3D Technology Market by Application and Geography (Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026) - 49% of Growth to Originate from North America

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D TECHNOLOGY MARKET value is set to grow by USD 218.71 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. Moreover, the Y-O-Y growth rate of 2022 is estimated at 18.52%. One of the key factors driving the global 3D technology market growth is the increasing product launches, strategic collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions. Some of the recent examples are - In April 2021, the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, based in Charleston, applied for US FDA approval for its 3D-printed hearing aids. On 23 May 2022, ION Geophysical Corporation announced its awarding of the Gem Wide Azimuth 3D acquisition contract in the Mediterranean Sea. In November 2020, Stryker acquired 3D printed ankle implant specialist Wright Medical. This acquisition will enhance Stryker global market position in trauma and extremities. Such activities are expected to drive the market's growth during the forecast period.

One of the key challenges to the global 3D technology market growth is the lack of efficient system operators and the unemployment issue. Process industries are currently deploying industrial automation technologies, such as 3D technology, to enhance productivity and efficiency. Thus, several employee unions are apprehensive of technological incorporation as they fear that this will directly impact human employment due to a shortage of efficient operators. However, 3D systems assist in the production of high-quality products at low operational costs. Thus, the real scenario is in stark contrast to the general perception of loss of employment. The vast industrial expertise of these employees, along with automated technologies, will help them bargain for better skilled and high-paying positions in the end-user industries. Technavio expects this perception to continue to be a challenge for end-user industries, which may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

3D Technology Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Geography

3D Technology Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our report covers the following areas:

3D Technology Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

3D Systems Corp.

American Paper Optics LLC

Autodesk Inc.

Barco NV

Desktop Metal Inc.

Dolby Laboratories Inc.

EnvisionTEC GmBH

FARO Technologies Inc.

Hexagon AB

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

Nikon Corp.

Optomec Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Renishaw Plc

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corp.

Sony Group Corp.

Stratasys Ltd.

Vicon Motion Systems Ltd.

The 3D technology market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product launches, strategic collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to compete in the market.

3D Technology Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist 3D technology market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the 3D technology market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the 3D technology market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D technology market vendors

3D Technology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.89% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 218.71 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3D Systems Corp., American Paper Optics LLC, Autodesk Inc., Barco NV, Desktop Metal Inc., Dolby Laboratories Inc., EnvisionTEC GmBH, FARO Technologies Inc., Hexagon AB, Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Nikon Corp., Optomec Inc., Panasonic Corp., Renishaw Plc, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Sony Group Corp., Stratasys Ltd., and Vicon Motion Systems Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Media and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Military and defence - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 3D Systems Corp.

10.4 American Paper Optics LLC

10.5 Autodesk Inc.

10.6 Desktop Metal Inc.

10.7 Dolby Laboratories Inc.

10.8 Hexagon AB

10.9 Koninklijke Philips NV

10.10 Panasonic Corp.

10.11 Stratasys Ltd.

10.12 Vicon Motion Systems Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

Demand for infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS): The ongoing migration from on-premise infrastructure to cloud-based services is having an impact on the revenues of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of servers, albeit the adverse impact on them is slightly milder than the effect on storage equipment. The emergence of IaaS has had a strong impact on the IT hardware market. The biggest advantage of IaaS is that it allows enterprises to scale operations or introduce innovations in the workflow without the need to make substantial investments in storage and servers for the traditional on-premise hardware environment. At the same time, cloud-focused infrastructure spending is expected to increase in terms of server, disk storage, and networking hardware.

