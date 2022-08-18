U.S. markets open in 9 hours 21 minutes

3D Technology Market by Application and Geography (Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026) - 49% of Growth to Originate from North America

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D TECHNOLOGY MARKET value is set to grow by USD 218.71 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. Moreover, the Y-O-Y growth rate of 2022 is estimated at 18.52%. One of the key factors driving the global 3D technology market growth is the increasing product launches, strategic collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions. Some of the recent examples are - In April 2021, the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, based in Charleston, applied for US FDA approval for its 3D-printed hearing aids. On 23 May 2022, ION Geophysical Corporation announced its awarding of the Gem Wide Azimuth 3D acquisition contract in the Mediterranean Sea. In November 2020, Stryker acquired 3D printed ankle implant specialist Wright Medical. This acquisition will enhance Stryker global market position in trauma and extremities. Such activities are expected to drive the market's growth during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled 3D Technology Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

One of the key challenges to the global 3D technology market growth is the lack of efficient system operators and the unemployment issue. Process industries are currently deploying industrial automation technologies, such as 3D technology, to enhance productivity and efficiency. Thus, several employee unions are apprehensive of technological incorporation as they fear that this will directly impact human employment due to a shortage of efficient operators. However, 3D systems assist in the production of high-quality products at low operational costs. Thus, the real scenario is in stark contrast to the general perception of loss of employment. The vast industrial expertise of these employees, along with automated technologies, will help them bargain for better skilled and high-paying positions in the end-user industries. Technavio expects this perception to continue to be a challenge for end-user industries, which may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

3D Technology Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

Browse Summary of the 3D TECHNOLOGY MARKET Research Report to Learn More

3D Technology Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our report covers the following areas:

3D Technology Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

  • 3D Systems Corp.

  • American Paper Optics LLC

  • Autodesk Inc.

  • Barco NV

  • Desktop Metal Inc.

  • Dolby Laboratories Inc.

  • EnvisionTEC GmBH

  • FARO Technologies Inc.

  • Hexagon AB

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • Nikon Corp.

  • Optomec Inc.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Renishaw Plc

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Sharp Corp.

  • Sony Group Corp.

  • Stratasys Ltd.

  • Vicon Motion Systems Ltd.

The 3D technology market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product launches, strategic collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to compete in the market.

3D Technology Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist 3D technology market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the 3D technology market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the 3D technology market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D technology market vendors

DOWNLOAD 3D TECHNOLOGY SAMPLE REPORT for FREE to Gain Further Insights

Related Reports:

Browse Summary of the 3D PRINTING MARKET IN HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY Research Report by Technology, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The market value is set to grow by USD 2.53 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 18% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The 3D printing market in healthcare industry is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Browse Summary of the 3D SCANNER MARKET Research Report by Technology, End-user, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The market value is set to grow by USD 2.53 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 18% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. 36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for 3D scanners in APAC.

3D Technology Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.89%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 218.71 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

18.52

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 49%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3D Systems Corp., American Paper Optics LLC, Autodesk Inc., Barco NV, Desktop Metal Inc., Dolby Laboratories Inc., EnvisionTEC GmBH, FARO Technologies Inc., Hexagon AB, Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Nikon Corp., Optomec Inc., Panasonic Corp., Renishaw Plc, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Sony Group Corp., Stratasys Ltd., and Vicon Motion Systems Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MARKET" Research Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Media and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Military and defence - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 3D Systems Corp.

  • 10.4 American Paper Optics LLC

  • 10.5 Autodesk Inc.

  • 10.6 Desktop Metal Inc.

  • 10.7 Dolby Laboratories Inc.

  • 10.8 Hexagon AB

  • 10.9 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 10.10 Panasonic Corp.

  • 10.11 Stratasys Ltd.

  • 10.12 Vicon Motion Systems Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

  • Demand for infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS): The ongoing migration from on-premise infrastructure to cloud-based services is having an impact on the revenues of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of servers, albeit the adverse impact on them is slightly milder than the effect on storage equipment. The emergence of IaaS has had a strong impact on the IT hardware market. The biggest advantage of IaaS is that it allows enterprises to scale operations or introduce innovations in the workflow without the need to make substantial investments in storage and servers for the traditional on-premise hardware environment. At the same time, cloud-focused infrastructure spending is expected to increase in terms of server, disk storage, and networking hardware.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3d-technology-market-by-application-and-geography-forecast-and-analysis-2022-2026---49-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-301605216.html

SOURCE Technavio

