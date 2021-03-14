U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,943.34
    +4.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,778.64
    +293.04 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,319.86
    -78.84 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,352.79
    +14.25 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.56
    -0.46 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.80
    +3.20 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    26.01
    -0.18 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1950
    -0.0034 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    +0.1080 (+7.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3916
    -0.0074 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0190
    +0.5090 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,050.34
    +25.60 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,129.45
    -2.58 (-0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,761.47
    +24.51 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,717.83
    +506.23 (+1.73%)
     

3Lines' Portfolio Company Our Food Signs $200M Significant MOU with Telangana State of India

·2 min read

Setting Up 20,000 Micro Food Processing Units

DENVER, March 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Lines' Fund I portfolio company, Our Food Pvt Ltd, has announced today that they have signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of Telangana to set up over 20,000 micro food processing units across the State with a cumulative investment of more than $200M.

3Lines' Portfolio Company Our Food Signs Significant MOU with the Telangana State of India

Farming entrepreneurs in rural India will be provided with end-to-end solutions for setting up food processing units such as providing loans from banks, setting up of processing machinery and giving operational training as well. Our Food will also help the farmers to sell their produce to bulk buyers directly or to sell it through the company's brand. This agreement with the government will augment the process of setting up food processing units in the vicinity of the farms and will also generate rural employment and immensely improve farmer's income.

"We have developed eight different machine types to process agricultural produce such as rice, pulses, spices, groundnut, millets, turmeric and a few vegetables. We are looking at setting up 5,000 units per year in the State," said Balareddy, CEO of Our Food. "3Lines Venture Capital has been instrumental in accelerating our growth through seed investment in our journey since 2017 to position the business to scale and would play an important role in raising a $35M equity-cum-debt to further scale the business," Balareddy added.

"Decentralizing the food processing is the future of agri-industry, which is also a very hard problem that needs unmatched execution at the field level and a deep business knowledge. I found this unique blend of a twin skillset in Balareddy and committed to the model's success," said Krishna Kunapuli, Founder of 3Lines. "3Lines India Chairman Mr. Lalit Jalan's deep operational expertise and guidance would be key for the next phase of Our Food's growth," added Kunapuli.

ABOUT OUR FOOD

Our Food (https://ourfood.co.in), is a technology driven agribusiness platform that is on a mission to decentralize the food processing industry with an innovative farmer adoption and engagement supply-chain platform, initially in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka states of India.

ABOUT 3LINES

3Lines Venture Capital (https://3lines.vc is a venture capital firm based out of Denver, Colorado. Since its inception in 2016, 3Lines has built a portfolio of twenty one early stage companies in the US and India. 3Lines invests in AI-enabled and disruptive software technology based startup companies in the Future of Work, Enterprise and Industry.

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3lines-portfolio-company-our-food-signs-200m-significant-mou-with-telangana-state-of-india-301246892.html

SOURCE 3Lines Venture Capital

Recommended Stories

  • A New Switch Could Help Nintendo Grow Profits For Years to Come

    Earlier this month, sources told Bloomberg News that a new iteration of the Switch console is coming from Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY) sometime in 2021. It is rumored to have better graphics and a bigger OLED display than the first Switch, which launched four years ago in March. Here's why investors should be excited about Nintendo's potential new Switch console, and why it sets the business up for success for many years to come.

  • Telecoms Spending on 5G May Open Door for More Bond Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Corporate credit investors are bracing for another busy week in primary markets after Verizon Communications Inc. sold the largest investment-grade bond of the year.Wall Street syndicate desks are projecting as much as $40 billion in fresh supply next week after $53.5 billion was raised this week, surpassing forecasts that called for as much as $50 billion. Verizon, the largest U.S. wireless carrier, contributed $25 billion of that tally to help finance purchases of 5G airwaves.The deal is the largest this year and ties Boeing Co. for the sixth largest high-grade debt sale on record. Book orders peaked at $109 billion, allowing the company to pay zero to seven basis points in new issue concessions after initially dangling premiums of 33 basis points to 38 basis points.Verizon signed a $25 billion delayed-draw term loan in late February to support the acquisition of spectrum and rival AT&T Inc. entered a new term loan for $14.7 billion in February for similar purposes. Both facilities are expected to be largely repaid with new bonds once drawn.“I would expect them to capitalize on any momentum seen in their sector, so if Verizon received some enthusiasm for their deal, AT&T will likely follow suit,” said Scott Kimball, co-head of U.S. fixed income at BMO Global Asset Management.Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will likely reaffirm his no-tightening policy stance at the Fed policy meeting on Wednesday. Financial market mainstays from Guggenheim Investments to JPMorgan Chase & Co. are growing increasingly bullish on credit, brushing off worries over rising inflation and Treasury yields that have weighed on the asset class in recent months.“Demand will be there but for specific credit stories and themes, like companies expected to benefit from reopening and anything that’s commodity-related,” said Matt Brill, head of U.S. investment-grade credit at Invesco Ltd. “It’s not going to be a blanket beta trade.”Junk-Bonds ResilientThe U.S. high-yield market is about $9 billion short of becoming the second-busiest March on record in terms of issuance after American Airlines Group Inc. propelled this month’s volume to more than $25 billion.The primary market has remained active despite a weekly outflow of $5.33 billion from U.S. high-yield funds, according to Refinitiv Lipper, the largest cash exit since July. U.S. junk bonds rebounded to post the biggest one-day gain in more than two months on Thursday, putting the market on track to end a three-week losing streak.Vici Properties Inc. is planning to sell about $1.7 billion of junk-rated bonds to help pay for its $4 billion acquisition of the real estate of the Venetian resort and its convention center from Las Vegas Sands Corp. Vici expects to start marketing the new bonds to institutional investors over the coming months but timing will be dependent on Apollo Global Management obtaining regulatory approvals to acquire the Venetian’s operating assets in a related transaction.In the leveraged loan market, there are at least 16 deals with commitments due next week, including $735 million of term loans that will help fund the buyout of Flow Control Group by KKR.Distressed mall owner Washington Prime Group faces an expiration of a grace period for a missed payment on its unsecured notes Monday. The real estate investment trust said last month that it would use a 30-day moratorium to continue negotiations with its lenders. The company is also scheduled to present at the Roth Capital Partners conference that same day, along with Talos Energy Inc. and W&T Offshore Inc.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus checks sent to wrong bank accounts for some Americans checking IRS ‘Get My Payment’ tool

    Some taxpayers say the IRS ‘Get My Payment’ tool indicated that their third stimulus check was deposited into a wrong bank account that isn't theirs.

  • Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Bought Up This Investment Firm’s Stock

    Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, bought more than $1 million of shares of investment firm AllianceBernstein in February.

  • When will I get my third stimulus check? IRS begins sending first round of $1,400 COVID-19 relief payments

    The third round of stimulus checks will start hitting bank accounts for eligible Americans as early as this weekend, the IRS said late Friday.

  • COVID-19 Relief: Time your taxes or you could miss out on stimulus check money

    Timing your 2020 tax return could make all the difference for your stimulus check.

  • Bitcoin Hits $60,000. Tesla’s Crypto Bet Continues to Pay Off.

    Bitcoin traded above $60,000 Saturday. That means Elon Musk's bet on the cryptocurrency has netted Tesla more than a billion dollars.

  • Bitcoin hit an all-time high — Here's why Warren Buffett still won't touch it

    The billionaire famous for value investing sees no real value in cryptocurrency.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Reach New Highs

    Every investor knows that you can’t look to a stock’s past performance as predictor of future gains. It’s become axiom, even, one of the stock phrases that we all learn about in Econ 101: ‘Past performance does not guarantee future returns’ is common formulation. But that simple phrase, while true, raises a tough question: How should an investor judge a stock? The truth is, past is prologue, not prophet, and investors can profit by taking past performance as one of many factors in evaluating a stock. There’s no one sure path to success here, and every stock should considered as a unique individual – which makes past performance a useful indicator, even if it’s not the only one. Investors should also look for Wall Street’s view – are the analysts impressed by the stock? And in addition to that, how does the upside potential look like? Now we have useful profile for monster growth stocks: gangbusters gains, Buy ratings from the Wall Street analyst corps, and considerable upside for the coming year. Three stocks in the TipRanks database are flagging all those signs of strong forward growth. Here are the details. Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) Say ‘biotech,’ and most people will assume you’re talking about pharmaceuticals. But Amyris puts a different twist on the biotech industry. The company focuses on developing synthetic chemical replacements for common petroleum-, plant-, and animal-based products. Amyris operates three development divisions for cosmetics, health & wellness, and food flavorings, which are offered to the public through three direct-to-consumer brands: Pipette, Biossance, and Purecane. AMRS shares have shown rapid growth recently, taking off in the past six months. During that time, the company’s stock is up 786%, impressive by any standard. The company’s growth has accelerated in recent months, and a look at the recent 4Q20 earnings report will give some reasons. Q4 marked the third consecutive quarter of record product sales. The company reported $80 million in total sales, more than doubling the previous quarter’s result. Of that total, the $35 million in product revenue was up 71% year-over-year. The company also saw a significant yoy increase in gross margins, from 56% to 66%. The increasing sales let to full-year revenues of $173 million, a 13% year-over-year gain. Looking ahead to the end of 2021, the company guides toward continued increasing product sales leading to full-year total revenue near $400 million, well above the consensus forecast of $231 million. Covering this stock for Roth Capital, 5-star analyst Craig Irwin notes the company’s forward guidance and recent growth. Irwin also points out that Amyris is well-positioned to maintain its blistering pace. “Long-term growth is underpinned by a strong pipeline of new molecules in development with strategic partners. With the 13 ingredients in the market, and 18 in active development, we expect continued healthy portfolio expansion as these come to market through 2025. Mgmt expects to add another 8 to 10 ingredients to the active development pipeline in 2021, maintaining a broad channel for expanding long-term product and ingredient potential,” Irwin opined. Unsurprisingly, Irwin rates AMRS as a Buy, and his $33 price target implies a 59% upside potential in the next 12 months. (To watch Irwin’s track record, click here) Fast-paced growth will always attract Wall Street’s analysts to an innovator. Amyris has picked up 4 recent Buy reviews, all coalescing to a Strong Buy consensus rating. AMRS has a share price of $20.65, and even after its recent appreciation, the $25.50 average price target still suggests a 23% one-year upside. (See AMRS stock analysis on TipRanks) Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) The next growth stock we’re looking at inhabits the renewable fuel industry. This is a sector that is growing partly on political cachet – renewable are an ‘in’ thing – and partly on the strength of the business model. Clean Energy produces renewable natural gas (RNG) for transportation purposes. The company’s fuel products are marketed to transit and transport customers; among Clean Energy’s customers are Estes Express Lines, UPS, and the New York City MTA. In early February, Clean Energy announced a major multi-year contract to provide the LA County Metro system – the largest bus fleet in the US – with 47.5 million gallons of RNG. The agreement is part of a move by the LA Metro to low-carbon fuels. Clean Energy was awarded three fueling depots for five years, with an option to extend the contract for an additional three years. This is in addition to five fueling depos with Clean Energy already operates for Metro. The LA Metro news came out after CLNE shares had been showing explosive recent growth, part of a general trajectory that has seen the stock rise 492% over the past 6 months. That rise has coincided with several other recent contracts, totaling over 58 million gallons of RNG. Customers include Pacific Green Trucking and Waste Connections. Craig-Hallum analyst Eric Stine, rated 5-stars at TipRanks, writes of Clean Energy: “We think it is becoming increasingly clear that natural gas (and RNG) is going to be a critical fuel as part of the de-carbonization of transportation with Amazon’s initial deployment an exclamation point. With CLNE’s dominant position and RNG plans, the significant financial impact of RNG which is amplified by the increased contribution of low-CI RNG, and the most expansive station footprint, we see CLNE as an ideal investment in natural gas and also note it is one of the few pure play investments in renewable natural gas.” In light of his bullish comments, Stine puts a Buy rating and a $25 price target on CLNE. His target indicates confidence in 68% growth for the year ahead. (To watch Stine’s track record, click here) Overall, Wall Street’s analysts are sanguine about this stock’s ability to continue melting up to new highs. CLNE's Strong Buy consensus rating is based on 3 Buys and 1 Hold. It doesn’t hurt that its $23 average price target puts the potential twelve-month rise at ~55%. (See CLNE stock analysis on TipRanks) Aemetis (AMTX) Aemetis is another company focusing on renewable fuels. Aemetis’ main products are ethanol and biodiesel, along with glycerin, an important industrial chemical. The company doesn’t rest on one sector, however, and has a broad production portfolio that also includes distiller’s grains, edible oils, and palm olein, and other food products. Aemetis markets heavily in India’s food sector and the California Central Valley. Aemetis' shares have shown robust recent growth, with a net gain of 736% year-to-date. A significant portion of that gain has come after the company’s announcement that it will be starting a ‘Carbon Zero’ plant to produce renewable truck and jet fuels, with a capacity of 23 million gallons per year. The company has also published a five-year growth plan targeting $1 billion in total revenue by 2025. Aemetis reported 4Q20 results earlier this month, and despite losses year-over-year the company was able to put a positive spin on the results. The report noted that, even though 2020 saw serious demand disruptions, ethanol and fuel-grade alcohol revenues came in at $112 million, just $3 million less than the prior year. Amit Dayal, rated #9 overall among Wall Street analysts, takes note of all of this in his recent coverage of AMTX. “We believe the company is emerging as one of the leaders in implementing a zero-to-negative carbon intensity (CI) strategy to bring renewable fuels to the market that should be supportive of a superior margin profile relative to competitors. We also believe that the company has timed these initiatives well during a very friendly federal regulatory environment, improving the probability of success,” Dayal wrote. To this end, Dayal puts a $28 price target on the stock, backing his Buy rating and suggesting a 34% one-year growth potential. (To watch Dayal’s track record, click here) AMTX shares have managed to slip under the radar so far, and have only garnered 2 recent reviews. Both agree, however, that this stock is a Buying proposition. The shares are priced at $20.83, with a $26.50 average target that indicates room for 27% growth in by year’s end. (See AMTX stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for growth stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • As mortgage rates keep surging, experts say borrowers shouldn't delay

    Before long, today's rates could look incredibly cheap.

  • Bitcoin price under pressure as Binance faces probe, but crypto headed for 16% weekly rise

    Bitcoin prices head for a sharp weekly rise on Friday, even as the cryptocurrency was facing some negative headlines tied to a major trading platform.

  • Housing Industry Calls for U.S. Action on ‘Skyrocketing’ Lumber

    (Bloomberg) -- Soaring lumber prices and chronic shortages are prompting key U.S. housing industry participants to call on the Biden administration to find remedies that’ll boost wood production.Thirty-seven organizations are calling for the “immediate attention” of U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to address “skyrocketing” lumber prices and supply constraints they say endanger economic recovery and housing affordability.“We respectfully request that your office examine the lumber supply chain, identify the causes for high prices and supply constraints, and seek immediate remedies that will increase production,” according to a March 12 letter signed by groups involved in areas of housing including construction, real estate and manufacturing.The pleas come as higher prices for wood threaten to stifle the number of planned construction projects across North America and push prices for new homes even higher due to rising costs, exacerbating woes faced by new homebuyers in the past year. Soaring prices for wood have lifted the average price of a new single-family home in the U.S. by more than $24,000 since April, according to the National Association of Home Builders.Lumber prices have nearly tripled while those for boards used in residential construction have jumped more than 250% since last spring, according to the letter.“Home builders and construction firms that have signed fixed-price contracts are forced to absorb these crippling increases in materials prices and costly delays in deliveries,” the letter said, adding that “there is a significant risk that many of these firms will be forced out of business.”Costs that can be passed on will make housing less affordable, the letter said, while “other projects will no longer be economically viable, which undercuts the availability of new housing supply and further jeopardizes affordability.”No ReliefNorth American lumber prices are expected to extend gains through this year as homebuilding and renovations cause demand for wood to outstrip production, according to forecasts by Forest Economic Advisors LLC.“Production is going to have a hard time keeping up with demand growth as the world economy bounces back from Covid-19 in 2021-22,” Paul Jannke, the FEA’s principal of lumber, said Thursday during a conference hosted by the industry research group. That’ll keep the average lumber price this year above levels seen in 2020, he said.The surge in lumber demand initially took the industry by surprise in mid-2020 as the pandemic fueled a flurry of home renovations while homebuilding soared. Lumber futures rallied to record highs above $1,000 per 1,000 board feet in February, driven in part by low supplies of wood products. The contract, which averaged around $456 last year, was at $972 on Thursday.Renovation activity is expected to stay “extremely strong,” according to Brendan Lowney, principal of macroeconomics at FEA. “We’ll come off a boil, but we expect that market to still run hotter than it has in the last 10 years.”North America’s lumber deficit will mean that more wood product needs to be imported from Central Europe, where a beetle infestation has killed trees and led to increased logging, according to Jannke. Unlike the U.S., European lumber production is expected to exceed consumption, allowing Europe to boost its exports, he said.U.S. lumber imports will need to increase by roughly 14% to 15% this year, Jannke said. China has also increased its appetite for lumber, and FEA forecasts the Asian nation will need to boost imports by around 14%.“There’s not going to be enough fiber to supply global demand for saw timber over the next decade,” Jannke said, adding that only the southern U.S. and Russia have significant amounts of excess timber. “We find it hard to see where this fiber’s going to come from.”(Adds details of industry letter in first three paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is your income just over the threshold for the $1,400 stimulus check? Tax preparers have tips to help you qualify

    'There are only two tax codes in the world: One for the informed and one for the uniformed,' one adviser says.

  • Third stimulus check and more: 7 ways to get money from the new COVID law

    The $1.9 trillion package includes multiple forms of aid for U.S. households.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin’s Winning Streak Ends as Prices Struggle to Break Record

    Bitcoin is struggling to break above its current all-time high set in mid February.

  • Bitcoin Hoard Fuels One of World’s Biggest Crypto Fortunes

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the latest corporate strategy for companies from Tesla Inc. to Square Inc.: shift a portion of cash reserves into cryptocurrencies as digital assets become more mainstream.Still, few have gone as far as MicroStrategy Inc. Eight months after its first investment, the software firm has a Bitcoin holding worth more than $5 billion.Shares of MicroStrategy have rocketed almost 600% since mid-July, boosting the fortune of founder Michael Saylor, a billionaire until an accounting scandal in 2000. The chief executive officer is now worth $3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, joining the ranks of the world’s richest crypto holders, a list that isn’t definitive since some fortunes can’t be identified or verified.MicroStrategy’s crypto fixation began soon after the pandemic hit when the firm found it had a cash-flow problem: There was just too much of it. After cutting advertising and axing 400 jobs unsuited to home-work, the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based firm was sitting on a cash pile of $550 million with nowhere to put it. Saylor, 56, turned his attention to Bitcoin.“People still aren’t sure: Are we crazy or are we not crazy?” Saylor said. “The only way to get economic security is to invest in scarce assets that are not going to be debased by the currency expansion. That is the environment that led us to decide we should consider Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset.”‘Every Scar’Not everyone agrees with the strategy.“Saylor equated Bitcoin to a bank – that’s just ridiculous,” said Marc Lichtenfeld, chief income strategist at the Oxford Club, a financial-research firm that has no stake in MicroStrategy. “When you put your money in a bank, the value of it doesn’t go up or down by 10% a day.”Saylor has clashed with investors before. In 2000, a shareholder filed a class-action lawsuit against MicroStrategy, alleging it misled investors over the company’s earnings by booking revenue prematurely to inflate profits.MicroStrategy agreed to restate its revenue figures and Saylor, once dubbed the wealthiest man in Washington, D.C., with a fortune of $7 billion, lost almost all of it in a matter of weeks after shares fell 95%. He and his fellow executives, without admitting or denying the allegations, paid $11 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission in December 2000, including $1 million in fines.“It’s made us careful and humble and focused,” Saylor said. “Every scar informs you, and I wouldn’t be who I am without having lived through those experiences.”Steady RevenueSaylor has continued to run the analytics software business he founded in 1989, and has overseen annual revenue streams of around $500 million for the last decade, though sales have dipped in recent years.Bitcoin’s price has soared in recent months, hitting a record above $58,000 last month as big investors pile in and the asset class matures.Saylor shrugs off concern about Bitcoin’s volatility and said crypto critics are behind the curve. He said he’s also put his own money into the digital asset, amassing a personal holding worth more than $1 billion.“If you go back 10 years, how many people agreed that Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon would own the world?” he said. “Who were the last people to embrace this? Senior members of the establishment.”Raise DebtSaylor’s appetite to acquire Bitcoin didn’t stop after the company’s first purchase. When the majority of MicroStrategy’s cash reserves were exhausted, Saylor raised a $650 million corporate bond and used it to buy more.Saylor said he’d rather issue debt against future cash flow now than save up to buy Bitcoin in five years, when he thinks it’ll be pricier.In February, the company raised another $1.05 billion in a bonds-for-Bitcoin offering, and on March 5 it announced yet more purchases. On Friday, Saylor tweeted that MicroStrategy bought 262 additional Bitcoins for $15 million in cash, bringing the total to about 91,326. The firm’s shares closed down 2.5% to $784 in New York.Read more: MicroStrategy CEO Will Consider Raising More Debt to Buy BitcoinThe move has resulted in MicroStrategy becoming a dual-purpose company: part software maker, part Bitcoin investor. While the firm has been transparent about this change in regulatory disclosures, juggling two distinct goals isn’t something that investors are accustomed to.“If you’re a hedge fund and you want to make that kind of a concentrated bet, you’re entitled to do that,” Lichtenfeld said, but “as a software company to make this kind of a bet is completely irresponsible.”‘Critical Point’Saylor said the company has been upfront with investors throughout. When MicroStrategy increased its Bitcoin holding, it held a Dutch auction to give shareholders time to sell their stock.“Everybody had plenty of time to digest the news and decide whether they’re on or off,” Saylor said.With all the attention he’s attracted, Saylor wants to do more than just defend a radical investment strategy. He’s become something of a global Bitcoin ambassador in recent months, appearing regularly on crypto podcasts and YouTube shows advocating for digital-asset investments.“This is a really critical point in human history,” he said. “We’ll build a better world on it once people understand it. We’re still very early. This will be the decade.”(Updates with additional purchases in 17th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Rise for a 4th Consecutive Week

    Mortgage rates rose for a 4th consecutive week ahead of a yield spike on Friday. There could be further increases ahead as the housing sector braces for homebuying season.

  • Biden’s $1.9 trillion ‘rescue plan’ eliminates taxes on cancelled student loan debt

    The COVID-19 relief bill that President Joe Biden signed into law eliminates an obstacle to broad-based student debt cancellation — the tax treatment of any discharged debt. Right now, borrowers who have their student loans discharged — with a few exceptions, including through Public Service Loan Forgiveness — face a tax bill on the cancelled debt. Under the $1.9 trillion relief bill known as the American Rescue Plan, any student debt wiped away through the end of 2025 wouldn’t be counted as income for tax purposes.

  • Bill Gates and Warren Buffett should thank American taxpayers for their profitable farmland investments

    Bill Gates is now the largest owner of farmland in the U.S. having made substantial investments in at least 19 states throughout the country. Since the early 1980s, Congress has consistently succumbed to pressures from farm interest groups to remove as much risk as possible from agricultural enterprises by using taxpayer funds to underwrite crop prices and cash revenues. Over the years, three trends in farm subsidy programs have emerged.

  • Biden Administration Kills Trump Rule On Independent Contractor Classification

    In a move that had numerous precursors to its ultimate implementation, the Biden administration has formally withdrawn a Trump administration rule on the definition of independent contractors under the Fair Labor Standards Act. The Wage and Hour Division of the Department of Labor announced Thursday it was withdrawing the rule that had been announced by the Trump administration's WHD in its waning days. The WHD first announced in February it was considering delaying the rule that was to go into effect in March, then delayed to May and now has withdrawn it. Accompanying the several weeks of walking back from the Trump rule were withdrawals of various opinion letters that had used the proposed independent contractor rule as the basis. The Trump administration's WHD released guidance letters based on the proposed rule as late as just a few days before President Joe Biden took office. The Biden administration is not proposing an immediate substitute, which means previous rules are back in effect. "Any commenter feedback addressing or suggesting such a replacement or otherwise requesting that the department adopt any specific guidance if the rule is withdrawn will be considered to be outside the scope of [the announcement]," the WHD said in its statement. "Withdrawal of the rule would allow WHD an additional opportunity to consider legal and policy issues related to the FLSA and independent contractors." In reviewing the potential impact of the Trump administration's proposed rule on independent contractors, WHD said "it assumed that the rule would lead to an increase in the number of independent contractor arrangements, and acknowledged that some of this increase could be due to businesses reclassifying employees as independent contractors." The agency also reviewed what the impact of that reclassification would be. "The reclassification of employees as independent contractors, or the use of independent contracting relationships as opposed to employment, decreases access to employer-provided fringe benefits such as health care or retirement benefits," it said in one section. Employee-sponsored retirement accounts would disappear with a transfer to IC status. A transfer of a worker to IC status results in higher tax liabilities as the IC is obligated to pick up employer components. And with the disappearance of health care benefits, commenters on the original proposed rule noted that such a shift "increases the prevalence of independent contracting (to) state and federal governments." In another passage aimed at the driving sector, but primarily for services such as Uber, the WHD said "research on drivers who work for online transportation companies in California and New York also finds that many drivers receive significantly less than the applicable state minimum wages." Under the previous rule that is now back in place, the definition of a worker as an employee or independent contractor was shaped largely by earlier court decisions regarding "economic realities" tests. Quoting a legal case on the issue, employees are defined as "those who as a matter of economic realities are dependent upon the business to which they render service." But as the WHD notes, the economic realities tests have several components, none of which are more important than others. The tests include such provisions as the level of control the employer has over the worker and the "degree of permanence" in the job. A July 2015 rule further clarified the definition. But that rule was yanked by the Trump administration soon after Trump took office in 2017. It was replaced by a Trump administration economic realities test that took two of the provisions and elevated them to "core factors": an employee's degree of control over the work and the worker's opportunity to profit if he or she showed initiative and drive. But as WHD said in a subheadline about the elevation of two of those standards under the economic realities test, "the rule's standard has never been used by any court or by WHD and is not supported by the [FLSA]'s text or case law." More articles by John Kingston New federal rule on worker classification may not see light of day Labor Department tackles employee classification; AB5 may not be affected PRO Act with its ABC test approved in House See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaIncreasingly Difficult Yearly Comps Are A Distraction; The Market Is RollingPPP Money Flowing To Transportation, Warehousing At Same Rate As Before© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.