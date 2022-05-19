U.S. markets close in 2 hours 15 minutes

3iQ Names Mark Connors as Head of Research

·4 min read

TORONTO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3iQ Corp (3iQ) announced that Mark Connors has been appointed the firm's Head of Research.

In this role, Connors will be responsible for leading 3iQ's internal and external research around the global firm's portfolio management, risk management and digital asset investment exposures. Connors joins 3iQ with over 30 years of investment management experience in portfolio management, risk management and most recently as Credit Suisse's Global Head of Portfolio & Risk Advisory.

"We are thrilled to have Mark's extraordinary skillset and acumen for this important position in 3iQ's senior leadership," said Chris Matta, President of 3iQ Digital Assets (US). "As both our firm and the digital assets ecosystem continues to grow and innovate, we believe Mark's experience and expertise establish him as the ideal leader for driving our research capabilities."

In addition to Credit Suisse, Connors' portfolio and risk management experience includes senior risk roles at the multi-strategy fund Diamondback Capital as well as Strategic Value Partners in various capacities including Head of Fixed Income, Currency & Commodity (FICC) Risk, and Counterparty Credit Risk and as Co-Chair of the Diamondback's Investment Risk Committee. Connors also traded a capital structure arbitrage book at CIBC World Markets which served as the cornerstone strategy for the hedge fund Maystone Partners, which he co-founded and ran from 2002 through 2005.

"It's a privilege to join 3iQ and be at the forefront of their solutions which seek to serve all investor types including institutions, family offices, RIAs and wealth management platforms," said Connors. "I look forward to working alongside our portfolio management and leadership teams as blockchain technology and digital assets continue to advance at an extraordinary pace in today's global markets environment."

As the crypto marketplace evolves, the firm continues to innovate and partner with industry

leaders to expand its offerings. 3iQ Corp launched a diversified multi-token crypto fund in 2018 and North America's first exchange-listed Bitcoin and Ether funds in 2020. In 2021, 3iQ launched Bitcoin and Ether ETFs available for Canadian investors, and also listed The Bitcoin Fund on Nasdaq Dubai, the first exchange listed digital asset-based fund in the Middle East. In December 2021, 3iQ Digital Assets (US) launched a new digital asset separately managed account (SMA) and model portfolio solution, the 3iQ Digital Managed Account Platform (Q-MAP).

About 3iQ Corp

Founded in 2012, 3iQ Corp. (3iQ) is Canada's largest digital asset investment fund manager with more than USD $2.0 billion in assets under management (as of April 29, 2022). In 2020, 3iQ became the first Canadian investment fund manager to offer bitcoin and ether closed end funds on the Toronto Stock Exchange. More recently, 3iQ launched bitcoin and ether ETFs in collaboration with CoinShares, and the Middle East's first exchange listed bitcoin fund on Nasdaq Dubai. In December 2021, 3iQ US launched a new digital asset separately managed account (SMA) and model portfolio solution, the 3iQ Digital Managed Account Platform (Q-MAP). 3iQ continues to expand its global footprint with innovative investment solutions for institutional investors.

For more information about 3iQ:
Visit us at 3iQ.ca
Follow us on Twitter @3iQ_corp
Follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/3iq-corp/ 
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/3iQDigitalAssetManagement

MEDIA CONTACT: 

3iQ:
Ryan Graham
JConnelly
862-777-4274
RGraham@jconnelly.com

Important Disclosure

This press release is for informational and educational purposes only and is intended for a US audience only. The information contained herein is NOT and should NOT be considered to be any of the following: investment advice or investment research; a solicitation, offer, or recommendation to sell or buy any specific asset, strategy, product, or program; or legal, tax, or other advice. The purchase of cryptocurrency is speculative and involves a high degree of risk and should be undertaken only by individuals whose experience allows them to evaluate the risks of such an investment, whose financial resources are sufficient to enable them to bear the economic risks of their purchase for an extended period of time, and who can afford a significant or entire loss of the value of those assets.  Performance of the SMA strategies may be highly volatile and there can be no guarantees that the SMA strategies' objectives will be achieved. 3iQ US is neither registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission nor any US state regulator as an investment adviser or in any other capacity. The Bitcoin Fund, the Ether Fund, the 3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin ETF and the 3iQ CoinShares Ether ETF are managed by 3iQ Digital Asset Management, the parent of 3iQ US, and are NOT available to residents of the United States.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3iq-names-mark-connors-as-head-of-research-301551474.html

SOURCE 3iQ

