prior year, driven by stronger sales in both dental and medical applications. Industrial sales decreased 24.2% to $311.9 million compared to the prior year, as demand has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Gross profit margin for the full year 2020 was 40.1% compared to 44.1% in the prior year. Non-GAAP gross profit margin was 42.6% compared to 44.8% in the prior year. Gross profit margin decreased primarily due to the under absorption of supply chain overhead resulting from lower production, as well as an end-of-life inventory charge of $12.4 million.

Operating expenses for the full year 2020 increased 1.4% to $342.3 million compared to the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses were $236.9 million, a 16.2% decrease from the prior year. The lower non-GAAP operating expenses reflect savings achieved from cost restructuring activities as well as reduced hiring and lower travel expenses resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

2021 Gross Profit Margin Outlook

On a non-GAAP basis, the company expects 2021 gross profit margins to be between 40% and 44%, taking into account businesses divested in 2020 and early 2021, as well as the impact of the company’s cost savings initiatives.

Financial Liquidity

At December 31, 2020, the company had cash on hand of $84.7 million, including cash in assets held for sale and restricted cash, total debt of $21.4 million and a $100 million unused revolving credit facility with approximately $62.0 million of availability based on the terms of the agreement. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the company did not issue any shares under its at-the-market equity program (“ATM Program”), which, as previously disclosed, has now been terminated.

The company closed on previously announced divestitures and used proceeds to eliminate outstanding debt, leaving its balance sheet in a net-cash position. The strengthened balance sheet and improved cost structure positions the company well to support future growth investments.

Preliminary Audit Results

In the course of preparing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020, the company discovered certain internal control deficiencies. As a result, the company will report material weaknesses in internal controls in its fiscal 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K. As of the date of this release, there have been no material misstatements identified in prior year financial statements as a result of these deficiencies, and the company expects to file its 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K no later than March 16, 2021. Please refer to the upcoming 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K for more information.

The unaudited financial data above remains subject to audit, review or other procedures by the company’s independent registered public accounting firm. As a result, actual results may differ from the anticipated results shown above.

Q4 and FY 2020 Conference Call and Webcast
The company will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss these results tomorrow morning, which may be accessed as follows:

Date: Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Listen via webcast: www.3dsystems.com/investor
Participate via telephone: 201-689-8345

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the live presentation at www.3dsystems.com/investor.


Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward looking statements can be identified by terms such as “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “estimates,” “intends,” “anticipates” or “plans” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions and current expectations and may include comments as to the company’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise.

Presentation of Information in this Press Release
3D Systems reports is financial results in accordance with GAAP. To facilitate a better understanding of the impact that strategic acquisitions, non-recurring charges and certain non-cash expenses had on its financial results, management reviews certain non-GAAP measures, including non-GAAP Operating Income, non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), non-GAAP Basic and Diluted Income (Loss) per Share, non-GAAP Gross Profit, non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin, non-GAAP SG&A Expenses and non-GAAP Operating Expenses, each of which exclude the impact of amortization of intangibles, acquisition and severance expenses, stock-based compensation expense, litigation settlements and charges related to strategic decisions and portfolio realignment, and Adjusted EBITDA, defined as non-GAAP Operating Income plus depreciation, and Adjusted EBITDA Margins to better evaluate period-over-period performance. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying schedule.

3D Systems does not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis. The company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures without unreasonable effort because 3D Systems cannot reliably forecast legal, acquisition and divestiture expenses, restructuring expenses, product end of life adjustments and goodwill impairment, which are difficult to predict and estimate. These items are inherently uncertain and depend on various factors, many of which are beyond the company’s control, and as such, any associated estimate and its impact on GAAP performance could vary materially.

About 3D Systems
More than 30 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading Additive Manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems’ solutions address a variety of advanced applications in Healthcare and Industrial markets such as Medical and Dental, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Durable Goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com

Tables Follow

3D Systems Corporation
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

(In thousands, except par value)

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

75,010

$

133,665

Accounts receivable, net of reserves — $4,392 (2020) and $8,762 (2019)

114,254

109,408

Inventories

116,667

111,106

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

33,145

18,991

Current assets held for sale

18,439

Total current assets

357,515

373,170

Property and equipment, net

75,356

92,940

Intangible assets, net

28,083

48,338

Goodwill

161,765

223,176

Right of use assets

48,620

36,890

Deferred income tax asset

6,247

5,408

Assets held for sale

31,684

Other assets, net

23,785

27,390

Total assets

$

733,055

$

807,312

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Current portion of long-term debt

$

2,051

$

2,506

Current right of use liabilities

9,534

9,569

Accounts payable

45,174

49,851

Accrued and other liabilities

69,812

63,095

Customer deposits

7,750

5,712

Deferred revenue

30,302

32,231

Current liabilities held for sale

11,107

Total current liabilities

175,730

162,964

Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs

19,218

45,215

Long-term right of use liabilities

48,469

35,402

Deferred income tax liability

4,716

4,027

Liabilities held for sale

2,952

Other liabilities

51,247

45,808

Total liabilities

302,332

293,416

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders’ equity:

Common stock, $0.001 par value, authorized 220,000 shares; issued 127,626 (2020) and 121,266 (2019)

128

120

Additional paid-in capital

1,404,964

1,371,564

Treasury stock, at cost — 3,494 shares (2020) and 3,670 shares (2019)

(22,590

)

(18,769

)

Accumulated deficit

(943,303

)

(793,709

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(8,476

)

(37,047

)

Total 3D Systems Corporation stockholders' equity

430,723

522,159

Noncontrolling interests

(8,263

)

Total stockholders’ equity

430,723

513,896

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders’ equity

$

733,055

$

807,312

3D Systems Corporation
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenue:

Products

$

112,551

$

105,111

$

332,799

$

389,337

Services

60,101

63,104

224,441

247,017

Total revenue

172,652

168,215

557,240

636,354

Cost of sales:

Products

74,610

64,157

227,681

234,581

Services

25,593

29,802

106,184

121,232

Total cost of sales

100,203

93,959

333,865

355,813

Gross profit

72,449

74,256

223,375

280,541

Operating expenses:

Selling, general and administrative

52,682

59,319

219,895

254,355

Research and development

19,036

19,636

74,143

83,290

Impairment of goodwill

48,300

Total operating expenses

71,718

78,955

342,338

337,645

Income (loss) from operations

731

(4,699

)

(118,963

)

(57,104

)

Interest and other (expense) income, net

(16,849

)

(1,222

)

(24,447

)

(7,996

)

Loss before income taxes

(16,118

)

(5,921

)

(143,410

)

(65,100

)

Provision for income taxes

(3,712

)

1,260

(6,184

)

(4,532

)

Net loss

(19,830

)

(4,661

)

(149,594

)

(69,632

)

Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

53

248

Net loss attributable to 3D Systems Corporation

$

(19,830

)

$

(4,714

)

$

(149,594

)

$

(69,880

)

Net loss per share available to 3D Systems Corporation common stockholders - basic and diluted

$

(0.16

)

$

(0.04

)

$

(1.27

)

$

(0.61

)


3D Systems Corporation
Unaudited Loss Per Share
Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Numerator for basic and diluted net loss per share:

Net loss attributable to 3D Systems Corporation

$

(19,830

)

$

(4,714

)

$

(149,594

)

$

(69,880

)

Denominator for basic and diluted net loss per share:

Weighted average shares

121,638

114,476

117,579

113,811

Net loss per share - basic and diluted

$

(0.16

)

$

(0.04

)

$

(1.27

)

$

(0.61

)

Appendix

3D Systems Corporation
Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

(in millions , except per share amounts)

2020

2019

2020

2019

GAAP Revenue - as reported

$

172.7

$

168.2

$

557.2

$

636.4

Legal, acquisition and divestiture related

(2.8

)

Non-GAAP Revenue

172.7

168.2

557.2

633.5

GAAP Cost of sales - as reported

100.2

94.0

333.9

355.8

Amortization, stock-based compensation & other

0.1

0.1

0.4

0.4

Legal, acquisition and divestiture related

0.1

0.1

0.4

4.1

Cost optimization plan, including severance costs

1.5

2.2

1.8

Product end-of-life adjustment

10.9

Non-GAAP Cost of sales

98.5

93.7

320.1

349.5

GAAP Gross Profit - as reported

72.5

74.3

223.3

280.5

Amortization, stock-based compensation & other

0.1

0.1

0.4

0.4

Legal, acquisition and divestiture related

0.1

0.1

0.4

1.2

Cost optimization plan, including severance costs

1.5

2.2

1.8

Product end-of-life adjustment

10.9

Non-GAAP Gross Profit

74.1

74.5

237.2

284.0

GAAP Gross Profit Margin

42.0

%

44.1

%

40.1

%

44.1

%

Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin

42.9

%

44.3

%

42.6

%

44.8

%

GAAP Selling, general and administrative - as reported

52.7

59.3

219.9

254.4

Amortization, stock-based compensation & other

4.0

8.1

33.0

43.4

Legal, acquisition and divestiture related

3.7

1.4

4.1

5.5

Cost optimization plan, including severance costs

6.1

0.6

19.9

5.6

Non-GAAP Selling, general and administrative

38.9

49.2

162.8

199.8

GAAP Research and development - as reported

19.0

19.6

74.1

83.3

Cost optimization plan, including severance costs

0.1

0.3

Non-GAAP Research and development

19.0

19.6

74.0

83.0

GAAP Goodwill impairment - as reported

48.3

Goodwill impairment

48.3

Non-GAAP Goodwill impairment

GAAP Operating Expenses - as reported

71.7

79.0

342.3

337.6

Amortization, stock-based compensation & other

4.0

8.1

33.0

43.4

Legal, acquisition and divestiture related

3.7

1.4

4.1

5.5

Cost optimization plan, including severance costs

6.1

0.6

20.1

5.9

Goodwill impairment

48.3

Non-GAAP Operating expenses

58.0

68.9

236.9

282.8

GAAP Operating Income - as reported

0.7

(4.7

)

(119.0

)

(57.1

)

Amortization, stock-based compensation & other

4.1

8.2

33.4

43.8

Legal, acquisition and divestiture related

3.8

1.5

4.5

6.7

Cost optimization plan, including severance costs

7.6

0.6

22.3

7.7

Product end-of-life adjustment

10.9

Goodwill impairment

48.3

Non-GAAP Operating Income

16.1

5.7

0.3

1.2

Depreciation

6.8

7.3

28.4

30.0

Adjusted EBITDA

22.9

12.9

28.7

31.2

GAAP Other Income and expense, net - as reported

(16.8

)

(1.2

)

(24.4

)

(8.0

)

Amortization, stock-based compensation & other

1.0

1.0

Legal, acquisition and divestiture related

14.0

(1.0

)

14.1

0.7

Impairment of cost-method investments

0.9

2.2

1.2

Non-GAAP Other Income and expense, net

(1.8

)

(1.3

)

(7.2

)

(6.0

)

GAAP Net Income (loss) - as reported

(19.8

)

(4.7

)

(149.6

)

(69.9

)

Amortization, stock-based compensation & other

5.1

8.2

34.4

43.9

Legal, acquisition and divestiture related

17.8

0.5

18.6

7.4

Cost optimization plan, including severance costs

7.6

0.7

22.3

7.7

Impairment of cost-method investments

0.9

2.2

1.2

Product end-of-life adjustment

10.9

Goodwill impairment

48.3

Non-GAAP Net Income (loss)

$

10.6

$

5.5

$

(13.1

)

$

(9.6

)

3D Systems Corporation
Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

Quarter Ended
December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

GAAP Net loss per share per share available to 3D Systems common stock holders - basic and diluted

$

(0.16

)

$

(0.04

)

$

(1.27

)

$

(0.61

)

Adjustments:

Amortization, stock-based compensation & other

0.05

0.07

0.30

0.39

Legal, acquisition and divestiture related

0.15

0.15

0.07

Cost optimization plan, including severance costs

0.06

0.01

0.19

0.07

Impairment of cost-method investments

0.01

0.02

0.01

Product end-of-life adjustment

0.09

Goodwill impairment

0.41

Non-GAAP Net income (loss) per share per share available to 3D Systems common stock holders - basic and diluted

$

0.09

$

0.05

$

(0.11

)

$

(0.08

)

  • Amounts in table may not foot due to rounding


Recommended Stories

  • Casino Video Games Publisher SciPlay Draws Mixed Fourth-Quarter Results

    SciPlay, a maker of casino video games for mobile and web platforms, late Monday beat Wall Street's sales target for the fourth quarter but came up short on earnings. SCPL stock fell late.

  • Baidu And Huaneng Power Partner To Create AI Services Platform

    On Monday Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) announced it had signed a memorandum of understanding with China's Huaneng Power International Inc., one of the five largest state-owned electricity generating companies in China. What Happened: Huaneng will utilize Baidu’s expertise in artificial intelligence and the internet to digitally transform its electricity and power operations into a new generation automated and intelligent financial shared services platform, according to a report. The Baidu AI and cloud computing technology will also enable Huaneng to increase its energy production, while making its operations cleaner and more environmentally friendly. Why It Matters: China’s power plants have helped it to greatly grow its economy, but are also a big cause of pollution in the country. China’s new Ministry of Ecology and Environment is focused on enacting new policies to help entities in the power and manufacturing sector digitalize operations in order to meet China’s climate goals. What’s Next: Baidu’s AI technology has helped it to land partnerships across a variety of sectors, from finance to transportation, and in January it announced a partnership with Volvo parent Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (OTC: GELYF) to create a smart electric vehicle. This recent partnership with China’s Huaneng is another step towards the Chinese government’s most recent five-year plan to completely digitalize its economy. (Photo of Shanghai, China, at night by Li Yang on Unsplash) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBlackBerry Reports Rise In Cybercrime Since Onset Of COVID-19 Pandemic4 Workday Analysts Break Down Earnings, Look Ahead To Fiscal 2022© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Stratasys Ltd (SSYS) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

    SSYS earnings call for the period ending December 31, 2020.

  • KTRA: 2Q:21 Update & Target Price Increase

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:KTRA READ THE FULL KTRA RESEARCH REPORT Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Operational and Financial Results Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) announced second quarter financial and operational results in a February 12th press release and filed its 10-Q with the SEC for its fiscal second quarter ending December 31, 2020. The reporting period included the

  • How to Retire a Millionaire Without a 401(k)

    You can retire a millionaire even if you don't have a 401(k). Find out how to hit that goal using IRAs, health savings accounts, and more.

  • Cargojet Ends the Year with a Strong Finish in the Fourth Quarter

    MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Cargojet Inc. ("Cargojet" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CJT) announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

  • Texas power cooperative files for bankruptcy, citing $1.8 billion grid debt

    The largest and oldest electric power cooperative in Texas filed for bankruptcy protection in Houston on Monday, citing a disputed $1.8 billion debt to the state's grid operator. Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc, which supplies electricity to more than 660,000 consumers across the state, is one of dozens of providers facing enormous charges stemming from a severe cold snap last month. The fallout threatens utilities and power marketers, which collectively face billions of dollars in blackout-related charges, executives said.

  • How to make sure your next stimulus check is the full $1,400

    The payments in President Biden's COVID relief plan will rely on an IRS formula.

  • 'Roaring Kitty' no longer has financial broker license: filing

    The Massachusetts financial professional who gained notoriety as GameStop bull "Roaring Kitty" is no longer a broker registered with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, according to the organization's online records. Keith Gill, known as Roaring Kitty on YouTube and DeepF***ingValue on Reddit, is no longer a registered financial broker as of Feb. 26, the FINRA records show. Gill became a central figure in a January trading frenzy in which shares of the ailing videogame retailer surged more than 1,000% in two weeks, driven by interest among retail investors in online forums.

  • Texas power crisis deepens as more companies skip payments due to grid operator

    Texas energy companies failed to pay another $345 million for electricity and other services incurred during last month's cold snap, the operator of the state's grid said on Monday. The state's deregulated electricity market was thrown into turmoil last month as 48% of its generating plants went offline, fueling up to $9,000 per megawatt hour (mwh) spot rates and $25,000 per mwh service fees. In all, electricity prices on the state's wholesale market soared by $47 billion for the about five-day period when cold weather drove up demand and generating plants failed, estimated Carrie Bivens, a vice president at Potomac Economics, which monitors the Texas power market.

  • The 7 worst things people do with their stimulus checks

    Americans could get $1,400 more from Uncle Sam — and many won't know what to do with it.

  • Fidelity’s Head of Global Macro Says Bitcoin May Have Place in Some Portfolios

    "Is it any wonder that bitcoin seems to be having its day?" Fidelity's global macro chief said.

  • Aston Martin: The billionaire building 'a British Ferrari'

    Lawrence Stroll, executive chairman of Aston Martin, told the BBC he wants to build a firm with a "luxury profile".

  • Goldman Sachs Predicts Over 50% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    Stocks started this year with heft gains, edged back last week, and now are rising again. The big tech giants led the moves, with volatility in Apple and Amazon leading the NASDAQ on its gyrations. The strategy team at investment bank Goldman Sachs have taken notice of the market shakeups, and are working out what it means for investors. According to macro strategist Gurpreet Gill, watching bond yields and stock values closely, “The rise in global yields is a reflection of improved growth prospects given encouraging vaccine progress and in the US forthcoming sizeable fiscal stimulus. [It] also signals higher inflation expectations and in turn pulled forward expectations for the timing of monetary policy normalization.” Monetary policy may be key to calming investor worries – and on that score, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress is seen as positive. In his comments to lawmakers, the head of the central bank indicated that the Fed has no intention to raise interest rates any time soon. So far, the outlook is in-line with predictions made by Goldman economist Jan Hatzius, who stated his belief earlier this year that the Fed would hold tight on rates and that 2021 will be a good year for long positions on stocks. So much for the macro outlook. At the micro level, turning to individual stocks, Goldman’s analysts have been busy locating the equities which they believe will gain should current conditions hold for the near- to mid-term. They found two stocks in particular with, in their view, 50% or higher upside potential. Using TipRanks’ database, we found out both tickers also sport a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the rest of the Street. Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) The first Goldman pick we’re looking at is Vinci Partners, an alternative investment and asset management firm based in Brazil. The company offers customers a range of services and funds, including access to hedge funds, real estate and infrastructure investment, private equity, and credit investment. Vinci boasts a global reach and a leading position in Brazil’s wealth management industry. To start the new year, Vinci went public on the NASDAQ index. VINP shares started trading on January 28, at $17.70, slightly under the company’s initial pricing of $18. The first day’s trading saw 13.87 million shares of VINP go on sale. After some 4 weeks on the public markets, Vinci has a market cap of $910 million. Covering this stock for Goldman Sachs, analyst Tito Labarta describes Vinci as a well-diversified asset platform with strong growth potential. “We think Vinci is well positioned to gain share and outpace market growth given strong competitive advantages. Vinci has one of the most diverse product offerings among its alternative asset management peers, with seven different investment strategies and 261 funds. Moreover, Vinci has outperformed its benchmarks in all strategies, having a strong track record and being recognized with awards from relevant institutions, such as Institutional Investor, Morningstar, Exame and InfoMoney. The company has developed strong communication tools to reinforce its brand and institutional presence in the Brazilian marketplace, such as podcasts, seminars, investor days with IFAs, among other participations in events and webinars," Labarta opined. In line with his upbeat outlook, Labarta rates VINP a Buy, and his $39 price target implies an impressive 141% upside potential for the year ahead. (To watch Labarta’s track record, click here) One month on the NASDAQ has brought Vinci positive attention from Wall Street’s analysts, with a 3 to 1 split in the reviews favoring Buys over Holds and giving the stock its Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. The stock is currently selling for $16.15 and its $26.75 average price target suggests it has room for ~66% growth in the next 12 months. (See VINP stock analysis at TipRanks) Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings (OCDX) Goldman Sachs analysts have also pointed out Ortho Clinical Diagnostics as a potential winner for investors. This company, a leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics, works with hospitals, clinics, labs, and blood banks around the world to deliver fast, secure, and accurate testing results. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics possesses several important ‘firsts’ in its industry: it was the first company to deliver a diagnostic test for Rh +/- blood typing, for detection of HIV and HEP-C antibodies, and more recently has been working on COVID-19 tests. Ortho is the world’s largest pure-play in vitro diagnostics company, handling over 1 million tests every day, from more than 800,000 patients around the world. Like Vinci Partners above, this company went public on January 28. The IPO saw Ortho put 76 million shares on the market, with trading on the first day opening at $15.50, below the $17 initial pricing. Even so, the IPO raised $1.22 billion in gross funds, and the over-allotment option from the underwriters brought in an additional $193 million. Goldman Sachs analyst Matthew Sykes believes the company’s past growth performance justifies a positive sentiment, and that Ortho is capable of deleveraging its balance sheet. "The key to the equity story for OCDX is successfully resetting their organic growth rate to a durable 5-7% from an historical pace of roughly flat. Given the level of profitability and potential FCF generation, if OCDX were to reset growth, they could delever the balance sheet and increase their level of inorganic and organic investments to create a durable growth algorithm," Sykes wrote. The analyst added, "The key growth driver in our view is the increase in OCDX’s lifetime customer value driven by a transition in the product set of their Clinical Lab business from a stand-alone clinical chemistry instrument to an integrated platform and ultimately to an automated platform. This transition is taking place largely within their own customer base, therefore is not dependent upon displacement, but rather serving the need of increasing throughput of a customer’s diagnostic capabilities. To this end, Sykes rates OCDX a Buy, and sets a $27 price target. At current levels, this implies a one-year upside of 51%. (To watch Sykes’ track record, click here) Ortho has a long history of delivering results for its customers, and that has Wall Street in a mood to rate the stock well. OCDX shares get a Strong Buy from the analyst consensus, based on 9 Buy reviews set since the IPO – against a just a single Hold. The average price target is $23.80, indicating ~33% upside potential from the current trading price of $17.83. (See OCDX stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • 3 Penny Stocks To Buy According To Top Stock Market Analysts

    Penny Stocks To Buy With Price Targets Up To 168% According To Analysts Maxim Group & H.C. Wainwright. There is blood in the water after last week’s (2/22/2021 - 2/26/2021) extreme volatility in the stock market, which has left investors & traders on uncertain footing. Nearly every market sector pulled back as interest rates, economic growth, stimulus, and of course, coronavirus cases were all in the public spotlight. Monday, March 1, 2021, the market opened strong, staying true to the wild volatility it has become known for. March 2021 Starts Off By Providing Clarity To Traders & Investors On Key Issues & Topics On Saturday 2/27/2021 the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for the third Covid-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ). This single-shot vaccine has begun distribution within the United States giving the public a new and 3rd choice for a Covid-19 vaccine. What’s more, over the weekend, the House passed President Biden’s Covid-19 relief package, which now goes to a vote in the Senate. The stock market seems to be reacting favorably to these events. Many Wall Street bulls have supported further growth in the market. The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett said this in his annual letter over the weekend: “Despite some severe interruptions, our country’s economic progress has been breathtaking. Our unwavering conclusion: Never bet against America.” Warren Buffett’s words seem to have rippled through the analyst community as well, with a slew of new ratings and target changes to begin the month of March. Among these analysts, H.C. Wainwright and Maxim have just issued fresh outlooks on several penny stocks to kick-off the final month of Q1 2021. According to analysts, these are the top 3 penny stocks to buy right now: Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) Penny Stocks To Buy [According To Maxim Group]: Super League Gaming (NASDAQ: SLGG) On March 1, 2021, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Super League Gaming (NASDAQ: SLGG) giving a Buy rating on the company. The firm also set a $6 price target on the penny stock suggesting a potential upside of 91% compared to its closing price on Friday (2/26/2021). Will Super League's stock manage to reach these heights? Esports has been a fast-moving and huge growth sector. Instead of building teams or developing the games themselves, Super League has taken a different approach of providing video-game-derived entertainment as well as an esports community aggregator & media distribution. Super League recently announced a partnership with Harena Data Inc. to produce and distribute video gaming and esports entertainment. [Read more] How To Buy Penny Stocks in 2021 “Harena Data is one of the best-kept secrets in video gaming and esports. They have an impressive set of initiatives dedicated to making esports and gameplay accessible to an ever-increasing global audience of players, fans, and viewers,” commented Matt Edelman, Chief Commercial Officer of Super League Gaming, in the February press release. In addition to Maxim Group’s bullish analyst rating on this penny stock, large financial institutions have also gotten behind the penny stocks. Recently both Nomis Bay Ltd and 3i, LP reported stakes in the company at the end of February 2021. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) Is A Penny Stock to Buy [According To H.C. Wainwright] Today (3/1/2021), H.C. Wainwright boosted its $2.50 price target to $3.50 for penny stock ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK). The firm currently maintains a Buy rating on this penny stock, despite the analyst’s forecast “only” being 32% higher than Friday’s (2/26/2021) closing price, ReWalk has gained some recent notoriety thanks to a few key developments which includes a capital raise of $40 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for development activities for its ReStore and Personal 6.0 devices. ReWalk also said it looks to broaden third-party payor and CMS coverage for its ReWalk Personal device and commercialize its new product lines added through distribution agreements. Further uses of proceeds also included R&D for its lightweight exo-suit technology for potential home personal health utilization for multiple indications and future generation designs for its spinal cord injury device, among other things. Obviously, a raise of this size is nothing to ignore, and since it’s going toward particular development targets, 2021 could already be ramping up in a big way for penny stock ReWalk Robotics. Top Penny Stocks To Buy Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) [According To H.C. Wainwright] One of the biotech penny stocks we’ve discussed frequently has been Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO). This biotech penny stock company has founded several other publicly traded companies. When looking at Fortress Biotech, you’ve also got to consider its related companies as they’ve indirectly impacted momentum in Fortress. [Read More] Robinhood Penny Stocks Are Trending But Are These 5 A Buy This Week? Late last week, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating on this penny stock. The firm has a $10 price target for Fortress, suggesting a forecasted upside of $168% compared to Friday’s (2/26/2021) closing price. Whether or not that is reached depends a lot on the company itself. H.C., however, isn’t the only firm with a lofty target. Dawson James boosted its $16 price target earlier in February to $21 and between the two firms, they hold the highest forecasts on Fortress. March also begins with news from one of Fortress’ related companies. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) announced the formation of an independent Scientific Advisory Board, to be built with leaders in the fields of immunotherapy, lung and skin cancers. “We are honored to have the opportunity to work with such a distinguished group of clinical and scientific leaders on the development of our pipeline products, including cosibelimab in our initial indications in skin and lung cancers, and CK-101 in lung cancer, as well as helping us identify new opportunities for development,” said James F. Oliviero, President and Chief Executive Officer of Checkpoint. Penny Stocks & Analyst Ratings Are all penny stocks with bullish analyst ratings going to go up? No, but when it comes to these penny stock ratings and targets, it should be an indicator that these penny stocks may warrant more research. Do your own due diligence before investing or trading and see if you arrive at the same bullish or bearish conclusion as these analysts do. In this case, these recent ratings on the above 3 penny stocks seem to have resonated with the market as we kick off March 2021. Photo by energepic.com from Pexels. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWill Hawaii Pass A Psilocybin Legalization Bill? Senator Chang Makes A Strong Case6 Catalysts Bank Stock Investors Should Watch In 2021© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Texas Power Firm Hit With $2.1 Billion Bill Files for Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- The largest power generation and transmission cooperative in Texas filed for bankruptcy in the wake of power outages that caused an energy crisis during the winter freeze last month.Brazos Electric Power Cooperative filed for Chapter 11 in Texas after racking up an estimated $2.1 billion in charges over seven days of the freeze. Last year, it cost cooperative members $774 million for power for all of 2020.The magnitude of the charges “could not have been reasonably anticipated or modeled” and far exceeds Brazos highest liquidity levels in recent years, Executive Vice President Clifton Karnei said in a bankruptcy court declaration. The cooperative on Feb. 25 told state grid operator the Electric Reliability Council of Texas that it wouldn’t pay the $2.1 billion sum, and Karnei resigned from Ercot’s board of directors, court papers show.Read More: Texas’s Power Market Is $1.3 Billion Short After Energy CrisisBrazos had “no choice” but to file for bankruptcy, Karnei said. Chapter 11 protection lets Brazos keep operating while it works out a plan to repay creditors. The cooperative listed assets and liabilities of as much as $10 billion each.“Brazos Electric suddenly finds itself caught in a liquidity trap that it cannot solve with its current balance sheet,” Karnei wrote in the declaration.Aside from its power bills, the cooperative has more than $2 billion of debt outstanding, spread across $1.56 billion of secured notes and about $480 million under a credit line administered by Bank of America Corp., court papers show. Brazos had A+ credit grade from Fitch Ratings and an A from S&P Global Ratings prior to the bankruptcy.Brazos, a member-owned power provider serves customers across 68 Texas counties, stretching from just north of Houston to near the Texas panhandle, court papers show.The bankruptcy is likely to be one of many after four million homes and businesses went without heat, light and water during the deep winter freeze last month, causing as much as $129 billion in economic losses. The state’s broader market set a record for the most expensive week of power in U.S. history. The impact on individual companies is only starting to emerge, with some racking up huge losses while oil and gas producers saw their output halted.Companies that failed to produce electricity were forced to buy power as prices soared. Ercot says it’s $1.3 billion short of what it needs to pay generators for what was produced. This puts huge financial pressure on utilities that managed to keep producing power, as well as those that failed.Ercot has stopped payments to some utilities as it tries to manage defaults. If the grid operator fails to completely cover defaults, the resulting costs would be passed onto all market participants.Griddy Energy LLC , a Texas retail electricity provider that came under fire after its customers received exorbitant power bills during the energy crisis last week, was barred from participating in the state’s power market on Feb. 26.The supplier charges electricity based on real-time prices in wholesale markets, therefore passing the costs straight on to consumers. Ercot revoked Griddy’s rights to conduct activity in the state’s electricity market due to nonpayment, according to a market notice seen by Bloomberg.Fitch Ratings put all retail and wholesale electric utilities operating within Ercot on rating watch negative last month, citing concerns regarding funding requirements and liquidity in the near term.The case is Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc., 21-30725, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (Houston).(Updates with financial details beginning in paragraph three.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Exports From U.S. Supertanker Port Crash to Zero From Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Crude exports from Louisiana’s offshore supertanker port tumbled to zero as Asian buyers limited purchases to manage high inventories that threaten to overwhelm storage facilities.The lack of shipments in February from the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port -- for the first time in nearly two years -- is a stark contrast from January when the facility sent out a record of nearly 15 million barrels of domestic crude to buyers in China, South Korea and India, data compiled by Bloomberg show.“Demand from Asia, and more specifically China, for U.S. crude has slowed because of high inventories in that region after recent heavy buying,” said Yuntao Liu, a London-based analyst at Energy Aspects Ltd. Purchases were also likely postponed as U.S. shipments in February would reach Chinese buyers in April, the peak of the country’s refinery maintenance season, he said.China is America’s largest customer for domestic crude. Any slowdown in Chinese appetite for oil may risk plans by U.S. drillers to restore production with crude futures prices trading around $60 a barrel and showing signs of a further recovery. The Covid-19 pandemic has devastated demand and shuttered oil wells across the nation since the start of early last year.“Interest for U.S. oil might return later in March,” said Liu. “Those supplies would arrive in China during May and June when most turnarounds are completed.”East Asia may also be shunning U.S. crude purchases ahead of meetings by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies later this week where discussions will focus on potentially unleashing barrels that had been curtailed. Supplies from LOOP are primarily medium-heavy sour crudes produced in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico that compete directly with oil from many OPEC members. A decision to revive supply could mean less interest for loadings at LOOP.“Supplies from the Middle East are the first choice for Asia,” said Liu. “It’s their base load for sour crude.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Britain’s Finance Regulator Cancels Bonus Pay for Top Officials

    (Bloomberg) -- Britain’s market regulator has decided to stop paying bonuses to its top officials as it continues to face heavy criticism for its failure to stop a multimillion-pound bond scandal that hit retail investors.Charles Randell, chair of the Financial Conduct Authority, told U.K. lawmakers on Monday that the regulator’s executive committee members won’t receive performance-related remuneration going forward. The committee’s bonuses were also canceled for 2020 and in the current financial year “despite having performed, in my view, outstandingly in its response to Covid,” Randell said.The FCA decided that “it should take this opportunity to reduce both higher pay packages for their exco members and the average levels of exco pay,” Randell said during a hearing into the FCA’s lapses overseeing London Capital & Finance Plc.Nikhil Rathi, the FCA’s new chief executive officer, said he hoped to end a culture of risk aversion that might prevent the watchdog from acting against a firm. “I think we need to be ready to be more proactive, take more interventions, recognizing that if we’re taking balanced decisions some of those may be challenged and in some cases we may lose.”“Certainly it’s my intention to move the organization in a direction where we’re willing to take more risk,” Rathi said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week

    Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown, the Legal Marijuana Industry’s Number One Curated Weekly News Recap. In This Week’s Edition, We Recap and Countdown the Top 10 Cannabis and Psychedelic Stock News Stories for the Week of February 22nd – 28th, 2021. Without further ado, let’s get started. * Yahoo Finance readers, please click here to view the full article. 10. Red White & Bloom to Enter Third Largest U.S. Cannabis Market With Acquisition of Acreage Holdings’ Florida Operations Florida’s Cannabis Market is the Third-Largest in the U.S., With 2020 Medical Marijuana Sales Exceeding $1.2 Billion Red White & Bloom (OTCQX: RWBYF) announced that the company has struck a deal with Acreage Holdings (OTCQX: ACRGF) to acquire its Florida operations. Upon closing of the deal, RWB will have operations or brands in 6 of the top 10 U.S. states, which generated combined revenue of over $8.8 billion last year. READ FULL RWB ARTICLE 9. Investing $1,000 in These 2 Psychedelic Stocks is an Absurdly Smart Move The Buzz Surrounding Psychedelic Therapies is Only Going to Grow Over Time If you feel that missed out on the cannabis stock bonanza of the last few years, don’t fret. There’s another upcoming opportunity that’s shaping up to be even bigger: psychedelics. Even though psychedelic therapies are still in their infancy, I think there are already a few promising Psychedelic Stocks, such as Compass Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS) and MindMed (OTCQB: MMEDF) that are worth a $1,000 investment. READ FULL PSYCHEDELIC STOCKS ARTICLE 8. Cannabis Earnings Roundup: Financials From the Big 4 Canadian LPs, Do the Recent Quarterly Results Justify the Lofty Share Prices? Following the Cannabis Sector’s Meteoric Rise to Start the New Year, the Big 4 Canadian LPs Have Each Reported Quarterly Earnings As a result, Cannabis investors have had the opportunity to access the up to date fundamentals of each company and determine if top Canadian Pot Stocks Aphria (NYSE: APHA), Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC), Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) are deserving of their current lofty share prices. READ FULL CANNABIS EARNINGS ARTICLE 7. Field Trip Health Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Bought Deal Public Offering Field Trip Intends to Use the Net Proceeds From the Offering for the Development of the Company’s FT-104 Novel Psychedelic Development Program, the Opening of New Field Trip Health Centers, and for Working Capital and General Corporate Purposes Field Trip Health (OTC: FTRPF) announced that, due to strong demand, it has agreed with a syndicate of underwriters led by Bloom Burton Securities, to increase the size of its previously announced $50,000,015 bought deal offering. Pursuant to the upsized deal terms, the underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 12,750,000 common shares of Field Trip, at a price of $6.50, for aggregate gross proceeds of $82,875,000. READ FULL FIELD TRIP ARTICLE 6. Wrigley Chewing Gum Heir to Take Cannabis MSO Parallel Public Via $1.9 Billion Deal Chewing Gum Heir William “Beau” Wrigley Jr., the CEO of Atlanta-Based Parallel, Struck a Mammoth Deal With an Entertainment Mogul to Take the Cannabis Multi-State Operator Public Through a Transaction That Values the Company at $1.9 Billion Ceres Acquisition Corp. – a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) co-founded by Scott “Scooter” Braun – will buy Parallel, allowing the new company to go public by taking on Ceres’ listing on Canada’s NEO Exchange. READ FULL WRIGLEY MSO ARTICLE 5. MindMed Closes Acquisition of HealthMode, a Leading Machine Learning Digital Medicine Company The Acquisition Will Help MindMed Build a Full Stack Digital Mental Health Platform for Psychedelic Medicines MindMed (OTCQB: MMEDF) reported that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of HealthMode, a digital medicine and therapeutics startup that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled digital measurement to increase the precision and speed of clinical research and patient monitoring. MindMed also announced that ex-Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) Digital Medicine Executive Dr. Daniel R. Karlin and former Google AI/ML industry veteran Bradford Cross were added to the company’s executive team. READ FULL MINDMED ARTICLE 4. Investors Have Been Flocking to This U.S. Cannabis ETF It Only Took Six Months for the Newest Cannabis ETF to Reach $1 Billion in Assets On Tuesday, AdvisorShares announced its AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis ETF (NYSE: MSOS) crossed the threshold, making it just the second Cannabis ETF to reach the mark. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE: MJ) is the other. READ FULL CANNABIS ETF ARTICLE 3. Liberty Health Sciences Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Acquisition By Ayr Wellness Shareholders Representing 57% of Issued and Outstanding Shares Voted and 95% Voted in Favour of the Transaction Ayr Strategies (OTCQX: AYRSF), a leading vertically integrated cannabis multi-state operator, and Liberty Health (OTCQX: LHSIF) announce at a special meeting, Liberty security holders voted overwhelmingly in favour of the proposed acquisition of Liberty shares by Ayr in a transaction originally announced on December 22, 2020. READ FULL AYR ARTICLE 2. MindMed Looks Bullish on Growing Acceptance of Psychedelics MindMed’s Stock is Up 937% Since March 2020 But it’s Just Getting Started MindMed (OTCQB: MMEDF)is one of the best Psychedelic Stocks out there. The excitement around the medicinal potential of Psilocybin and other Psychedelics like kratom has helped put MindMed into the spotlight and fuel strong capital appreciation. READ FULL MMED STOCK ARTICLE 1. Creso Pharma Inks Deal to Enter U.S. Cannabis Market With Established Partner The American Cannabis Market is a Major Growth Opportunity for Creso Pharma and its Planned Deal With CERES Natural Remedies Will Help the Company Establish a U.S. Presence Ahead of Likely Federal Legalization Creso Pharma (OTC: COPHF) announced that it has executed a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) with leading CBD and plant-based remedies provider CERES Natural Remedies to distribute and sell Creso’s range of CBD and hemp animal health products in the USA. CERES’ operating business, High Fidelity is Vermont’s largest independent cannabis company and through its established footprint, has generated over USD $35 million in revenue since 2013. READ FULL CRESO PHARMA ARTICLE Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelics Industry News Stories Of The WeekCannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • When You Buy A Stock, Here's How Much Cash The Company Actually Receives

    When you buy $1,000 of a company’s stock in your Robinhood account, how much of that cash goes directly to help fund the company and its business operations? The answer is $0. Where Your Cash Goes: The issue of buying shares of stock to help “save” struggling companies like GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) has come up frequently on social media since the WallStreetBets-fueled meme stock buying frenzy began in January. However, experienced investors know that publicly traded companies don’t get a dime from the cash you spend buying their shares of stock. Related Link: Kevin O'Leary Of 'Shark Tank,' Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick Talk GameStop, Bitcoin And Economic Recovery Trades Companies typically raise cash in the public market when they first go public via an initial public offering (IPO), a merger with a special acquisition company (SPAC) or a direct listing. However, once their shares are trading on the public market, any shares you buy in your brokerage account are coming directly from another shareholder who is selling, not the company itself. Aside from any trading fees you may spend on the transaction, every dollar you spend buying shares of GameStop, AMC or other stocks ends up in the brokerage account of the person or institution that sold them to you. AMC and GameStop traders on Reddit and Twitter have been celebrating their efforts to “save” these companies by buying shares of stock. In reality, the companies haven’t gotten any funds from any of the recent stock buying. How Public Companies Raise Funds: Once a company is public, it must raise capital via options such as a follow-on public offer (FPO), also known as a secondary offering. FPOs can be both dilutive or non-dilutive. A non-dilutive FPO happens when the founders or other large shareholders sell some of their shares to the public. An FPO may increase a stock’s float, or free-trading shares, but it does not increase the company’s outstanding shares or decrease its EPS. See also: How to Buy Stocks A dilutive FPO happens when a company creates new shares to sell to the public. By creating new shares, the ownership stakes of existing shareholders are decreased slightly the same way the value of a currency erodes when central banks print more money. Companies can also raise capital by borrowing money. However, the company must first find a lender that will agree on a reasonable interest rate. Many lenders don’t want to touch struggling companies like AMC and GameStop because they aren’t convinced they will be able to pay back their debts. What It Means For Meme Stocks: Despite all the publicity and wild volatility in GameStop, the company itself hasn’t actually been directly helped by all the retail buying. GameStop reportedly considered selling more shares during the January rally, but the SEC has said it would closely scrutinize any company that attempted to take advantage of the extreme trading volatility to knowingly sell overpriced shares to vulnerable investors. In June 2020, bankrupt Hertz Global Holdings Inc (OTC: HTZGQ) withdrew a proposed $500 million equity offering after the SEC cracked down on the company for potentially preying on investors. AMC, on the other hand, was able to raise $1.2 billion via debt and equity deals in January after its stock rallied more than 700%. “The irony here, of course, is that GME couldn’t even tap equity markets to take advantage of the recent short squeeze,” DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said this week. He said the so-called “dumb money” flowing into the market may not be helping the companies directly, but it is certainly making short sellers think twice. “You don’t have to be long, but betting against people who think their 10-share buy order is going to change the world is both risky and not actually a fundamentally-based investment position,” Colas said. Benzinga’s Take: GameStop hasn’t been helped directly by all the retail stock buying, but investor enthusiasm and a higher stock price definitely help more than it hurts. If GameStop can now demonstrate its army of new investors and its massive amount of free publicity has translated into improved sales and earnings numbers, the company may have several funding options open up in the near future. GameStop reports fourth-quarter earnings in late March. Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash. Latest Ratings for GME DateFirmActionFromTo Jan 2021B of A SecuritiesMaintainsUnderperform Jan 2021Telsey Advisory GroupDowngradesOutperformUnderperform Oct 2020JefferiesDowngradesBuyHold View More Analyst Ratings for GME View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy GameStop Stock Traders Should Beware The 'Law Of Twos And Threes'Kevin O'Leary Of 'Shark Tank,' Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick Talk GameStop, Bitcoin And Economic Recovery Trades© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.