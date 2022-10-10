3D Vascular Ultrasound Imaging Market to record USD 344.17 Mn incremental growth; North America to have a significant share -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " 3D Vascular Ultrasound Imaging Market Growth By Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis - 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market size will grow by USD 344.17 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.08% during the forecast period. The report expects the market to observe strong growth in North America over the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for 3D vascular ultrasound imaging in the region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market growth across regions, new product launches, successful strategies adopted by vendors, major revenue-generating segments, and much more. Download Sample PDF Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D Vascular Ultrasound Imaging Market 2022-2026

Technavio categorizes the global 3D vascular ultrasound imaging devices market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent, global healthcare equipment market covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables that are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases.

The global 3D vascular ultrasound monitoring market is fragmented with the presence of several established regional and international players. The vendors operating in the market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as launching innovative products and engaging in M&A activities to remain competitive and gain an edge over their rivals. The report identifies BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Chison Medical Technologies Co. Ltd., ContextVision AB, Digirad Corp., Esaote Spa, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co, Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Piur imaging GmbH, Promed Technology Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics Co. Ltd, Shimadzu Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, and Toposens GmbH s some of the major market participants. Request Sample Report Here

The increasing use of virtual reality (VR) devices in the healthcare industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the presence of stringent regulatory processes might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

3D Vascular Ultrasound Imaging Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global 3D vascular ultrasound imaging market is segmented as below:

Application

The market growth in the vascular imaging segment will be significant over the forecast period. The increasing use of vascular imaging in assessing changes in vasculature, which take place in people with Alzheimer's disease and aneurysms, is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

42% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. The increasing demand for 3D systems in the healthcare industry is driving the growth of the regional market. The US and Canada are the key markets for 3D vascular ultrasound imaging in North America. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The 3D vascular ultrasound imaging market report covers the following areas:

3D Vascular Ultrasound Imaging Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist 3d vascular ultrasound imaging market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the 3d vascular ultrasound imaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the 3d vascular ultrasound imaging market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 3d vascular ultrasound imaging market vendors

Related Reports:

3D Vascular Ultrasound Imaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.08% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 344.17 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.88 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Chison Medical Technologies Co. Ltd., ContextVision AB, Digirad Corp., Esaote Spa, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co, Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Piur imaging GmbH, Promed Technology Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics Co. Ltd, Shimadzu Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, and Toposens GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Vascular imaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Fetal cardiac - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Gynecology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Opthalmology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Canon Inc.

10.4 Carestream Health Inc.

10.5 ContextVision AB

10.6 Digirad Corp.

10.7 Esaote Spa

10.8 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

10.9 General Electric Co

10.10 Hitachi Ltd.

10.11 Koninklijke Philips NV

10.12 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global 3D Vascular Ultrasound Imaging Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3d-vascular-ultrasound-imaging-market-to-record-usd-344-17-mn-incremental-growth-north-america-to-have-a-significant-share--technavio-301643684.html

SOURCE Technavio