U.S. markets open in 7 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,633.75
    -19.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,215.00
    -138.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,038.75
    -62.75 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,696.80
    -9.90 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.01
    -0.63 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,694.60
    -14.70 (-0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    19.76
    -0.49 (-2.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9720
    -0.0023 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.36
    +0.84 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1061
    -0.0037 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.3950
    +0.0650 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,411.65
    +0.29 (+0.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.02
    -12.01 (-2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,991.09
    -6.18 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

3D Vascular Ultrasound Imaging Market to record USD 344.17 Mn incremental growth; North America to have a significant share -- Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Vascular Ultrasound Imaging Market Growth By Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis - 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market size will grow by USD 344.17 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.08% during the forecast period. The report expects the market to observe strong growth in North America over the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for 3D vascular ultrasound imaging in the region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market growth across regions, new product launches, successful strategies adopted by vendors, major revenue-generating segments, and much more. Download Sample PDF Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D Vascular Ultrasound Imaging Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D Vascular Ultrasound Imaging Market 2022-2026

Technavio categorizes the global 3D vascular ultrasound imaging devices market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent, global healthcare equipment market covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables that are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases.

The global 3D vascular ultrasound monitoring market is fragmented with the presence of several established regional and international players. The vendors operating in the market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as launching innovative products and engaging in M&A activities to remain competitive and gain an edge over their rivals. The report identifies BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Chison Medical Technologies Co. Ltd., ContextVision AB, Digirad Corp., Esaote Spa, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co, Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Piur imaging GmbH, Promed Technology Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics Co. Ltd, Shimadzu Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, and Toposens GmbH s some of the major market participants. Request Sample Report Here

The increasing use of virtual reality (VR) devices in the healthcare industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the presence of stringent regulatory processes might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

3D Vascular Ultrasound Imaging Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global 3D vascular ultrasound imaging market is segmented as below:

  • Application

The market growth in the vascular imaging segment will be significant over the forecast period. The increasing use of vascular imaging in assessing changes in vasculature, which take place in people with Alzheimer's disease and aneurysms, is driving the growth of the segment.

  • Geography

42% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. The increasing demand for 3D systems in the healthcare industry is driving the growth of the regional market. The US and Canada are the key markets for 3D vascular ultrasound imaging in North America. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The 3D vascular ultrasound imaging market report covers the following areas:

3D Vascular Ultrasound Imaging Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist 3d vascular ultrasound imaging market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the 3d vascular ultrasound imaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the 3d vascular ultrasound imaging market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 3d vascular ultrasound imaging market vendors

Related Reports:

3D Vascular Ultrasound Imaging Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.08%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 344.17 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.88

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Chison Medical Technologies Co. Ltd., ContextVision AB, Digirad Corp., Esaote Spa, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co, Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Piur imaging GmbH, Promed Technology Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics Co. Ltd, Shimadzu Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, and Toposens GmbH

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Vascular imaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Fetal cardiac - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Gynecology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Opthalmology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Canon Inc.

  • 10.4 Carestream Health Inc.

  • 10.5 ContextVision AB

  • 10.6 Digirad Corp.

  • 10.7 Esaote Spa

  • 10.8 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

  • 10.9 General Electric Co

  • 10.10 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 10.11 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 10.12 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global 3D Vascular Ultrasound Imaging Market 2022-2026
Global 3D Vascular Ultrasound Imaging Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3d-vascular-ultrasound-imaging-market-to-record-usd-344-17-mn-incremental-growth-north-america-to-have-a-significant-share--technavio-301643684.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Walmart Makes a Huge Grocery Move, Amazon Drops Key Technology

    Usually Amazon is the tech leader, but Walmart may actually have an edge that will help customers get what they want faster.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy on OPEC's Latest Move

    Oil prices have bounced around quite a bit this year. Brent oil, the global-pricing benchmark, started 2022 below $80 a barrel before soaring into the $120s following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With the prospect of higher oil prices, we asked some of our energy contributors what oil stocks they believe are best positioned to capitalize following OPEC's bold move.

  • China Is Dominating The Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market

    The global electric vehicle battery market is booming, and China is leading the charge, accounting for six of the world’s top ten EV battery producers

  • Exxon Mobil Is Overheated After Slew of Positive Developments

    Oil prices can be pretty unpredictable, impacting energy stocks

  • Beware: You Could Lose Your 401(k)

    Employer-sponsored retirement plans are one of the best ways for working Americans to build wealth. They offer tax advantages, allow your money to grow over time and many employers even match your contributions. But the job market is changing and … Continue reading → The post Can You Lose Your 401(k)? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Altria Could Win With E-Cigs This Time

    The looming demise of Juul Labs represents a big opportunity for tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO) to reenter the electronic cigarette market. Having previously given up its own ambitious e-cig growth strategy in exchange for an ownership stake in Juul, which at the time was an industry colossus with a 75% market share, Altria has watched the value of its $13 billion investment go up in smoke. At the end of June, the cigarette maker had written down the value of Juul to a meager $450 million, a 96% loss in value.

  • Not Ready to Go Full EV? Some Car Companies Bet Bigger on Hybrids

    Auto buyers’ appetite for battery-powered vehicles is helping elevate demand for their evolutionary predecessor, the gas-electric vehicle.

  • Why Buying Copper Stocks Is a No-Brainer

    The bull-and-bear debate around the prospects for copper and copper mining stocks, like Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX), continues to rage on. On the other hand, the bulls argue that both the demand and supply are favorable for the copper industry over the long term.

  • Demanding employees turn on their webcams is a human rights violation, Dutch Court rules

    When Florida-based Chetu hired a telemarketer in the Netherlands, the company demanded the employee turn on his webcam. The employee wasn't happy with being monitored "for 9 hours per day," in a program that included screen-sharing and streaming his webcam.

  • 3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

    The three stocks that stood out to me are Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE). The company is a third-party manufacturer for chip leaders like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and dozens of other companies designing their own chips.

  • China Says Biden’s New Chip Technology Curbs Will Harm Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- China criticized expanded US restrictions on its access to semiconductor technology, saying they’ll harm supply chains and the world economy.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForcePutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityPresident Joe Biden administration announced the export curbs on Frid

  • The dark side of remote work shows it's not as great as it appears

    Remote workers are more financially anxious than their hybrid or in-person peers, a new study finds.

  • Oil falls as investors take profit on China demand concerns

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Monday, snapping five days of gains, as investors took profits after a report on slowing economic activity in China, the world's biggest crude importer, re-ignited concerns about falling global fuel demand. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery declined by as much as 1.1% and was at $91.84 a barrel, down 80 cents, or 0.9%. Services activity in China during September contracted for the first time in four months as COVID-19 restrictions hit demand and business confidence, data showed on Saturday.

  • Rivian Recalls Nearly All of Its Vehicles Due to Loose Fasteners

    Auto maker says an improperly installed fastener could cause excess wheel tilt and a potential loss of steering control.

  • Google's finally talking about its Mandiant acquisition – here's what they said

    Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is finally sounding off on its blockbuster $5.4 billion acquisition of cybersecurity firm Mandiant, expressing the extent of the company's ambitions in the sector.

  • How to Retire Comfortably at 57

    Choosing the right age for retirement means understanding all the planning that's required beforehand, as well as what you may need to do afterward if you retire early. The way you shape your financial plan can be very different if … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 57: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here Are the Few Stock-Fund Managers Who Managed to Post Gains Over the Past Year

    The winning manager believes that we’re in the midst of a massive economic and market transformation

  • Should You Invest in Annuities During Inflation?

    There are many financial products you can choose to invest in as a part of your retirement portfolio. One of the most complex is an annuity, which is a product that requires a premium payment up front in exchange for … Continue reading → The post Are Annuities Safe to Invest In? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Meta intentionally violated state campaign ad law 822 times, judge finds

    Facebook parent Meta's fines for violating Washington state campaign finance rules could be tripled after a King County Superior Court judge found the violations were intentional.

  • 10 Most Valuable Internet Companies in 2000 vs. Today

    In this article, we will take a look at 10 of the most valuable internet companies today versus in 2000. If you want to see some more of the most valuable internet companies today versus 2000, go directly to 5 Most Valuable Internet Companies in 2000 vs. Today. The 10 most valuable internet companies have […]