U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.95
    +2.88 (+3.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,906.20
    +6.40 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1312
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3603
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7320
    -0.2430 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,075.78
    -47.44 (-0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.74
    -65.05 (-6.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.33
    -29.29 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

3D Systems & Saremco Dental AG Enter Strategic Partnership to Advance Digital Dentistry

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
3D Systems Inc.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DDD
    Watchlist
3D Systems Inc.
3D Systems Inc.

Saremco CROWNTEC Material

Employing CROWNTEC as part of the NextDent digital dentistry solution enables production of permanent crowns that are 30% stronger than those produced using previous generations of C&amp;B materials while reducing material waste.
Employing CROWNTEC as part of the NextDent digital dentistry solution enables production of permanent crowns that are 30% stronger than those produced using previous generations of C&B materials while reducing material waste.

  • Expanding distribution of Saremco’s industry-leading CROWNTEC™ material to U.S. for 3D printing permanent crowns with superior properties

  • Producing permanent crowns with CROWNTEC & NextDent® 5100 digital dentistry solution 30% stronger than previous generation C&B resins

  • Leveraging deep expertise of both organizations intended to accelerate R&D, time-to-market

ROCK HILL, S.C. and REBSTEIN, Switzerland, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) and Saremco Dental AG announced a strategic partnership to accelerate innovation in digital dentistry. This effort brings together the power of 3D Systems’ industry-leading NextDent® digital dentistry solution with Saremco’s materials science expertise - enabling dental laboratories and clinics to address a variety of indications with unparalleled accuracy, repeatability, productivity, and lower total cost. To facilitate these capabilities, the companies are also announcing the immediate availability of CROWNTEC material to be used with 3D Systems’ award-winning NextDent 5100 dental 3D printer and industry-leading software for the production of patient-specific permanent crowns.

CROWNTEC is recognized as a new generation of composite resin that can be used to additively manufacture biocompatible permanent restorations including crowns, inlays, onlays, veneers, and artificial teeth for dentures. This CE-marked Class IIa material, which also recently received 510(k) clearance is offered in a variety of shades to match the patient’s teeth for a natural-looking aesthetic. It does not contain any volatile organic compounds thus contributing to CROWNTEC’s excellent biocompatible properties. Employing CROWNTEC as part of the NextDent digital dentistry solution enables dental laboratories and clinics to produce these dental devices that are 30% stronger than those produced using previous generations of crown & bridge (C&B) materials while reducing material waste.

“Our goal is to enable dental professionals to become more efficient and by doing so, ultimately improve patient outcomes,” said Stef Vanneste, vice president and general manager, dental, 3D Systems. “3D Systems has established itself as the leader in digital dentistry solutions which includes our extensive portfolio of NextDent materials. As we innovate to meet our customers’ application needs, this strategic partnership plays a key role in helping to enhance our materials portfolio. In Saremco, we found a partner that not only shares our values and beliefs in regard to innovation but also possesses expertise in digital dentistry. Their CROWNTEC material is a strong complement to our NextDent material portfolio, and is yet another step in helping dental professionals improve patient outcomes.”

“The pursuit of continuous innovation is our primary focus,” said Franca Schmid, owner and chief executive officer, Saremco Dental. “For over 30 years, we have specialized in the development of light-curing resins for restorative dentistry. In recent years, we have been able to transfer our extensive know-how in the field of light curing to 3D printing technology and successfully develop it further. Especially with CROWNTEC’s superior physical properties, and wide range of indications we reached a new milestone. We are therefore particularly pleased about the strategic cooperation with 3D Systems, a partner with strong sales and innovation capacities. Furthermore, 3D Systems offers the entire digital workflow and thus excellently complements our resin-focused orientation.”

CROWNTEC is available to 3D Systems’ NextDent digital dentistry solution customers in the United States, European Union, and select other markets (depending on regulatory approvals) in five shades including CROWNTEC, SW (bleach-color), B1, A1, A2, and A3. CROWNTEC complements 3D Systems’ materials portfolio of 30 unique NextDent resins – the largest number available from any dental 3D printing material supplier. The portfolio includes NextDent C&B Micro Filled Hybrid (MFH) – a biocompatible Class IIa material developed for creating provisional crowns, bridges, and artificial teeth. With the addition of CROWNTEC, dental laboratories and clinics now have access to an ideal aesthetic solution for these indications, with the advantage of being able to produce permanent crowns.

3D Systems will showcase a variety of applications at Lab Day Chicago 2022. Attendees are invited to visit the company’s booth to learn more about its technology portfolio including the NextDent 5100, DMP Flex 200, ProJet® MJP 2500 Plus, ProX® 800, and associated materials. Attendees are also welcome to join the company’s session – “What's New? 3D Systems Presents the Latest News and Expected Releases for 3D Printers, NextDent Materials and Applications” – Thursday, February 24, 4 – 5:30 pm in the Comiskey Room to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions, and current expectations and may include comments as to the company’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. 3D Systems and Saremco undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

About 3D Systems
More than 30 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading additive manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials, and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems’ solutions address a variety of advanced applications in healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace & defense, automotive, and durable goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com.

About Saremco Dental AG
Saremco Dental AG specializes in the development, production, and distribution of high-quality light-curing resins for dentistry. The product range is comprised of several composites, adhesives, and 3D printing resins. Saremco focuses particularly on the biocompatibility without compromising functionality. The privately-held Swiss company is characterized by an enormously high level of innovation and has repeatedly established itself as a pioneer with its products. Saremco sells its products in more than 40 countries worldwide.

3D Systems Corporation
333 Three D Systems Circle
Rock Hill, SC 29730
www.3dsystems.com
NYSE:DDD

Investor Contact: investor.relations@3dsystems.com
Media Contact: press@3dsystems.com

Saremco Dental AG
Gewerbestrasse 4
CH-9445 Rebstein
www.saremco.ch

Media Contact: info@saremco.ch

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ad34a37-9760-4148-931a-129bcb94b9a5





Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall; Russia's Putin Recognizes Ukraine Separatist Regions

    Futures tumbled: Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine separatist regions as independent. Doubts grew of a Biden-Putin summit.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Presidents Day 2022.

    Presidents Day 2022 is here. Some exchanges are closed over the long weekend. Here are the hours for the stock market today.

  • U.S., Europe Rebuke Putin for Separatist Decree: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree officially recognizing two self-proclaimed separatist republics in eastern Ukraine, a move that likely torpedoes European-mediated peace talks and further escalates tensions with the West. It drew immediate condemnation from the the U.S. as well as the European Union, including states in the bloc’s far east.Most Read from BloombergEurope Condemns Putin’s Separatist Recognition: Ukraine UpdateKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Put

  • Rouble sinks, stocks plunge as Russia recognises Ukraine breakaway regions

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The rouble tanked on Monday, slipping past 80 against the dollar, while stocks plunged to their lowest in over a year as Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the immediate recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. Putin signed a decree recognising the breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, upping the ante in a regional crisis the West fears could erupt into war. The rouble fell to as low as 80.0650 against the dollar during Putin's lengthy televised address to the Russian nation but pared some losses as Putin announced his decision, which he said would find support among Russian people.

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • GM Discreetly Abandons Its In-House Amazon

    General Motors is doing its big spring cleaning sooner than expected. The Detroit giant, which no doubt wants to avoid being distracted in the coming months when it delivers the Cadillac Lyriq -- its competitor to Tesla's Model Y and Ford's Mustang Mach-E -- has decided to empty his drawers right now. The automotive group has decided to disconnect this app, which allowed owners of GM vehicles (Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick) to order and pay for goods and services while driving.

  • ‘I’m in dire need of help.’ I have $140K in student loans, and recently had to quit my job making $125K because I have anxiety. What should I do?

    Now I’m making nearly 50% less of what I was making before and I’m currently in a Chapter 13 bankruptcy. Please tell me how I can get assistance with my student loans. Need help with student loans or other debt?

  • Tech investors are suffering the second stocks rout of the COVID pandemic—and Wall Street thinks it could get far worse

    "There are many more dangerously overvalued and unprofitable companies whose stocks could fall much further, and some even to zero," one investment pro warns.

  • 3 Highly Profitable Stocks to Buy That Wall Street Thinks Can Soar 80% to 90%

    Their businesses continue to make lots of money. And analysts think the stocks could make investors a lot of money, too.

  • Allianz Fires Fund Managers After Multibillion-Dollar Blowup

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEurope Condemns Putin’s Separatist Recognition: Ukraine UpdateKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesAllianz SE dismissed two people responsible for managing a suite of hedge funds that allegedly lost investors billions of dollars and prompted probes by U.S.

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX Wants to Split Its Shares

    Is SpaceX a victim of its own success? The stock price was at $560 per SpaceX share at the time. According to a report from CNBC, SpaceX is proposing to its privatel-held shareholders to split their shares in a 10-for-1 ratio.

  • Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    This is seemingly what's happened with three great growth stocks of late. In retrospect, it can't be too surprising that Shopify shares(NYSE: SHOP) have tumbled from their November's peak near $1,763 to their current price of $660 with a big piece of the loss taking shape just last week.

  • Mohamed El-Erian details 'fundamental change to the marketplace' as the Fed moves

    The Federal Reserve shaking up of its $9 trillion balance sheet entails "a fundamental change to the marketplace," says Mohamed El-Erian.

  • Housing prices and interest rates ‘aren’t going back down,’ expert says

    Mortgage rates surged to the highest level in two years, leaving homebuyers on high alert as further increases loom.

  • SpaceX launches Starlink satellites as Florida sees short break in cadence

    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket boosted the latest batch of Starlink internet satellites from Florida early Monday, marking the last launch of February.

  • Investing $20,000 in These 5 Stocks Could Give You $6,000 in Annual Income

    Dividend stocks provide an excellent way to put your money to work -- especially with certain stocks. Investing $20,000 in each of these five stocks could give you roughly $6,000 in annual income. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) offers them both.

  • 'Growth' stocks still not cheap, cautions JPMorgan

    Tech-dominated "growth" stocks are still not cheap despite some sharp falls over the last six months, analysts at U.S. investment bank JPMorgan cautioned on Monday. JPMorgan's analysts estimate that on average tech firms that are yet to even make a profit have lost 30% of their value since peaks around September last year, while 'fintech' firms which focus on tech-savvy banking apps and tools have dropped 40%. "As Growth stocks weakened of late, they derated, but are still not outright cheap," JPMorgan's analysts said in a note to clients, adding that banks and commodity-linked stocks which have rallied this year thanks to rising oil and metals prices or interest rates were still "far from expensive".

  • How Much Of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Do Insiders Own?

    Every investor in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NRXP ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • China Tells Banks, State Firms to Report Exposure to Jack Ma’s Ant

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities told the nation’s biggest state-owned firms and banks to start a fresh round of checks on their financial exposure and other links to Ant Group Co., renewing scrutiny of billionaire Jack Ma’s financial empire, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergEurope Condemns Putin’s Separatist Recognition: Ukraine UpdateKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets Wr