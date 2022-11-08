U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,828.11
    +21.31 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,160.83
    +333.83 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,616.20
    +51.68 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,808.93
    -0.88 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.94
    -2.85 (-3.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.90
    +35.40 (+2.11%)
     

  • Silver

    21.44
    +0.52 (+2.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0077
    +0.0058 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1260
    -0.0880 (-2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1545
    +0.0033 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.6390
    -0.9360 (-0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,404.12
    -2,297.20 (-11.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    427.43
    -34.48 (-7.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.14
    +6.15 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,872.11
    +344.47 (+1.25%)
     

3D Systems Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

3D Systems Inc.
·26 min read
3D Systems Inc.
3D Systems Inc.

ROCK HILL, S.C., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter Highlights

  • Revenue of $132.3 million decreased (15.3)% compared to Q3 2021; Q3 non-GAAP revenue excluding divestitures and on a constant currency basis(1) increased 2.7%, reflecting solid demand in both the Industrial and Healthcare segments, despite supply chain and macroeconomic challenges and lower sales to certain dental market customers

  • Net loss of $(37.4) million, diluted loss per share of $(0.30), and diluted non-GAAP loss per share(1) of $(0.05)

  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $(0.3) million reflects inflationary impacts on input costs and continued investments in growth areas of our business and product portfolio

  • Cash & short-term investments of $609.4 million position the company for future growth investments.

  • Fiscal year 2022 outlook updated to tighten revenue range and to improve the outlook for non-GAAP operating expenses

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2022

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2022

Revenue Growth Rates (%) as reported

 

(15.3)

%

 

(12.8)

%

Non-GAAP Revenue Growth Rates (%) excluding divestitures

 

(3.2)

%

 

3.1

%

Non-GAAP Revenue Growth Rates (%) excluding divestitures and FX effects

 

2.7

%

 

7.6

%


 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

(in millions, except per share data)

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Revenue

 

$

132.3

 

 

$

156.1

 

 

$

405.3

 

 

$

464.8

 

Operating loss

 

$

(33.7

)

 

$

(17.2

)

 

$

(89.0

)

 

$

(29.2

)

Net (loss) income attributable to 3D Systems Corporation

 

$

(37.4

)

 

$

292.7

 

 

$

(97.2

)

 

$

328.3

 

Net (loss) income per share - diluted

 

$

(0.30

)

 

$

2.34

 

 

$

(0.77

)

 

$

2.63

 


 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

(in millions, except per share data)

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Non-GAAP measures for year-over-year comparisons (excluding divestitures)(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Revenue

 

$

132.3

 

 

$

136.7

 

$

405.3

 

 

$

393.1

Non-GAAP operating (loss) income

 

$

(5.5

)

 

$

6.0

 

$

(17.0

)

 

$

21.4

Non-GAAP net (loss) income

 

$

(6.3

)

 

$

6.5

 

$

(21.9

)

 

$

30.0

Non-GAAP (loss) income per share - diluted

 

$

(0.05

)

 

$

0.05

 

$

(0.18

)

 

$

0.24

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

(0.3

)

 

$

11.6

 

$

(1.0

)

 

$

38.4

(1) See “Presentation of Information in this Press Release” below for a description and the attached schedules in the Appendix for reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most closely comparable GAAP measure.

Summary Comments on Results

Commenting on the results, President and CEO Dr. Jeffrey Graves said, “Our third quarter results were consistent with our recent expectations.   We are seeing steady demand for our industry-leading suite of additive manufacturing solutions in core end markets such as energy, commercial space, precision micro-castings, and medical devices. However, as we had expected, the difficult global macroeconomic and geopolitical environment has put pressure on consumer discretionary spending, which led to significantly lower sales to key dental market customers during the quarter.”

Dr. Graves also noted, “Regarding our broader business, recent actions we have taken to control operating costs and to streamline our manufacturing and inventory management processes had a positive impact on the company’s profitability metrics during the third quarter.   These actions are allowing us to better navigate ongoing supply chain pressures and more efficiently deliver additive manufacturing solutions that solve our customers’ most challenging production needs.”

“Over the last two and a half years, our entire team of talented employees has worked very hard to re-make 3D Systems into a provider of end-to-end additive solutions focused on high-growth applications for industrial and healthcare markets.   With this transformation largely complete, our priorities are on operational execution and prudent investments in our broad product line of 3D printing technologies and software applications. In doing so, we are focusing on profitability and cash performance, while laying the foundation for the company to advance in exciting new directions to drive value for our customers and shareholders.   An important milestone in this regard was our announcement during the third quarter that 3D Systems has formed a new internal biotech company called Systemic Bio that will apply advanced additive manufacturing techniques to accelerate drug discovery and development.”

Dr. Graves summarized, “Although the challenging macro environment has led to slower growth in certain key end-markets such as dental, I am confident that the long-term fundamentals remain very positive for additive manufacturing, in general, and for 3D Systems in particular.   Our focus on operational execution to capitalize on our past investments remains our highest priority, while our strong balance sheet positions us well to continue investing in high margin, high growth areas of our businesses. With new opportunities for large-scale adoption of additive manufacturing opening before us, and entirely new markets being created in bioprinting, we believe we are very well positioned to deliver on our commitment to become a $1 billion revenue company in five years.”

Summary of Third Quarter Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 decreased (15.3)% to $132.3 million, primarily due to divestitures of non-core businesses during 2021. Non-GAAP revenue excluding divestitures and on a constant currency basis grew 2.7% over the same period last year. The growth of non-GAAP revenue excluding divestitures and on a constant currency basis reflects continued solid product and service demand across both business segments, offset by lower sales to select dental customers due to macroeconomic factors that are negatively impacting the market for elective dental procedures.

Industrial revenue decreased (14.6)% to $68.1 million compared to the same period last year, however, non-GAAP revenue excluding divestitures and on a constant currency basis increased 9.0% year-over-year. Healthcare revenue decreased (16.0)% to $64.2 million, compared to the same period last year, and non-GAAP revenue excluding divestitures and on a constant currency basis decreased (3.5)% year-over-year.

Gross profit margin in the third quarter of 2022 was 39.8% compared to 41.2% in the same period last year. Gross profit margin decreased primarily due to input cost inflation, divestitures, and unfavorable product mix.

Operating expenses increased 6.0% to $86.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to the same period a year ago. The higher operating expenses reflect spending in targeted areas to support future growth, including expenses from acquired businesses, research and development, and investments in corporate infrastructure, as well as a $9.0 million increase in legal and other settlement costs, partially offset by the absence of expenses from divested businesses. Non-GAAP operating expenses increased from $49.3 million in Q3 2021 to $58.3 million in Q3 2022. The higher non-GAAP operating expenses reflect spending in targeted areas to support future growth.

Revising FY 2022 Guidance

3D Systems is updating its FY 2022 guidance to significantly tighten the revenue range and to improve the outlook for reduced non-GAAP operating expenses. These changes to FY 2022 guidance are based on improved visibility into likely revenue performance during the fourth quarter of 2022 as well the impact of cost-efficiency actions.

 

 

FY 2022 Guidance as of:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

August 9, 2022

 

November 9, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue:

 

$530 - $570 million

 

$535 - $545 million

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin:

 

39% - 41%

 

39% - 41%

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses:

 

$245 - $250 million

 

$240 - $245 million

 

 

 

 

 

Our revised FY 2022 guidance assumes no significant additional changes in the macroeconomic environment that could negatively impact our business demand or disrupt our supply chain, such as a resurgence of business and/or travel restrictions related to COVID-19, geopolitical events, recession, or foreign exchange rate fluctuations.

Financial Liquidity

As of September 30, 2022, the company had cash and short-term investments on hand of $609.4 million. Cash and short-term investments have decreased $180.3 million since December 31, 2021, driven primarily by $84.7 million paid for acquisitions and equity investments, cash used in operations of $52.4 million, capital expenditures of $17.1 million, and other cash used for financing activities of $13.0 million.

Q3 2022 Conference Call and Webcast

3D Systems will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss these results tomorrow morning, which may be accessed as follows:

Date: Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Listen via webcast: www.3dsystems.com/investor
Participate via telephone: 201-689-8345

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the live presentation at www.3dsystems.com/investor.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward looking statements can be identified by terms such as “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “estimates,” “intends,” “anticipates” or “plans” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions and current expectations, may include comments as to the company’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business, and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

Presentation of Information in this Press Release

3D Systems reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. Management also reviews and reports certain non-GAAP measures, including: non-GAAP revenue excluding divestitures and on a constant currency basis (sometimes referred to as excluding divestitures and FX effects), non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross profit margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating (loss)/income, non-GAAP interest and other income/(expense), net, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP basic and diluted income (loss) per share, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin. These non-GAAP measures exclude certain special items that management does not view as part of 3D Systems’ core underlying results as they may be highly variable, may be unusual or infrequent, are difficult to predict and can distort underlying business trends and results. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures provide useful additional insight into underlying business trends and results and provide a more meaningful comparison of period-over-period results. Additionally, management uses the non-GAAP measures for planning, forecasting and evaluating business and financial performance, including allocating resources and evaluating results relative to employee compensation targets. 3D Systems’ non-GAAP measures are not calculated in accordance with or as required by GAAP and may not be calculated the same as similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should thus be considered as supplemental in nature and not considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

To calculate the non-GAAP measures, 3D Systems excludes the impact of the following items:

  • amortization of intangible assets, a non-cash expense, as 3D Systems’ intangible assets were primarily acquired in connection with business combinations;

  • costs incurred in connection with acquisitions and divestitures, such as legal, consulting and advisory fees;

  • stock-based compensation expenses, a non-cash expense;

  • restructuring charges (cost optimization plans), impairment charges, including goodwill and divestiture gains or losses;

  • certain legal costs and other settlements;

  • certain compensation expense related to the 2021 Volumetric acquisition; and

  • revenue and costs from 2021 divested businesses are excluded from 2021 reported results so the results are comparable to the current period.

Amortization of intangibles, acquisition and divestiture related costs are excluded from non-GAAP measures as the timing and magnitude of business combination transactions are not predictable, can vary significantly from period to period and the purchase price allocated to amortizable intangible assets and the related amortization period are unique to each acquisition. Amortization of intangible assets will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. While intangible assets contribute to the company’s revenue generation, the amortization of intangible assets does not directly relate to the sale of the company’s products or services. Additionally, intangible asset amortization expense typically fluctuates based on the size and timing of the company’s acquisition activity. Accordingly, the company believes excluding the amortization of intangible assets enhances the company’s and investors’ ability to compare the company’s past financial performance with its current performance and to analyze underlying business performance and trends. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to certain of our employees, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation; therefore, it is excluded from non-GAAP measures. Stock-based compensation expenses will recur in future periods. Restructuring charges (cost optimization plans), impairment charges, including goodwill and divestiture gains or losses, are excluded from non-GAAP measures as the frequency and magnitude of these activities may vary widely from period to period. Additionally, impairment charges, including goodwill, are non-cash. Certain legal costs and other settlement expenses are excluded as the timing and magnitude are not predictable and can vary from period to period distorting underlying business trends and results.   Additionally, these amounts are not included when allocating resources and evaluating results relative to employee compensation targets. Furthermore, 3D Systems excludes contingent consideration recorded as compensation expense related to the 2021 Volumetric acquisition from non-GAAP measures as management evaluates financial performance excluding this expense, which is viewed by management as similar to acquisition consideration.

The matters discussed above are tax effected, as applicable, in calculating non-GAAP net income and basic and diluted earnings per share.

Non-GAAP revenue excluding divestitures and on a constant currency basis, as used in this earnings release, means reported revenue less revenue from businesses divested in 2021 and adjusted for foreign exchange changes for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021, estimated using the same exchange rates as applied for the respective period in 2022. Non-GAAP revenue excluding divestitures and on a constant currency basis is used to assist management in the analysis of the company’s net revenue trends.

Adjusted EBITDA, defined as net income, plus income tax (provision)/benefit, interest and other income/(expense), net, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangibles, depreciation expense and other non-recurring and/or non-cash items all as described above (excluding the impact of divestitures in 2021), is used by management to evaluate performance and helps measure financial performance period-over-period.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the accompanying schedules in the Appendix.

3D Systems does not provide forward-looking guidance for certain measures on a GAAP basis. The company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP gross profit margins and non-GAAP operating expenses to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures without unreasonable effort because certain items, including legal, acquisition expenses, stock-compensation expense, intangible amortization expense, restructuring expenses, and goodwill impairment, are difficult to predict and estimate. These items are inherently uncertain and depend on various factors, many of which are beyond the company’s control, and as such, any associated estimate and its impact on GAAP performance could vary materially.

About 3D Systems

More than 35 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading Additive Manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems’ solutions address a variety of advanced applications in Healthcare and Industrial markets such as Medical and Dental, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Durable Goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com

Investor Contact: investor.relations@3dsystems.com
Media Contact: press@3dsystems.com

Tables Follow:

3D Systems Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(Unaudited)

 

(In thousands, except par value)

September 30,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

341,297

 

 

$

789,657

 

Short-term investments

 

268,097

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net of reserves — $3,049 and $2,445

 

100,310

 

 

 

106,540

 

Inventories

 

125,962

 

 

 

92,887

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

29,599

 

 

 

42,653

 

Total current assets

 

865,265

 

 

 

1,031,737

 

Property and equipment, net

 

55,942

 

 

 

57,257

 

Intangible assets, net

 

82,538

 

 

 

45,835

 

Goodwill

 

357,545

 

 

 

345,588

 

Right of use assets

 

41,810

 

 

 

46,356

 

Deferred income tax asset

 

4,337

 

 

 

5,054

 

Other assets

 

23,933

 

 

 

17,272

 

Total assets

$

1,431,370

 

 

$

1,549,099

 

LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST, AND EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Current lease liabilities

$

8,205

 

 

$

8,344

 

Accounts payable

 

53,419

 

 

 

57,366

 

Accrued and other liabilities

 

56,016

 

 

 

76,994

 

Customer deposits

 

7,089

 

 

 

7,281

 

Deferred revenue

 

27,644

 

 

 

28,027

 

Total current liabilities

 

152,373

 

 

 

178,012

 

Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs

 

448,852

 

 

 

446,859

 

Long-term lease liabilities

 

42,011

 

 

 

47,420

 

Deferred income tax liability

 

8,577

 

 

 

2,173

 

Other liabilities

 

43,647

 

 

 

32,254

 

Total liabilities

 

695,460

 

 

 

706,718

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies (Note 14)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Redeemable noncontrolling interest

 

1,654

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value, authorized 220,000 shares; shares issued and outstanding 130,419 and 128,375

 

130

 

 

 

128

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,533,340

 

 

 

1,501,210

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(718,410

)

 

 

(621,251

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(80,804

)

 

 

(37,706

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

734,256

 

 

 

842,381

 

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders’ equity

$

1,431,370

 

 

$

1,549,099

 


3D Systems Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products

$

96,337

 

 

$

108,884

 

 

$

300,662

 

 

$

311,170

 

Services

 

35,916

 

 

 

47,212

 

 

 

104,637

 

 

 

153,599

 

Total revenue

 

132,253

 

 

 

156,096

 

 

 

405,299

 

 

 

464,769

 

Cost of sales:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products

 

58,042

 

 

 

64,252

 

 

 

181,845

 

 

 

180,251

 

Services

 

21,541

 

 

 

27,529

 

 

 

63,851

 

 

 

86,958

 

Total cost of sales

 

79,583

 

 

 

91,781

 

 

 

245,696

 

 

 

267,209

 

Gross profit

 

52,670

 

 

 

64,315

 

 

 

159,603

 

 

 

197,560

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

65,579

 

 

 

65,737

 

 

 

185,398

 

 

 

176,800

 

Research and development

 

20,796

 

 

 

15,786

 

 

 

63,180

 

 

 

49,987

 

Total operating expenses

 

86,375

 

 

 

81,523

 

 

 

248,578

 

 

 

226,787

 

Loss from operations

 

(33,705

)

 

 

(17,208

)

 

 

(88,975

)

 

 

(29,227

)

Interest and other income (expense), net

 

(3,502

)

 

 

315,859

 

 

 

(5,456

)

 

 

354,396

 

(Loss) income before income taxes

 

(37,207

)

 

 

298,651

 

 

 

(94,431

)

 

 

325,169

 

(Provision) benefit for income taxes

 

(338

)

 

 

(5,995

)

 

 

(2,911

)

 

 

3,083

 

Net (loss) income before redeemable non-controlling interest

 

(37,545

)

 

 

292,656

 

 

 

(97,342

)

 

 

328,252

 

Less: net (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

 

(147

)

 

 

 

 

 

(184

)

 

 

 

Net (loss) income attributable to 3D Systems Corporation

$

(37,398

)

 

$

292,656

 

 

$

(97,158

)

 

$

328,252

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.30

)

 

$

2.39

 

 

$

(0.77

)

 

$

2.69

 

Diluted

$

(0.30

)

 

$

2.34

 

 

$

(0.77

)

 

$

2.63

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

127,991

 

 

 

122,663

 

 

 

127,478

 

 

 

122,178

 

Diluted

 

127,991

 

 

 

125,289

 

 

 

127,478

 

 

 

124,839

 


3D Systems Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(in thousands)

2022

 

2021

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

$

(97,342

)

 

$

328,252

 

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation, amortization and accretion of debt discount

 

28,264

 

 

 

26,292

 

Stock-based compensation

 

31,508

 

 

 

43,991

 

Loss on short-term investments

 

2,609

 

 

 

 

Provision for inventory obsolescence and revaluation

 

646

 

 

 

1,100

 

Loss on hedge accounting de-designation and termination

 

 

 

 

721

 

Provision for bad debts

 

329

 

 

 

620

 

(Gain) on the disposition of businesses, property, equipment and other assets

 

(365

)

 

 

(351,981

)

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes and reserve adjustments

 

1,666

 

 

 

(9,380

)

Asset impairment

 

2,359

 

 

 

 

Changes in operating accounts:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(1,513

)

 

 

(2,151

)

Inventories

 

(30,342

)

 

 

7,095

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

2,562

 

 

 

5,338

 

Accounts payable

 

(1,666

)

 

 

15,517

 

Deferred revenue and customer deposits

 

(3,468

)

 

 

5,401

 

Accrued and other liabilities

 

12,387

 

 

 

(9,859

)

All other operating activities

 

(83

)

 

 

1,696

 

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

 

(52,449

)

 

 

62,652

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(17,055

)

 

 

(14,814

)

Purchases of short-term investments

 

(384,406

)

 

 

 

Sales and maturities of short-term investments

 

112,050

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses, net of cash sold

 

 

 

 

427,664

 

Acquisitions and other investments, net of cash acquired

 

(84,705

)

 

 

(10,936

)

Other investing activities

 

 

 

 

(2,273

)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

 

(374,116

)

 

 

399,641

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Repayment of borrowings/long-term debt

 

 

 

 

(21,392

)

Debt issuance cost

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of noncontrolling interest

 

(2,300

)

 

 

(4,000

)

Taxes paid related to net-shares settlement of equity awards

 

(10,195

)

 

 

(10,386

)

Other financing activities

 

(486

)

 

 

(424

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(12,981

)

 

 

(36,202

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(7,911

)

 

 

(7,737

)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(447,457

)

 

 

418,354

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period(a)

 

789,970

 

 

 

84,711

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period(a)

$

342,513

 

 

$

503,065

 

  1. The amounts for cash and cash equivalents shown above include restricted cash of $1,216 and $313 as of September 30, 2022, and 2021, respectively, and $313, $540, as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, which were included in prepaid expenses and other assets net on the condensed consolidated balance sheet.


Appendix

3D Systems Corporation

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

 

Table 1

 

(in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022,(1)

 

GAAP

Amortization, stock-based compensation & other

Legal, acquisition and divestiture -related(2)

Cost optimization plan(2)

Impairment of cost-method investments

Non-GAAP

Revenue

$

132.3

 

 

 

 

 

$

 

$

$

132.3

 

Gross Profit

 

52.7

 

 

0.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

52.8

 

Gross Profit Margin

 

39.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

39.9

%

Operating expenses

 

86.4

 

 

(17.6

)

 

(10.2

)

 

(0.3

)

 

 

58.3

 

Operating (loss) income

 

(33.7

)

 

17.8

 

 

10.2

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

(5.5

)

Interest and other income (expense), net

 

(3.5

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.9

 

(0.6

)

Net (loss) income attributable to 3D Systems Corporation

 

(37.4

)

 

17.8

 

 

10.2

 

 

0.3

 

 

2.9

 

(6.3

)

Basic and diluted net (loss) income per share

$

(0.30

)

$

0.14

 

$

0.08

 

$

 

$

0.02

$

(0.05

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted shares outstanding

 

128.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

128.0

 

(1)Amounts in table may not foot due to rounding and percent changes have been calculated based upon rounded amounts
(2) Included are $9.7 million of estimated costs for legal and other settlements

(in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021,(1)

 

GAAP

Amortization, stock-based compensation & other

Legal, acquisition and divestiture -related

Cost optimization plan and other

Divestitures(2)

Non-GAAP

Revenue

$

156.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(19.4

)

$

136.7

 

Gross Profit

 

64.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.4

 

(9.4

)

 

55.3

 

Gross Profit Margin

 

41.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

40.5

%

Operating expenses

 

81.5

 

 

(16.1

)

 

(11.4

)

 

 

(4.7

)

 

49.3

 

Operating (loss) income

 

(17.2

)

 

16.1

 

 

11.4

 

 

0.4

 

(4.7

)

 

6.0

 

Interest and other income (expense), net

 

315.9

 

 

 

 

(315.5

)

 

 

0.9

 

 

1.3

 

Net (loss) income

 

292.7

 

 

16.1

 

 

(299.1

)

 

0.4

 

(3.6

)

 

6.5

 

Basic net (loss) income per share

 

2.39

 

 

0.13

 

 

(2.44

)

 

 

(0.03

)

 

0.05

 

Diluted net (loss) income per share

$

2.34

 

$

0.13

 

$

(2.39

)

$

$

(0.03

)

$

0.05

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic shares outstanding

 

122.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

122.7

 

Diluted shares outstanding

 

125.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

125.3

 

(1)Amounts in table may not foot due to rounding and percent changes have been calculated based upon rounded amounts
(2) Simbionix and ODM businesses were sold in the third quarter of 2021


Appendix

3D Systems Corporation

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

 

Table 2

 

(in millions, except per share data)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

 

GAAP

Amortization, stock-based compensation & other

Legal, acquisition and divestiture - related(2)

Cost optimization plan

Impairment of cost-method investments

Non-GAAP

Revenue

$

405.3

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

$

405.3

 

Gross Profit

 

159.6

 

 

0.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

160.0

 

Gross Profit Margin

 

39.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

39.5

%

Operating expenses

 

248.6

 

 

(47.3

)

 

(22.7

)

 

(1.5

)

 

 

177.0

 

Operating (loss) income

 

(89.0

)

 

47.7

 

 

22.7

 

 

1.5

 

 

 

(17.0

)

Interest and other income (expense), net

 

(5.5

)

 

 

 

0.4

 

 

 

 

2.9

 

(2.2

)

Net (loss) income attributable to 3D Systems Corporation

 

(97.2

)

 

47.7

 

 

23.1

 

 

1.5

 

 

2.9

 

(21.9

)

Basic and diluted net (loss) income per share

$

(0.77

)

$

0.37

 

$

0.18

 

$

0.01

 

$

0.02

$

(0.18

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted shares outstanding

 

127.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

127.5

 

(1)Amounts in table may not foot due to rounding and percent changes have been calculated based upon rounded amounts
(2) Included are $18.1 million of estimated costs for legal and other settlements

(in millions, except per share data)(1)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

 

GAAP

Amortization, stock-based compensation & other

Legal, acquisition and divestiture-related(2)

Cost optimization plan and other

Divestitures(3)

Non-GAAP

Revenue

$

464.8

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

(71.7

)

$

393.1

 

Gross Profit

 

197.6

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

(33.5

)

 

164.4

 

Gross Profit Margin

 

42.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

41.8

%

Operating expenses

 

226.8

 

 

(51.2

)

 

(13.6

)

 

(1.6

)

 

(17.3

)

 

143.2

 

Operating (loss) income

 

(29.2

)

 

51.5

 

 

13.6

 

 

1.6

 

 

(16.2

)

 

21.4

 

Interest and other income (expense), net

 

354.4

 

 

 

 

(354.9

)

 

 

 

1.1

 

 

0.5

 

Net income (loss)

 

328.3

 

 

51.5

 

 

(336.2

)

 

1.6

 

 

(15.1

)

 

30.0

 

Basic net income (loss) per share

 

2.69

 

 

0.42

 

 

(2.75

)

 

0.01

 

 

(0.12

)

 

0.25

 

Diluted net income (loss) per share

$

2.63

 

$

0.41

 

$

(2.69

)

$

0.01

 

$

(0.12

)

$

0.24

 

Basic shares outstanding

 

122.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

122.2

 

Diluted shares outstanding

 

124.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

124.8

 

(1)Amounts in table may not foot due to rounding and percent changes have been calculated based upon rounded amounts
(2)Includes gain from divestiture of Cimatron in interest and other income (expense), net
(3) Simbionix and ODM businesses were sold in the third quarter of 2021


Appendix

3D Systems Corporation

Non-GAAP Operating Income (excluding 2021 divestitures) to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Three and Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

Table 3

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,(1)

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,(1)

(in millions)

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Revenue - 2021 excludes revenue from divestitures

$

132.3

 

 

$

136.7

 

 

$

405.3

 

 

$

393.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Operating (loss) income

 

(5.5

)

 

 

6.0

 

 

 

(17.0

)

 

 

21.4

 

Depreciation

 

5.2

 

 

 

5.6

 

 

 

16.0

 

 

 

17.0

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(0.3

)

 

$

11.6

 

 

$

(1.0

)

 

$

38.4

 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

 

(0.2

)%

 

 

8.4

%

 

 

(0.2

)%

 

 

9.8

%

(1)Amounts in table may not foot due to rounding and percent changes have been calculated based upon rounded amounts


Appendix

3D Systems Corporation

Reconciliation of Revenue to Non-GAAP Revenue(1)

Three and Nine Months Ended September 30,

(in Millions, unaudited)

 

Table 4

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

 

Three Month Ended September 30, 2021

 

% Change

 

Constant Currency(2)

 

 

 

 

 

FX Effect(3)

 

B(W)%

Revenue, as reported

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Healthcare

$

64.2

 

$

76.4

 

(16.0)

%

 

 

 

 

Industrial

 

68.1

 

 

79.7

 

(14.6)

%

 

 

 

 

Total Revenue, as reported

$

132.3

 

$

156.1

 

(15.2)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue From Divestitures:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Healthcare

$

 

$

7.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

Industrial

 

 

 

11.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Revenue

$

 

$

19.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Revenue (Excl. Divest. and FX Effect):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Healthcare

$

64.2

 

$

68.7

 

(6.6)

%

 

$

(2.1)

 

 

(3.5)

%

Industrial

 

68.1

 

 

68.0

 

0.1

%

 

 

(6.0)

 

 

9.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Revenue (Excl. Divest. and FX Effect):

$

132.3

 

$

136.7

 

(3.2)

%

 

$

(8.1)

 

 

2.7

%


 

Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2022

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021

 

% Change

 

Constant Currency(2)

 

 

 

 

 

FX Effect(3)

 

B(W)%

Revenue, as reported

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Healthcare

$

200.3

 

$

231.7

 

(13.6)

%

 

 

 

 

Industrial

 

205.0

 

 

233.1

 

(12.1)

%

 

 

 

 

Total Revenue, as reported

$

405.3

 

$

464.8

 

(12.8)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue From Divestitures:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Healthcare

$

 

$

31.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

Industrial

 

 

 

39.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Revenue

$

 

$

71.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Revenue (Excl. Divest. and FX Effect):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Healthcare

$

200.3

 

$

199.9

 

0.2

%

 

$

(4.1

)

 

2.2

%

Industrial

 

205.0

 

 

193.2

 

6.1

%

 

 

(13.4

)

 

13.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Revenue (Excl. Divest. and FX Effect):

$

405.3

 

$

393.1

 

3.1

%

 

$

(17.5

)

 

7.6

%

(1)Amounts in table may not foot due to rounding and percent changes have been calculated based upon rounded amounts
(2) To assist in the analysis of the company’s revenue trends, the company estimated the impact of foreign exchange on year over year revenue growth by recasting revenue, excluding divestitures, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 by applying the foreign exchange rates used to translate 2021 non-US functional currency revenue to 2022 non-US functional currency revenue.
(3) FX effect is the estimated impact on “as reported” net revenue due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates


Recommended Stories

  • In the wake of 3D Systems Corporation's (NYSE:DDD) latest US$117m market cap drop, institutional owners may be forced to take severe actions

    Every investor in 3D Systems Corporation ( NYSE:DDD ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 68...

  • Northwest Natural (NWN) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Northwest Natural (NWN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 25.33% and 10.35%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why GlobalFoundries Rallied Today

    Shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) were rallying today, up 7.9% as of 2:47 p.m. ET. The semiconductor foundry company, which concentrates on specialty lagging-edge technologies mostly for mobile, auto, and industrial applications, reported stronger-than-expected growth and provided a better-than-feared outlook. In the third quarter, GlobalFoundries grew revenue 23.5% to $2.1 billion, with non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.67 growing 857% year over year and 16% quarter over quarter, and also beating expectations.

  • NortonLifeLock unveils new name, ticker symbol in wake of merger

    The company said its reformation is designed to further accelerate its innovation and aim to pave the way for the future of digital empowerment.

  • Disney stock drops after reporting earnings miss, wider streaming loss

    Disney reported its fiscal fourth quarter earnings on Tuesday after market close. Here's what to know.

  • Why Nio Stock Hit the Brakes Today

    Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were falling today on several bits of news that are causing pessimism among investors. An analyst cut his price target for Nio's stock today, just a few days after a new report said that China isn't rolling back its strict zero-COVID policy. All of the news worried some investors, pushing the EV stock down 4.1% as of 10:57 a.m. ET.

  • Sabra Healthcare (SBRA) Q3 FFO and Revenues Miss Estimates

    Sabra (SBRA) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of -5.26% and 10.61%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Shares of Coinbase, MicroStrategy, and Riot Blockchain Are Falling Today

    The entire crypto industry, from cryptocurrencies to crypto stocks, was incredibly volatile this morning amid rumors that the large crypto exchange FTX was facing insolvency. Then, after a run on the exchange, FTX struck a deal to sell its non-U.S. operations to the crypto exchange Binance. The Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) miner and business intelligence company MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) also saw its shares trade as much as 17% lower today before cutting those losses in half.

  • Tesla Stock Won’t Stop Dropping. Here’s How Low It Could Go.

    Tesla selling pressure just won't let up. Blame it on Twitter. Unless something changes, investors are in for more pain, according to traders.

  • Omega Healthcare Investors Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

    Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$239.4m (down 15...

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Gaining Today

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) continues to show signs that its business is normalizing, and investors are taking note. It's been a rough few years for Boeing, as the company has flown through both issues with its 737 MAX and then the pandemic. Boeing is now looking to boost deliveries in order to increase cash flow and pay down some of the billions in added debt it took on during the crisis to make sure it survived.

  • Should You Exit Your Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy underperformed its benchmark index. The overall stock selection impacted the performance of the strategy in the quarter. The strategy also posted losses in […]

  • Goldman Sachs’ Cheap Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss Goldman Sachs’ cheap dividend stocks. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and the firm’s outlook on dividend stocks, and go directly to read Goldman Sachs’ 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks. Growth tech stocks have dominated the market for years due to their innovative products and services. However, […]

  • 2 Penny Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Penny stocks, defined as equities that trade at under $5 per share, have a bad reputation within many investing circles. Scores of promising early-stage companies have seen their share prices tumble into penny stock territory this year. Which of these newly minted penny stocks offer the most compelling risk-to-reward ratios?

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a central nervous system disorder specialist, is having a good day today. Although Axsome's management spent quite a bit of time discussing the commercial prospects of the excessive daytime sleepiness medication Sunosi during this latest earnings call, Wall Street and the company's shareholders alike are primarily interested in the ongoing commercial launch of Auvelity. Auvelity, which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration earlier this year as a novel treatment for major depressive disorder, became commercially available on Oct. 20.

  • Twilio Management Drops a Bomb on Investors!

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) management dropped a bomb on investors by updating their long-term revenue growth outlook. The new guidance caught investors off-guard, which prompted a great deal of selling in Twilio stock.

  • Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Revenues

    Shockwave Medical's (SWAV) third-quarter results reflect robust revenue growth and expansion in gross margin.

  • Broadmark Realty (BRMK) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Broadmark Realty (BRMK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -25% and 9.40%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Crypto sell-off sparked by FTX’s agreement to Binance buyout

    Yahoo Finance reporter David Hollerith details the news that crypto exchange Binance has agreed to buy its rival FTX.com and how it's triggered a sell-off in the crypto space.

  • MannKind (MNKD) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    MannKind (MNKD) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 40% and 35.08%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?