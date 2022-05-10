U.S. markets closed

3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3M Board of Directors (NYSE:MMM) today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.49 per share for the second quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable June 12, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 20, 2022.

3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

As of March 31, 2022, 3M had 569,058,849 common shares outstanding and 64,941 shareholders of record.

About 3M
At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

Investor Contact:
Bruce Jermeland
651-733-1807
or
Diane Farrow
612-202-2449
or
Media Contact:
Tim Post
Tpost3@mmm.com

3M (PRNewsfoto/3M)
3M (PRNewsfoto/3M)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3m-board-declares-quarterly-dividend-301544465.html

SOURCE 3M

