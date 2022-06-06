U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

3G to Host Upcoming Webinar with Transport Experts from Parade.ai and FreightWaves discussing the brokerage tech transformation

3Gtms
·2 min read
3Gtms
3Gtms

–This live webinar will touch on ways brokers can balance digital transformation without losing sight of a personalized customer experience–

SHELTON, Conn., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3G, a leading multi-mode TMS provider for mid to large size 3PLs, forwarders, brokers and shippers, will host the webinar: Freight Brokers Tech Transformation: The Human Technology Balance on June 16th at 2 p.m. EDT. 3G Vice President of Corporate Development, JP Wiggins, will lead the discussion and be joined by Lindsay Watt, from Parade.ai, a top capacity management company, and FreightWaves market expert, Zach Strickland. Registration is open now.

“Covid exposed many holes in our supply chain and most shippers have responded by rapidly digitizing their supply chain processes,” said Wiggins. “This includes shipping, and it’s why every freight broker and 3PL needs to have a digital transformation strategy. Even smaller shippers are putting together fully digital ecosystems that you’re either going to be a part of or be left out.”

The webinar will guide attendees through methods brokers can take to balance technological innovation while providing a top-notch personalized experience for their customer. Attendees will learn how implementing digital tools can help streamline operations and increase carrier re-use. Wiggins, Strickland and Watt will also discuss the business benefits of carrier selection and booking automation, as well as the economic impact automation brings to brokers and 3PLs.

Parade and 3G recently announced a partnership, combining Parade’s capacity management with 3G’s execution workflows to facilitate scalable growth for brokers. Parade adds intelligent capacity management to a freight broker’s execution workflow to automatically qualify carriers, post to load boards and match loads to capacity, all within 3G’s TMS.

Ahead of the webinar, 3G started the conversation with FreightWaves and partners discussing brokerage digital transformation and its ability to strengthen a personalized customer experience. Read it, here.

About 3G

3G is a leading provider of cloud-based end-to-end transportation management software (TMS) for omnichannel shippers, e-commerce companies, 3PLs, and freight brokers. Our solutions include 3Gtms, our multi-modal transportation planning, optimization, execution, and settlement system; and Pacejet, our advanced multi-carrier shipping software. For more information, visit www.3gtms.com.

Media Contact
Tyler Thornton
LeadCoverage
tyler@leadcoverage.com



    India's surprise ban on wheat exports has prompted rice traders to increase purchases and place unusual orders for longer-dated deliveries, fearing the world's top rice exporter may restrict those shipments as well, four exporters told Reuters. In the last two weeks, traders have signed contracts to export 1 million tonnes of rice for shipments from June through September and are opening letters of credit (LCs) quickly after signing deals to ensure the contracted quantity will be sent even if India restricts exports, the people said. Those forward purchases come on top of roughly 9.6 million tonnes of rice already shipped out of India this year - in line with record 2021 shipments - and may reduce the amount of grain available for other buyers during the coming months as loading schedules fill.