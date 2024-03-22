3GenLove opens a second location in the SouthCoast for all things body, mind and soul.

DARTMOUTH — First in Kilburn Mill, then to Westport, now 3GenLove has opened a second location in Dartmouth.

Featuring over 100 curated small businesses, owner Amanda Alcaidinho said the store offers monthly classes and events, reiki trainings and various healing services such as reiki and crystal healing, tarot reading, aura reading, and Akashic Record readings.

"We are a one-stop-shop for all your mind, body and soul needs," said Alcaidinho, who added that the Westport location also features a Tranquility Trove, a dedicated space for relaxation, reflection and mindfulness.

Amanda Alcaidinho, owner, center, Arianna Cortes, smallest owner in the 3 generations, and Kayla Conner, left, cut the ribbon into the new Dartmouth space.

Alcaidinho said the idea of 3GenLove was inspired by her love for small businesses and her desire to provide them with a platform to showcase their products.

"I have a passion for supporting small businesses and I wanted to create a space where they can shine," she said.

The store has created a community of diverse New Bedford area entrepreneurs, offering them a physical space to display their products without the worry of owning their own brick-and-mortar location.

Expanding the 3GenLove mission into Dartmouth

And now she hopes to do the same in Dartmouth, located in Units A & B at 102 State Road.

"I wasn't even looking. It kind of just fell into my lap in a way. The owner of the space had visited the Westport location and liked the concept of how I helped small businesses and reached out to me to see if I wanted to see the space in Dartmouth and I just went for it," Alcaidinho said.

3GenLove's in-house service providers of Dartmouth, left, Stephanie Medeiros, Opal Moon Healing reiki practitioner, Amanda Alcaidinho, owner and Tranquility Trove provider Michelle Scott, right, Michi Tarot tarot reader.

"We are going to open a few different do-it-yourself classes where customers can sit in the back area on the couches and learn skills like crocheting and knitting."

Alcaidinho said it has been awesome to see everybody that's come along into the store, all the different businesses and how it's grown and flourished.

"It has been really amazing," she added. "We really do try and support as many small businesses as we can. We're trying to give them a space for their items without having to worry about all of the overhead of having a brick and mortar location."

Inside 3GenLove's Dartmouth location.

When visiting, people leave not only with a special find from one of the small businesses but also with a sense of community and inner peace — the mission of the 3GenLove.

Alcaidinho said she hopes that people continue to take away this feeling when they visit both shops.

"We want to focus on the fact that there are 50 more businesses inside, all unique and interconnected with each other," she said.

