3i Group's (LON:III) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of 3i Group plc (LON:III) has announced that the dividend on 12th of January will be increased to £0.265, which will be 14% higher than last year's payment of £0.233 which covered the same period. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 2.5%, which is below the industry average.

See our latest analysis for 3i Group

3i Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Based on the last payment, 3i Group was paying only paying out a fraction of earnings, but the payment was a massive 102% of cash flows. A cash payout ratio this high could put the dividend under pressure and force the company to reduce it in the future if it were to run into tough times.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 10.8%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 16%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

3i Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from £0.081 total annually to £0.53. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 21% over that duration. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. 3i Group has impressed us by growing EPS at 24% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Our Thoughts On 3i Group's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We don't think 3i Group is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for 3i Group (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.