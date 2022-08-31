U.S. markets close in 5 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,987.22
    +1.06 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,748.51
    -42.36 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,909.98
    +26.84 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,856.22
    +0.62 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.55
    -1.09 (-1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.60
    -3.70 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    18.03
    -0.26 (-1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0034
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1210
    +0.0110 (+0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1630
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6430
    -0.1060 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,272.32
    +261.49 (+1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.40
    -4.30 (-0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,302.95
    -58.68 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,091.53
    -104.05 (-0.37%)
     

3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MMM
    Watchlist

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M today announced the following investor event:

  • Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Monish Patolawala, executive vice president, chief financial and transformation officer, will speak at 11:45 a.m. EDT.

This event will be webcast live and a replay will be available on 3M's Investor Relations website at http://investors.3M.com.

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news or on Twitter at @3M or @3MNews.

Investor Contact:
Bruce Jermeland
(651) 733-1807

Diane Farrow
(612) 202-2449

Media Contact:
Tim Post
tpost3@mmm.com

3M (PRNewsfoto/3M)
3M (PRNewsfoto/3M)

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3m-announces-upcoming-investor-event-301615008.html

SOURCE 3M

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. clears updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants

    The U.S. on Wednesday authorized its first update to COVID-19 vaccines, booster doses that target today's most common omicron strain. Shots could begin within days.

  • Top 10 Stocks Under $15

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stocks to buy under $15. The article also provides a detailed analysis of the global economy in 2022. If you want to skip that, you can go directly to Top 5 Stocks Under $15. The first half of 2022 was a tough time for the U.S economy […]

  • 11 Best Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 11 best electric vehicle stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of the first six stocks and the electric vehicle sector as a whole, you can go directly to the 5 Best Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy Now. With a rapid shift […]

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    There have been a string of high-profile stock splits in 2022, and there's another one around the corner.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2025

    These fast-paced stocks have the innovative capacity and competitive edges needed to make patient investors richer.

  • Bausch Health Announces Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Existing Senior Notes with Support from Approximately 23% of Outstanding Existing Senior Notes

    Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ( "Company") announced today that it has commenced offers (the "Exchange Offers") to exchange the existing senior notes set forth in the table below (the "Existing Senior Notes") for up to an aggregate principal amount of $4.0 billion (subject to increase or decrease by the Offerors, the "Maximum New Secured Notes Amount") of new secured notes, comprised of (i) up to $2.5 billion in aggregate principal amount (the "Maximum First Lien Notes Amount") of

  • Snap stock falls premarket as execs depart for Netflix

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss Snap stock under pressure after a report hinted that the company could cut 20% of its workforce and news that two executives at the company have been poached by Netflix.

  • ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 5% and 6.14%, respectively, for the quarter ended July 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Nasdaq outperforms, Meta stock gains, oil falls

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus last week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said bluntly that the central bank is not done raising interest rates – and that the next couple of years are going to hurt. In one way, this is good news, as it signals clearly that the central bank will concentrate on combatting the high inflation that is weighing down the economy, but it also dramatically increases the risk that the Fed’s moves will spark a recession. The immediat

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Shopping: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks associated with innovative healthcare businesses aren't getting the positive attention they deserve. At least that's what Cathie Wood's recent purchases suggest. Recently, the CEO of ARK Investment Management added heavily to Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS), CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA), and Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY).

  • Economist predicts a ‘whopper’ of recession in 2023 — and that’s not necessarily due to higher interest rates

    Economists predict a much deeper economic downturn that could last into 2024, and warn the U.S. needs a “miracle” to avoid a recession.

  • Investors Heavily Search Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY): Here is What You Need to Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Occidental (OXY). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the real estate investing platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the for

  • 20 dividend stocks with high yields that are expected to raise payouts the most through 2024

    DEEP DIVE There are different ways to select stocks based on dividends. An investor might look for companies paying high dividends, with the hope that payouts will keep rising. Or the investor might focus less on high current yields and more on consistent dividend increases.

  • The third richest man in the world behind Musk and Bezos is a college dropout whose fortune has surged $60 billion this year

    With a total net worth of $137 billion, Indian-born Gautam Adani’s extraordinary wealth gain in 2022 has far surpassed that of any other billionaire, many of whom have seen their fortunes drop this year, according to Bloomberg’s running tally. The world’s richest, Tesla (TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, has seen a loss of $18.9 billion this year to bring his fortune to $251 billion, while Amazon.com’s (AMZN) executive chairman Jeff Bezos and No. 2 on the wealthy list, has seen his fortune tumble $39 billion this year, to $153 billion. Bloomberg reported that Adani, a college dropout, vaulted into the top three on Monday, the first time a person from Asia has made it that high into the rankings.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Have Tantalizing Growth Prospects

    Penny stocks, or equities trading at under $5 a share, are typically a no-go area for most investors. Capital-intensive commercial operations in the areas of biotechnology, healthcare, and technology can force fledgling companies to rely heavily on public offerings to get off the ground. The silver lining to this story is that the small group of companies that actually use these early public offerings to build successful businesses often yield enormous returns for shareholders.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Dumps These 2 Stocks; Should You?

    Investors are always on the lookout for signals to help make sound investment decisions, and one obvious path to follow is in the footsteps of Wall Street’s most successful stock pickers. Ones such as hedge fund manager Steve Cohen. The billionaire has made his fortune using high-risk and high-reward trading strategies and currently runs hedge fund Point72 Asset Management, a firm which boasts $21.8 billion of assets under its wing. But it’s not only the assets under his management which make Co

  • Tesla, Nvidia in the red as stocks extend losses

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Tuesday's market action, which saw Tesla and Nvidia among the biggest laggards of the day.

  • 10 Best Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends

    In this article, we discuss 10 best stocks that pay monthly dividends. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance in the past, and go directly to read 5 Best Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends. In July 2022, the Consumer Price Index rose 8.5% from a year ago, marking a little […]