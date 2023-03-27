U.S. markets open in 3 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,015.00
    +13.75 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,547.00
    +113.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,905.25
    +15.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,758.30
    +10.60 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.56
    +0.30 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,960.40
    -23.40 (-1.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    -0.23 (-1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0769
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.27
    -0.34 (-1.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2251
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.3910
    +0.6900 (+0.53%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,933.13
    +256.66 (+0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    607.29
    -11.10 (-1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,441.55
    +36.10 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,476.87
    +91.62 (+0.33%)
     

3DX Industries, Inc. is Eligible for JCP Certification Following NIST Assessment

3DX Industries, Inc.
·2 min read
3DX Industries, Inc.
3DX Industries, Inc.

SEATTLE, WA, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- 3DX Industries, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a NIST assessment which allows the company to be eligible for JCP Certification. As a precision manufacturing company, 3DX Industries, Inc. has the capability to produce a wide range of products using both additive and subtractive manufacturing processes.

NIST SP800-171 is a codification of the requirements that any non-Federal computer system must follow in order to store, process, or transmit Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) or provide security protection for such systems.

The Joint Certification Program (JCP) is the only DOD (Department of Defense) agency that reviews and certifies, which is a requirement for companies to do business with the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) as an approved vendor. Once approved for JCP Certification, 3DX Industries, Inc. will be able to conduct business with the DLA as an approved vendor, which requires a NIST score to access proposals in the defense sector.

"We are delighted to have received a successful NIST score and to be eligible for JCP Certification," said Harold Blackwell, Head of Government Contracts at 3DX Industries, Inc. "This is a significant achievement for our company, and we are eager to pursue business opportunities with the DLA.”

The approval of the JCP Certification is expected in the coming months, and 3DX Industries, Inc. is looking forward to continuing to provide innovative solutions to government clients while contributing to the success of the defense industry.

About the Company: 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCM: DDDX) is an OTCM traded advanced manufacturing company capable of producing a wide range of products using additive and subtractive manufacturing processes. Our growth strategy includes utilizing cutting edge technology to enhance manufacturing techniques combined with traditional manufacturing services as well as product design, engineering and assembly services to its customers.

Safe Harbor: 3DX encourages those interested in our Company to rely only on information included in our filings. Statements released by 3DX Industries, Inc. that are not purely historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's expectations, hopes, intentions, and strategies for the future. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance. The company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risk factors include but are not limited to general economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors as discussed in the company's filings. The company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

For additional information please contact:

3DX Industries, Inc.
6920 Salashan Parkway Suite D-101
Ferndale WA 98248
Telephone: 360-366-8858
Email: info@3dxindustries.com

Visit the 3DX Industries, Inc. website at www.3dxindustries.com. Information included on the Company's website is not incorporated herein by reference or otherwise.


Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba Co-Founder Jack Ma Returns to China After a Year Away

    The billionaire’s trip home after a year away comes as Beijing winds down a tech crackdown that hit entrepreneurs’ confidence.

  • I'm 50. Is This Enough Money to Have in My 401(k) Right Now?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Big Companies Choose Who Is Laid Off

    In the current economic environment, a final decision can take weeks, according to executives and corporate advisers. With layoffs that target corporate staff, department heads often take the lead and human resources troubleshoots their lists, which can lead to intense debate and multiple rewrites. “There is no good way to do this,” said Gregory DeLapp, a human-resources executive who spent much of his career at the steel and materials manufacturer Carpenter Technology in Pennsylvania, where he helped conduct layoffs.

  • This Table Explains 2023's IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD)

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I'm Retired But Want to Work Still. What Are My Options?

    Retired people need to stay busy and it never hurts to make extra cash, especially when you're on a fixed income. If you're thinking of working while retired, let's go over some of the best part-time jobs for retirees. Here are … Continue reading → The post 9 Best Part-Time Jobs for Retirees appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dunkin' Has a New Weapon in Its War With Starbucks

    Starbucks undoubtedly has the largest market share of the coffee business. While Dunkin' is a major player in the coffee business, it has over 8,500 locations in the United States, the company says. Starbucks has over 15,800 locations across the country, according to Statista.

  • South Korea to Surpass China in Chip Machine Spending Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea is forecast to overtake China in spending on advanced chipmaking equipment next year in a sign of US export controls reshaping global supply chains for semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewKorea will likely increase its inves

  • Oil gains some ground as investors assess banks, Russia

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday as investors assessed efforts by authorities to rein in concerns over the global banking system while Russian President Vladimir Putin's plans to place tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus ratcheted up tensions in Europe. Brent crude futures were up 30 cents, or 0.4%, to $75.29 a barrel at 0900 GMT. West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude was up 28 cents, or 0.4% at $69.54 a barrel.

  • Most Americans Retire at This Age

    Determining when to retire can be tough. There are various factors to consider, including your financial situation, your health, and the lifestyle you wish to enjoy once you retire. While the decision of when to retire is personal to you, … Continue reading → The post When Do People Retire on Average appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Some workers are worried that ChatGPT will replace their jobs. They might be right

    ChatGPT and other generative AI tools are starting to see more widespread adoption. That has some workers worried.

  • Microsoft, Google, Amazon Look to Generative AI to Lift Cloud Businesses

    The three largest cloud companies— Amazon.com Microsoft and Alphabet Google—have put the potential of new, so-called generative AI at the center of their sales pitches to try to capitalize on the explosion in interest in applications like the viral chatbot ChatGPT. Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella has made presentations at sales meetings in the company’s Redmond, Wash., headquarters and New York office on how companies can increase efficiency using AI through its Azure cloud, said people familiar with the matter. Google said this month that it would sell access to one of its largest AI programs, the Pathways Language Model, to software developers using the company’s cloud services.

  • Is There Actually an RMD Cut-Off Age?

    Required minimum distributions (RMDs) are the minimum amount that you must withdraw from certain tax-advantaged retirement accounts. They begin at age 72 or 73, depending on your circumstances and continue indefinitely. There is, unfortunately, no age when RMDs stop. You … Continue reading → The post At What Age Do RMDs Stop? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Banking Crisis Has Triggered Capital Flight From Oil To Gold

    Oil traders ran for the exit during the last major sell off in oil, and now the latest Commitment of Traders report has revealed where that oil money flowed to

  • Does the Rule of 55 Apply to My Retirement Situation?

    Employer-sponsored, tax-deferred retirement plans like 401(k)s and 403(b)s have rules about when you can access your funds. As a general rule, if you withdraw funds before age 59 ½, you'll trigger an IRS tax penalty of 10%. The good news … Continue reading → The post What Is the Rule of 55 and How Does It Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • America's biggest bank bought $1.3M worth of nickel — but it was actually just a big bag of rocks. Here are 3 ways to invest in the hot commodity. (And do it legally)

    Apparently, even the price of stones has skyrocketed.

  • Why Chinese Apps Are the Favorites of Young Americans

    It isn’t just the algorithms, but a competitive, user-oriented culture boosting apps such as TikTok, Shein and Temu.

  • Target Making Huge Move to Delight Its Customers

    Target has always relied on its certain undefinable magic. Yes, the company has invested in digital and delivery, but the core of the company remains its brick-and-mortar presence and CEO Brian Cornell fully understands that. Target's remodels have been market-specific revamps of its stores.

  • Labor market: Workers are getting two jobs amid inflation, says industry watcher

    'What we actually think is happening is that you’re going back to a time where people had two jobs,' Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com told Yahoo Finance Live.

  • Aerospace Executives Go to Trial Over Alleged No-Poach Deals

    The Justice Department is still trying to win its first trial over alleged criminal labor-market collusion.

  • Britain’s electric car fate is sealed without homegrown batteries

    With the Spring Budget only just in the rearview mirror, Treasury officials are already putting the finishing touches on a new set-piece event: Green Day.