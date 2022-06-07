3iQ launches 3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin Feeder ETF and 3iQ CoinShares Ether Feeder ETF with lowest fee structure on market

Canada's first and largest digital asset investment fund manager, 3iQ, launches two crypto ETFs in Australia with the lowest fee structure currently available in Australia

3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin Feeder ETF (the Bitcoin ETF) (ticker: BT3Q) and the 3iQ CoinShares Ether Feeder ETF (the Ether ETF) (ticker: ET3Q) today list on Cboe

Both ETFs are domiciled in Australia and will act as a 'feeder fund' providing access to the 3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin ETF and the 3iQ CoinShares Ether ETF in Canada, offering a dual regulated fund structure

The funds provide exposure to the daily price movements of the U.S. dollar price movement of the underlying crypto asset and 3iQ currently has the lowest tracking errors amongst digital asset-based ETFs in Canada

SYDNEY, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3iQ Digital Asset Management (3iQ), is pleased to announce the launch of the 3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin Feeder ETF (the Bitcoin ETF) (ticker: BT3Q) and the 3iQ CoinShares Ether Feeder ETF (the Ether ETF) (ticker: ET3Q), both of which will commence trading on Cboe today. The Bitcoin ETF and the Ether ETF leverage 3iQ's deep level of experience in managing funds invested in cryptocurrencies.

The Bitcoin ETF and the Ether ETF aim to provide investors with exposure to bitcoin and ether, respectively, and the daily price movements of the U.S. dollar price of underlying crypto asset and the opportunity for potential long-term capital growth. Units of both ETFs are available for purchase in Australian dollars.

3iQ will list both funds with the lowest fee structure available in Australia, with a total management expense ratio of 1.20%. In addition, 3iQ is offering a three-month management fee waiver.

Each of these ETFs is domiciled in Australia and acts as a 'feeder fund' giving investors access to the 3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin ETF and the 3iQ CoinShares Ether ETF, respectively, both of which are domiciled in Canada (together, the Underlying ETFs) and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Underlying ETFs invest in long-term holdings of bitcoin and ether, respectively, purchased from bitcoin/ether exchanges and OTC trading counterparties vetted by 3iQ, in order to provide investors with a convenient, simpler alternative to a direct investment in bitcoin/ether. An investment in the 3iQ Australian ETFs eliminates the need for investors to set up digital asset wallets in order to obtain exposure to bitcoin and ether and provides them with an institutional quality custodian solution to oversee crypto security protocols.

The Trust Company (RE) Services Limited (ABN 45 003 278 831; AFSL no. 235150), which is part of Perpetual, has been appointed as Responsible Entity for the Bitcoin ETF and Ether ETF.

Investing in the 3iQ Australian ETFs offers a range of benefits which includes the following:

Access to 3iQ's deep experience and expertise in digital asset investments: 3iQ was founded in 2012 and is Canada's first, and largest, investment fund manager to manage a public bitcoin and ether investment fund

Transparent costs and risk mitigation when compared with buying, holding and selling bitcoin/ether at a digital asset trading platform or through opening an individual digital asset wallet that supports the cryptocurrency

Liquidity through trading on Cboe and daily redemption of units

Dual regulated fund structure, with the Australian ETFs subject to regulation in Australia, and the Underlying ETFs subject to regulation in Canada

Historically, one of the lowest tracking errors amongst digital asset-based ETFs in Canada

Fred Pye, Chairman and CEO of 3iQ commented "We are delighted to launch the 3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin Feeder ETF and the 3iQ CoinShares Ether Feeder ETF on the Cboe today. Our ETFs gives retail and institutional investors regulated access to the digital asset market, providing a safer alternative to a direct investment in cryptocurrencies. 3iQ is one of the oldest and largest digital asset managers in the world and we now manage over AUS$1.8 billion in crypto assets, our experience and knowledge in the space provides investors with unparalleled crypto investment solutions."

There are risks associated with investing in cryptocurrency-based products. These products are considered very high risk and investors should carefully assess their risk profile and seek their own financial advice before investing. Any potential investor should consider the latest product disclosure statement for the Bitcoin ETF and the Ether ETF before deciding whether to acquire, or continue to hold, an investment in these funds.

Both the Bitcoin ETF and Ether ETF are available for investment either on Cboe through a stockbroker or online broking account.

For further information please visit the 3iQ Digital Asset Management website (3iq-au.com)

About 3iQ

Founded in 2012, 3iQ Corp. (3iQ) is Canada's largest digital asset investment fund manager that offers investors convenient and familiar investment products to gain exposure to digital assets. 3iQ is the Investment Manager of the 3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin Feeder ETF and the 3iQ CoinShares Ether Feeder ETF.

3iQ was incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act on July 9, 2012. 3iQ is appointed as a corporate authorized representative (no. 001296524) of Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited (ABN 99 000 341 533; AFSL no. 392673) and is registered in Australia as a foreign company ARBN 655 771 010. The Trust Company (RE) Services Limited as responsible entity of each Fund has appointed 3iQ as the Investment Manager 3iQ is also the trustee and manager of the Underlying ETFs.

This communication has been prepared by 3iQ Corp. (ARBN 655771010) (3iQ), a Corporate Authorised Representative (No. 001296524) of Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited (ACN 000 341 533) AFSL 392673 and issued by The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited (ABN 45 003 278 831, AFSL 235 150) (Perpetual) which is the responsible entity of, and issuer of units in the 3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin Feeder ETF (ARSN 656 935938) and the 3iQ CoinShares Ether Feeder ETF (ARSN 656 937 325) (the Funds). 3iQ is the investment manager of the Funds.

This document provides general information only and does not take into account your individual objectives, financial situation, needs or circumstances. Before making any investment decision, you should assess whether the material is appropriate for you and obtain financial advice tailored to you having regard to your individual objectives, financial situation, needs and circumstances.

Any potential investor should consider the latest product disclosure statement for each Fund before deciding whether to acquire, or continue to hold, an investment in the Funds. A copy of the PDS for each Fund is available on 3iQ's website: www 3iQ-au.com. A Target Market Determination for each Fund, which sets out the class of consumers that comprise the target market for the relevant Fund is available at www 3iQ-au.com. An investment in crypto and digital-type currencies and assets or associated exposures should be considered very highly risk. The value or return of an investment will fluctuate and investors may lose some or all of their investment. For further details of the risks of investing, please see section 5 of the PDS. Before investing in the Funds, investors should carefully consider the risks associated with an investment in the Funds and obtain financial advice to assess their level of risk appetite and whether an investment in the Funds is suitable for their objectives, financial situation and needs. To the extent permitted by law, no liability is accepted for any loss or damage as a result of any reliance on this information. Neither 3iQ or Perpetual guarantees repayment of capital or any particular rate of return from the Funds. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

3iQ, its officer, employees and agents believe that the information in this document and the sources on which the information is based (which may be sourced from third parties) are correct as at the date of publication. Whilst every effort is taken to ensure the information in this document is accurate, its accuracy, reliability or completeness is not guaranteed.

Neither 3iQ nor Perpetual guarantee repayment of capital or any particular rate of return from the Funds. Past performance is not an indication of future performance. The performance of the Fund is not guaranteed by 3iQ or any other person. 3iQ does not give any representation or warranty as to the reliability, completeness or accuracy of the information contained on this document. To the extent permitted by law neither Perpetual or 3iQ accepts liability for any errors or omissions in, or loss from reliance on, the information herein.

This document may contain certain forward-looking statements with respect to the Funds. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that because of their nature may cause the actual results or performance of the Funds to be materially different from the results or performance expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements are based on numerous assumptions, which may not be reasonable, and are not guarantees or predictions of future performance. No representation is made that any of these statements or forecasts will come to pass or that any forecast result will be achieved, or that there is a reasonable basis for any of these statements or forecasts.

